Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American MuseumTour Tyler Texas
Congratulations to Pastor Rosia J Harmon on your 60th Birthday July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler Texas
Winnsboro Takes the Little Free Library to Another LevelTiffany TillemaWinnsboro, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
Tyler, TX Man Discovers His Fast Food Burger was Raw, Reportedly Gets Sick After
A Tyler, Texas woman recently shared a photo of a raw burger her husband received at a local fast food restaurant. And honestly, this is not the first time something like this has occurred as of late. We shared a similar story back in February of this year. We've recently heard at least three similar stories. In fact, some of the comments on her post revealed that others had allegedly had similar experiences at the same location. One shared an experience that happened at a McDonald's in Whitehouse, TX.
Monster Truck Nitro Tour Coming to Kilgore, Texas
Get Ready East Texas! The Monster Truck Nitro Tour is coming to Lonestar Raceway in Kilgore, Texas!. There will be two nights of high flyin' freestyle motorcross and some of the biggest and baddest Monster Trucks you've ever seen!. Tickets are on sale now, click here to purchase tickets. You...
Don’t Miss the Rose Festival Arts and Crafts Fair in Tyler, Texas
Everyone knows that Tyler, Texas is the Rose Capital of America. We carry that title with pride as almost 20 percent of roses found in the country are grown here. We also have the stunning Municipal Rose Garden in Tyler, home to more than 400 varieties of roses and of course the tradition of the Texas Rose Festival which has been taking place since 1933.
One Swift Wind Would Demolish This Home For Sale in Marshall, Texas
We love to highlight beautiful homes across the great state of Texas. Some of them are owned by celebrities like Selena Gomez, Tony Stewart, or Dak Prescott. But other homes we stumble across when searching these real estate sites are so bad it’s obvious that no one would want to purchase the home or ask their family to move in. Which is exactly how this home in Marshall, Texas looks currently, I don’t think anyone is going to purchase this home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police Seek This Duo Who Allegedly Stole from a Tyler, TX Walmart SIX Times
Police are currently looking for two people who are suspected of having committed a theft at a business in Tyler, Texas. But it didn't happen just once, but allegedly SIX times. Do you recognize either of these two people?. Back in June of this year, this duo is suspected of...
Attention Texas City Dike Visitors...
Please make sure y'all stop in and visit this awesome taco truck!!. We would like to announce that we have our 2nd location open in Texas city DIKE. Come and see us, we have elotes, mangoes, chicharrones, Michelada prepared with winged Chico top.
As the Emerald Ash Borer Expands Its Texas Invasion, There Are Ways to Help Stop the Spread
In 2002, a species of small, jewel-like green beetle appeared in Detroit. Called the emerald ash borer and originally found in northeastern Asia, the beetle sought out a particular target—ash trees—to lay their eggs, leaving its larvae to feed on the trees’ insides. After a few years of infestation, the ash trees the beetle attacked inevitably died, and adult beetles flew off to look for new hosts.
They Say These are the Five Most ‘Haunted’ Places Near Tyler, Texas
So tell me, do you believe ghosts and/or spirits roam the places they once inhabited--particularly in places where unfortunate and/or frightening events took place?. For some people, discovering and maybe even exploring 'haunted' places is one of the most fascinating things a person can do. Although I have some interest...
RELATED PEOPLE
2 Dallas steakhouses ranked among report’s top 10 in Lone Star State
There's nothing more Texan than loading up the family and heading out to your favorite steakhouse to get a slab of meat tossed on your plate with some delicious sides.
Lake Cherokee enters first stage of drought contingency plan
LAKE CHEROKEE, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on July 2022 and is not related to the story. The city of Longview does not plan to ask its water customers to begin conserving water after Lake Cherokee implemented the first stage of its drought contingency plan. "We have...
Texas Parks and Wildlife warns of invasive crayfish from down under
The department said Thursday researchers at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley recently found the first known introduction of the invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish in Texas.
KSLA
25th Annual Texas Country Music Hall of Fame celebrates Texas artists
HCSO looking for three suspects that broke into school, stole items. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in identifying suspects who broke into the old Carver Elementary school and stole multiple items. Chimp Haven finishes $20M project for new habitats. Updated: Aug. 13, 2022 at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wow! Take a Look at the New Luxury Apartments Coming Soon to Downtown Tyler, Texas
It's been one of my favorite things happening in East Texas over the past years: Watching our city's downtown area growing and becoming more lovely and thriving. After all, they say the downtown areas are the heartbeat of our cities. Of course, we love to see progress all over, but there is something special about seeing new growth pop in areas that, in some places, become more and more abandoned and "hollow" over time. Thankfully, that's not the end of the story here in East Texas.
Houston County, TX Couple Guilty In Murder For Hire Plot
We have an update to a story we told you about a few months ago.. A Grapeland, Texas couple according to federal officials, traveled up to Tyler to contract a hit man to kill someone. Instead of paying the hit man, they are going to be paying the price of time in federal prison soon.
inforney.com
5 things to know about Tyler's proposed $228.1 million budget
The City of Tyler is proposing a $228.1 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year. What does that mean for you?. Below, we broke down some of the biggest highlights of this year's budget. You'll see that the city wants to lower its tax rate, understand why your utility bill will be more expensive, and what the city plans to focus its dollars on.
TISD introducing armed staff on campuses “not a done deal”
When he looks inside his “policy toolbox,” Superintendent Marty Crawford says he wants exactly what he needs to implement new initiatives within Tyler Independent School District without delay. That’s the premise, he said, behind a proposed policy change authorizing trained employees to carry firearms on school property. Trustees...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The City Of Tyler, TX Wants To Raise Your Water Bill, Here’s Why
Before you get upset based off the headline, let me start this by saying that this is just a PROPOSAL for right now so don't go storming into the utilities office just yet. Take a moment to read what the city is proposing. Tyler Water Utilities (TWU) wants to change...
Officials seeking whereabouts of East Texas woman missing since July
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. According to the GCSO, Britney Nichole Sharrer, 28, was last seen in July at a residence on Private Road 3707 (Fox Creek RV Park) in Kilgore/Gladewater area. Officials say Sharrer stands approximately 5’4” and...
Semi fire closes down portion of I-20 in Van Zandt County
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — An 18-wheeler fire has led to lane closures on Interstate 20. According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), crews are on scene in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near SH 19, north of Canton. TxDOT crews are assisting with traffic control. Cleanup is...
3 Person Hospitalised Following A Five-Vehicle Crash In North Marshall (Marshall, TX)
Henderson Fire and Police responded to a five-vehicle crash in North Marshall. According to the officials, three victims were transported to the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Classic Rock 96.1
Tyler, TX
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock961.com/
Comments / 0