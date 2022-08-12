Read full article on original website
8/14/1969: Braniff’s Inaugural Nonstop to Hawaii
DALLAS – Today in Aviation, the Iconic US airline Braniff International (BN) commenced non-stop stop services from Dallas Love Field (DAL) to Honolulu (HNL) in 1969. Flight BN501 was operated by one of the airline’s Boeing 707-327Cs, painted in its eye-catching bright orange ‘The End of the Plain Plane’ livery. At the controls was Captain M.W. “Mal” Sellmeyer, who, along with his colleagues, was presented with a Hawaiian lei by Hawaiian Airlines (HA) officials before departure.
Piper Collado returns to Pearl City High School
It was so nice to catch up with former Lady Charger Piper Collado (PCHS ’18) this morning while visiting PCHS Student Activities Coordinator Kyle Miyashiro at PCHS. As a Lady Charger soccer player, Piper earned OIA all-star honors and in 2021 finished a successful career playing for the University of Hawaii Hilo Lady Vulcans soccer team.
The state’s only pancreas transplant program is closing. The reason: No surgeon
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The only pancreas transplant program in the state will stop performing surgeries next week. The Queen’s Medical Center says it has spent the last year trying to recruit a new surgeon but couldn’t find one. Hawaii’s pancreas transplant wait list is a short one ―...
Aging in Place Remodeling in Honolulu
We are a general contractor company, offering professional construction and renovation services- tailored to fit your needs. From custom remodeling to general handyman work, Phoenix Home Improvement is here for you. LaRue’s Plumbing and Remodeling is a family owned and operated company, this gives us the advantage to provide excellent...
Native Hawaiian student at Stanford using higher education to strengthen ties to her roots
Kailua-native and Stanford University student Camille Leihulu Slagle was recently chosen to be part of American Public Media’s new project "Standing in Two Worlds: Native American College Diaries." In the national podcast, four Indigenous students share how they’re using higher education to strengthen ties to their Indigenous roots and support their people.
Traffic expected as students move into UH Manoa
The University of Hawaii at Manoa said that there may be traffic delays around the UH Manoa campus as they are expecting about 3,500 students move in.
If Hawaii Flight Delays/TSA Don’t Get You, Traffic + Parking Will
We are still in the midst of unprecedented Hawaii travel delays, and this weekend we found them to be both on the ground and in the air. If you were caught in any of these like we were, here’s your chance to vent. Start with Hawaii flight delays. At...
Hawaii Travel Customer Service Is Dead. Here’s What’s Next.
The Hawaii hospitality industry continues to evolve through an unprecedented transformation over the past three years. In this fascinating evolution, new innovating technology is replacing people. How will this work in terms of customer satisfaction?. Why customer service in Hawaii travel is dead. Following Covid, we saw that hotels, airlines,...
Kaneohe Bay Air Show draws traffic: ‘It was crazy’
The Blue Angels are on the Islands and they are drawing a crowd. Officials said about 11,000 vehicles entered Kaneohe Marine Corps Base on Saturday, Aug. 13 and expected similar numbers on Sunday, Aug. 14.
$600K gift puts business college’s computer lab on cutting-edge
A blessing was held at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Shidler College of Business on August 11 to celebrate the completed renovation of the Tom W.S. Hee Undergraduate Computer Room into a state-of-the-art facility. The $600,000 lab renovation was funded from the estate of Clifford and Blanche Hee and named in honor of their son Tom Hee, who was an admired alumnus of the college and an accomplished banking professional, computer expert and community-minded volunteer.
Turo Forms New PAC For Candidate Donations In Hawaii
Less than two weeks before the primary election, the peer-to-peer rideshare company Turo started donating thousands of dollars to Hawaii candidates ranging from Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters to gubernatorial front runner Lt. Gov. Josh Green. Both the city and the Legislature have recently been considering bills that would...
$148K project to digitize thousands of rare, native plant specimens
A University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa project to digitize tens of thousands of plant specimens from Hawaiʻi, across the vast Pacific Ocean and around the world, received a major boost by the National Science Foundation. The three-year, $148,882 grant will help School of Life Sciences Assistant Professor Karolina Heyduk and her team to digitize and catalog more than 55,000 plant specimens, many of which are extinct, to preserve and improve access worldwide to one of the oldest collections of Pacific plants.
Celebrated Nature Photographer Dies After Falling from a Cliff
Nate Yeun, a well-respected nature photographer, has been found dead after falling from a cliff in Hawaii while out hiking. Tributes have flooded in for the naturalist on social media who was passionate about documenting, and preserving, Hawaii. Search organizers say Yuen went for a hike on Sunday but never...
Two Of Waikiki’s Oldest Beach Clubs Are Struggling To Come To Grips With Climate Change
In December 2020, after years of negotiating with its landlord to secure a long-term lease extension for its site in Waikiki near Diamond Head, the Outrigger Canoe Club sent some bad news to the landlord. A panel of Outrigger real estate experts had examined the club’s proposal and raised red...
Candidate calls on Super PAC to take down ‘sensational’ ads against opponent
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Congressional candidate Patrick Branco is demanding that a Super PAC supporting him take down an ad that attacks his opponent, calling the content “sensational.”. “Throughout this campaign, I have raised what I believe are serious questions about Jill Tokuda’s record that voters deserve answers to before...
