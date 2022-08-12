Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
MLB ‘Noles: Stats and notes as of mid-August
A look at recent Major League Baseball action for former Florida State Seminoles:. Raleigh, who has appeared in a career-high 84 games this season, has 261 at bats on the season. He has 54 hits, including 15 doubles, his first career triple, and 16 home runs (most recent one below). His batting average is .207 with a slugging percentage of .456. He has 39 RBI on the season and has scored 28 times. He has walked 24 times, while striking out 88 times. His on-base percentage is .273.
Late Kick: Mississippi State is a chaos team in 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Mississippi State is a chaos team heading into the 2022 season.
Late Kick: What will be the most exciting conference to watch in 2022?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says the Big 12 will be the most exciting conference to watch in 2022.
Iowa Football: Five stock risers so far during fall camp
A few names that have helped themselves in fall camp...
Iowa State football: TE Tyler Moore talks development and future at TE
Over the course of the last week, we had the chance to speak with up and coming redshirt freshman tight end Tyler Moore, an Iowa native. Moore went in depth with the local media on his development, improvement, and the tight end room as a whole, with much more. Moore...
The top ten returning players in the Big 12 Conference, according to pro scouts
The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're taking a look at the top-graded returning opponents, per ProFootballFocus. Side note: this does NOT include transfers coming in and requires a minimum of 300 snaps.
What We Learned: 5 things from Mississippi State training camp
Mississippi State has now been in training camp for more than a week and the Bulldogs just finished off their first training camp scrimmage on Saturday.
Bulldog Preseason Practice Notebook: Monday edition
It didn’t rain a drop but there was enough real electricity close enough to move Mississippi State’s practice indoors for their tenth practice session of 2022 training camp.
247Sports
College Football Playoff title game in 2025 will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, per report
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta was the host to one of the most iconic national championship games in 2018, and is now set to hold another one in the near future. The massive Atlanta stadium will host the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in January 2025, following the 2024 regular season, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Details on New Irish WR Recruit Taeshaun Lyons
On Friday, Irish Illustrated spoke with 2023 receiver Taeshaun Lyons who discussed his background, his rise to a Power Five recruitment, and his new offer from Notre Dame.
Snubbed Teams outside AP top 25 rankings
247Sports' Brad Crawford and Chris Hummer talk about LSU, Texas and Penn State as the teams that were snubbed outside the top 25 AP Poll rankings.
Countdown to Kickoff: 17 days until Penn State football
Penn State aims to bounce back into Big Ten contention this fall following a 7-6 finish last season. The Nittany Lions fell from 5-0 in 2021, concluding with an Outback Bowl loss, but have since used the Transfer Portal and a top-10 recruiting class to retool the roster. PSU opens...
Scrimmage notes: Illini getting 'chirpy' in dog days of camp; health update & standouts
CHAMPAIGN — Whoever “won” Monday’s final scrimmage of Illinois football training camp probably depends on who you ask. “Happy with it. I’m proud of it,” Illinois linebacker Tarique Barnes said of the defense’s performance. “Moving around, flying around, everybody seems to know where they’re supposed to be, so really looking good right now.”
Day 10 of WSU fall camp a rough one for offense while D shines
PULLMAN -- Washington State head coach Jake Dickert was none too pleased with how Day 10 of fall camp went on Monday and for good reason, especially concerning the offense. Sacks, interceptions, fumbles, drops and a missed PAT all plagued the offense.
247Sports
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returns to practice following surgery
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow may be ahead of schedule with his appendectomy recovery. Burrow returned to practice Sunday, just around two and a half weeks after the initial procedure, according to Ian Rapoport. Though it is unknown what capacity he returned at, The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. notes that Burrow entered the facility following walkthrough with a jersey on and helmet in hand.
4-star ATH Kylan Fox on NC State: 'They're definitely high on my list'
Touted Georgia athlete Kylan Fox discusses his interest in NC State, relationship with the coaching staff and more.
Clay Patterson trying to cultivate depth behind Brady Russell at tight end
Clay Patterson's first tight ends group in Boulder has an experience gap. The former Minnesota assistant inherited an established sixth-year veteran in Brady Russell, but the other five scholarship tight ends on the roster are freshmen. Patterson's first order of business, upon his arrival in Boulder in January, was empowering...
Fisher doesn't mask Tommi Hill's elite possibilities as part of motivating the cornerback
The word down Stadium Drive has been consistent. Tommi Hill not only has high-end possibilities, but also some bark to him. Back in April, Hill had not been long in Lincoln but was already getting called "a dog" by wide receiver Trey Palmer and had a challenge going with his head coach Scott Frost. "Tommi has been trying to get two interceptions in one practice since we started because I told him I'd give him the number he wanted if he could ever get two picks in a practice," Frost explained then. "He's been a bright spot."
Late Kick: Texas Tech is a chaos team in 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Texas Tech is a chaos team heading into the 2022 season.
Four-star center JP Estrella talks UA Elite 24 experience, his development, and upcoming decision
Brewster Academy (NH) four-star center JP Estrella was one of the headliners at the UA Elite 24 last week in Chicago. 247Sports caught up with Estrella during the week to talk the experience, more about his game, and the upcoming decision he has on Sept. 2. Estrella has recently taken...
