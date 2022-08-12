On Monday, the newest and littlest members of the Marlboro Academy campus arrived for their first day. The Pre-K program resumed after several years. This program will be year-round with a typical school year and daycare provided during the summer. The hours are 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. The program can handle 17 children now.

