‘Postcards from Gus’ Subject of South Bristol Talk
The South Bristol Historical Society will host a presentation titled “Postcards from Gus” at the Union Church Parish Hall, Middle Road, on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. Cathy Phillips Jewitt and John Meader will discuss the work of brothers Luther and Augustus (Gus) Phillips who created pictorial Maine maps and photographic postcards in the mid 20th century.
Lerner Family Honored at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens
Longtime supporters of Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Lyn and Daniel Lerner, were honored recently in a dedication ceremony celebrating the newly named Lyn and Daniel Lerner Visitor Center. The Lerners have been coming to Maine for over 30 years. Supporters of the gardens since 2007, this is not their first...
WW&F Holds Grand Opening for Mountain Extension
The Wiscasset, Waterville, and Farmington Railway Museum held the grand opening of their Mountain Extension railway on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Alna. The opening signified the end of five years of labor, organizing, and fundraising, by more than 200 volunteers, and a dozen contractors. Jason Lamontagne, one of the train conductors for the grand opening also helped organize and manage the project.
Janet Trask Grondin
Janet Trask Grondin, of Brunswick, passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 surrounded by her family and close friends at her Lake Molunkus Sporting Camps business in Aroostook County. Janet fought a courageous 10-month battle against glioblastoma. She was born in Damariscotta on June 3, 1957 to Chester and Elaine Trask....
Edgar ‘Skip’ Bowman
Edgar “Skip” Bowman, 74, of Waldoboro, passed away on the morning of March 9, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 in the Post Cemetery, Route 235 in Warren. A reception will follow at the Warren Odd Fellows Hall on the corner of Route 1 and Route 90.
Two Artists Combine Function and Artistry at Pemaquid Art Gallery
Hannah Ineson and Bruce Babb are the two Pemaquid Art Gallery artists who create objects rather than paintings, producing beautiful works of art that also can be highly functional. Ineson is a versatile artist who is showing a broad range of her ceramic works, although she is also an accomplished...
Patsy Irene Chapin
Patsy Irene Chapin passed away in her home in Waldoboro on Aug. 9, 2022 at the age of 72. She was born on Jan. 10, 1950 in Damariscotta to Frederick Sanborn Sr. and Jessie (Glaude) Sanborn. Patsy grew up in Waldoboro and attended local schools. She graduated from Medomak Valley...
Win a Week in Paris, Help Feed Local Hungry Families
Veggies to Table, a nonprofit farm that grows and donates organic produce to locals experiencing hunger and flowers to bring joy, is excited to announce a once-in-a-lifetime French inspired sweepstakes. The grand prize is a week-long stay in a gorgeous Paris apartment with a balcony and panoramic views, and includes...
Norma Claire (Lancey) Severance
Norma Claire (Lancey) Severance, age 93, passed away on Aug. 11, 2022 at Quarry Hill in Camden. Born on Sept. 11, 1928 in Worcester, Mass. to Roland W. Lancey and Alice V. (Ekblom) Lancey, Norma grew up with her younger sister, Marilyn in West Boylston, Mass. She was married at...
Learning Together
It’s summer, but that doesn’t mean kids stop learning. Camps, excursions, and other experiences provide opportunities to explore interests, take on challenges, and exercise creativity. Summertime and throughout the year, Great Salt Bay Community School students in grades 5-8 make up the majority of youth treading the boards...
Characters of the County: Skip Simonds on Southport, Star Trek and ‘The Skip of the Day’
William “Skip” Simonds said his parents had him late in life and they figured he would be the “skipper of the ship.” Simonds said there were so many Williams in his family that every variation of the name was already in use. “So I became known in the crib as “The Skipper,” or “Skip,” he said.
MaMuse Comes to the Waldo
The Waldo Theatre, at 916 Main St., Waldoboro, invites everyone to a summer evening of music with MaMuse, the folk/gospel-inspired female singing duo, along with Camden Hills Regional High School a cappella group, Fortissima, on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. MaMuse (“Ma” as in Mamma; “Muse” as in the...
V.E.T.S. Barbecue and Cruise-In Fundraiser
The Boothbay V.E.T.S. will be holding a barbecue and cruise-in fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the American Legion Charles E. Sherman Post #36, 25 Industrial Park Dr., in Boothbay. The fundraiser is to help build more emergency shelters for veterans. The menu features pulled pork, baked...
