Read full article on original website
Related
NBC12
Virginia hits 2 million COVID-19 cases
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia has reached over 2 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to the Virginia Department of Health. According to VDH’s COVID-19 Dashboard, the commonwealth has had 2,002,533 cases. Over 21,000 Virginians have died due to the virus. The current 7-day...
NBC12
Reservations needed this year for hunting opportunities at Virginia State Parks
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation announced that reservations would need to be made this year for hunting opportunities at Virginia State Parks. State parks offer a variety of hunting opportunities each year to help manage the deer population. An email and online account are...
NBC12
Virginia Lottery donates record $779.6 million for K-12 schools
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Lottery is contributing $779.6 million of its profits to Virginia’s K-12 schools, a record amount of profits. The FY22 results were revealed today in the form of a giant check that Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kelly Gee presented to the Commonwealth’s Secretary of Education, Aimee Rogstad Guidera.
NBC12
DWR officials confirm viral disease among local deer populations
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of WIldlire Resources has received several reports of deer in the state having a fatal viral disease known as hemorrhagic disease (HD). The disease is common among white-tailed deer, and outbreaks happen annually around the Southeast and in Virginia. Outbreaks are categorized as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC12
Back-to-school guide: Everything to know to start the year off right
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - While some students are already back in the classroom, other schools around Central Virginia are gearing up to head back for another year of learning. To help get you ready for the 2022-23 school year, NBC12 will have two specials for parents and educators on our website and streaming services.
NBC12
New data reveals COVID-19 hospital trends in Virgina
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -New data from The Virginia Hospital and Health Care Association reveals how the Omicron wave impacts Virginia hospitals. The association collected data from 91 hospitals within the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association Inpatient (VHHA) Database and 81 hospitals with the VHHA Emergency Department Database from the start of the pandemic in 2020 to late April 2022.
NBC12
Back-to-school safety tips for students and drivers
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Summer 2022 is coming to a close, which means it’s back to school season, and if you have not already, you’ll be seeing school buses back on the roads soon. With that comes safety reminders for both kids and families, as well as drivers...
NBC12
DMV launches new webpage to help customers prepare for visit
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has launched a new webpage to help customers prepare for their visit ahead of time. The new webpage lists forms and documents required to complete the most popular in-person services offered by the DMV. “We want to make the most...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC12
VSU students move into Richard Bland College dorms following on-campus housing crunch
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Some Virginia State University students moved into Richard Bland College of William & Mary residence halls following an on-campus housing crunch at VSU. RBC welcomed 95 VSU students to campus over the weekend. RBC and VSU have shared reciprocal housing arrangements in past years. “RBC and...
NBC12
Show off your back-to-school photos
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As school starts across Central Virginia, we want to see your back-to-school photos!. Submit them below - or click here - to show them off and you may see your photos on TV or on NBC12′s social media pages. For more on the 2022-23 school...
NBC12
Virginia Ready Initiative retrains workers for in-demand jobs
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For many Virginians, the difference between low pay and a living wage could be a six- to twelve-week training program. The Virginia Ready Initiative has helped more than 2,000 people make that transition, retraining workers for in-demand jobs that don’t require a four-year degree. “You...
Comments / 0