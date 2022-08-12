Weekend Top 5

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Sarah Story
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 4 days ago
, 6110 Lakeside Avenue, has three events taking place this weekend. The Safe Space Market returns for Glow Night on Friday, Aug. 12 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. More than 30 local vendors will light up the night as well as food trucks, Intergalactic Tacos and SuggaMama’s Snowballs, and music by DJ Rivetta. Safe Space Market RVA is a queer/Black-led monthly market that celebrates and supports Black, Queer, Trans, Indigenous, Disabled and other underrepresented Richmond area creatives. On Saturday, Lakeside Farmers Market will be open with fresh produce, flowers, eggs and more from 9 a.m. to noon. On Sunday, Lakeside’s Local Makers Market returns with an All About Community edition from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop with 30+ vendors, enjoy live music from Jaycie Cuprill, grab lunch and support RVA Community Fridges by donating kid-friendly snack items and drinks. For details about this weekend’s events, visit lakesidefarmersmarket.net or follow them on Facebook.

***

The West End Academy of Dance and Arts to All will present their summer musical “Footloose!” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13 and at 2 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Henrico Theatre, 305 East Nine Mile Road. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at dancestudio-pro.com/tickets/wead. For details, call WEAD at 740-0842.

***

Belmont Recreation Center, 1600 Hilliard Avenue, will host an outdoor screening of the movie “Raya and the Last Dragon” on Friday, Aug. 12. Bring a blanket and lawn chair. Popcorn and drinks will be available for purchase. The movie will start at approximately 8 p.m. Admission is free. For details, call 501-7275 or email belmont@henrico.us.

***

The Faces Behind a Purpose For You and Jerrilyn Forbes will present the first Kickin’ It In the Community event at Reynolds Community College-Parham Campus, 1651 East Parham Road, on Saturday, Aug. 13 from noon to 6 p.m. The purpose of this event is to bring unity to the city and surroundings localities due to the increase of violence in local communities. In addition to a kickball tournament, local businesses will be in attendance with information on hiring and there will be community resources and free bookbags and school supplies. For details and to register a kickball team, visit thefacesbehindapurposeforyou.org. For more information, contact Timika Cousins-Thompson at apurpose4u@gmail.com or 804-729-2229.

***

Dorey Park Farmers Market is celebrating its fifth year with a new evening concert series featuring local RVA bands. The Second Saturdays series will take place at the market every second Saturday of the month from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The band on Aug. 13 will be Full Moon Fever, a Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers tribute band. Gates open at 6 p.m. Bring a chair or blanket. Food, beer and other drinks will be available for purchase (no outside alcohol is permitted). Admission is free. For details, visit doreyparkfarmersmarket.org or follow them on Facebook.

