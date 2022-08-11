ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood City, CA

As court case closes, Pets In Need opens up about revamped protocols

Pets In Need, the nonprofit organization that runs Palo Alto's animal shelter, has issued a statement it hopes will help mend its relationship with the community now that a Santa Clara County Superior Court judge has ruled three of its workers were not negligent in the heat-related deaths of seven puppies last year.
PALO ALTO, CA
Local school districts take divergent views on the controversial zero period

Under the new state law mandating later school start times, high schools can still offer a period that starts before 8:30 a.m., known as "zero" period. But the classes must be for a limited number of students and the period can't be used to calculate a school's average daily attendance for the purpose of receiving state funding.
PALO ALTO, CA
Man flips car on Middlefield Road, walks way unharmed, officials say

A man driving on Middlefield Road is unharmed after flipping his vehicle over in a solo crash Sunday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 1:30 p.m., bystanders reported hearing a loud crash. Directly in front of Best Price Furniture, between 1st and 2nd avenues on Middlefield Road, witnesses said they saw a vehicle flipped on its back, tires up. When this reporter drove by, the car was in the same position.

