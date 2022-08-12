ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Sandy, TX

Classic Rock 96.1

Tyler, TX Man Discovers His Fast Food Burger was Raw, Reportedly Gets Sick After

A Tyler, Texas woman recently shared a photo of a raw burger her husband received at a local fast food restaurant. And honestly, this is not the first time something like this has occurred as of late. We shared a similar story back in February of this year. We've recently heard at least three similar stories. In fact, some of the comments on her post revealed that others had allegedly had similar experiences at the same location. One shared an experience that happened at a McDonald's in Whitehouse, TX.
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Monster Truck Nitro Tour Coming to Kilgore, Texas

Get Ready East Texas! The Monster Truck Nitro Tour is coming to Lonestar Raceway in Kilgore, Texas!. There will be two nights of high flyin' freestyle motorcross and some of the biggest and baddest Monster Trucks you've ever seen!. Tickets are on sale now, click here to purchase tickets. You...
KILGORE, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Don't Miss the Rose Festival Arts and Crafts Fair in Tyler, Texas

Everyone knows that Tyler, Texas is the Rose Capital of America. We carry that title with pride as almost 20 percent of roses found in the country are grown here. We also have the stunning Municipal Rose Garden in Tyler, home to more than 400 varieties of roses and of course the tradition of the Texas Rose Festival which has been taking place since 1933.
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

One Swift Wind Would Demolish This Home For Sale in Marshall, Texas

We love to highlight beautiful homes across the great state of Texas. Some of them are owned by celebrities like Selena Gomez, Tony Stewart, or Dak Prescott. But other homes we stumble across when searching these real estate sites are so bad it’s obvious that no one would want to purchase the home or ask their family to move in. Which is exactly how this home in Marshall, Texas looks currently, I don’t think anyone is going to purchase this home.
MARSHALL, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Attention Texas City Dike Visitors...

Please make sure y'all stop in and visit this awesome taco truck!!. We would like to announce that we have our 2nd location open in Texas city DIKE. Come and see us, we have elotes, mangoes, chicharrones, Michelada prepared with winged Chico top.
TexasHighways

As the Emerald Ash Borer Expands Its Texas Invasion, There Are Ways to Help Stop the Spread

In 2002, a species of small, jewel-like green beetle appeared in Detroit. Called the emerald ash borer and originally found in northeastern Asia, the beetle sought out a particular target—ash trees—to lay their eggs, leaving its larvae to feed on the trees’ insides. After a few years of infestation, the ash trees the beetle attacked inevitably died, and adult beetles flew off to look for new hosts.
TEXAS STATE
Person
Hank Williams
CBS19

Lake Cherokee enters first stage of drought contingency plan

LAKE CHEROKEE, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on July 2022 and is not related to the story. The city of Longview does not plan to ask its water customers to begin conserving water after Lake Cherokee implemented the first stage of its drought contingency plan. "We have...
LONGVIEW, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Wow! Take a Look at the New Luxury Apartments Coming Soon to Downtown Tyler, Texas

It's been one of my favorite things happening in East Texas over the past years: Watching our city's downtown area growing and becoming more lovely and thriving. After all, they say the downtown areas are the heartbeat of our cities. Of course, we love to see progress all over, but there is something special about seeing new growth pop in areas that, in some places, become more and more abandoned and "hollow" over time. Thankfully, that's not the end of the story here in East Texas.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

5 things to know about Tyler's proposed $228.1 million budget

The City of Tyler is proposing a $228.1 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year. What does that mean for you?. Below, we broke down some of the biggest highlights of this year's budget. You'll see that the city wants to lower its tax rate, understand why your utility bill will be more expensive, and what the city plans to focus its dollars on.
TYLER, TX
The Tyler Loop

TISD introducing armed staff on campuses "not a done deal"

When he looks inside his “policy toolbox,” Superintendent Marty Crawford says he wants exactly what he needs to implement new initiatives within Tyler Independent School District without delay. That’s the premise, he said, behind a proposed policy change authorizing trained employees to carry firearms on school property. Trustees...
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Classic Rock 96.1

Tyler, TX
Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock961.com/

