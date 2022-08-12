Read full article on original website
County Council, community responses to Mohawk closing
It was standing room only at Marlboro County Council meeting on Tuesday night. Several current/retired Mohawk employees along with community members came out to voice their concern about the closing of the longtime plant in the county. Last week, employees learned that Mohawk’s yarn conversion and extrusion operations would stop...
Pre-K program resumes at Marlboro Academy
On Monday, the newest and littlest members of the Marlboro Academy campus arrived for their first day. The Pre-K program resumed after several years. This program will be year-round with a typical school year and daycare provided during the summer. The hours are 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. The program can handle 17 children now.
Cheraw Arts Commission to have Pop Up Art class in September
CHERAW – The Cheraw Arts Commission will feature a “POP UP” ART Class on Thursday, Sept. 8 with local artist Jennifer Rayfield. Jones Furniture Mart will host the class from 10 -11:30 a.m. at 1111 West Greene Street in Cheraw. The class for adults will focus on...
Haselden represents county at State 4-H Congress
In July, local 4-H member Sophie Haselden represented the county at SC 4-H Congress held on Clemson’s campus. This was her second year attending this premier SC 4-H event. For four fun-filled days, SC youth are emersed in leadership opportunities, community outreach, and personal development. Senior 4-H members (ages...
Dennis Miller Jamboree held on Friday
The annual Dennis Miller Jamboree was held Friday night. It was the Battle of the Borders with teams from North and South Carolinas. Marlboro County High School and Anson County faced off during the final of four scrimmages. The Bulldogs came up short against the Bearcats with a score of...
