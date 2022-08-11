A man driving on Middlefield Road is unharmed after flipping his vehicle over in a solo crash Sunday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 1:30 p.m., bystanders reported hearing a loud crash. Directly in front of Best Price Furniture, between 1st and 2nd avenues on Middlefield Road, witnesses said they saw a vehicle flipped on its back, tires up. When this reporter drove by, the car was in the same position.

