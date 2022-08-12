ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

NWOAL football: 5 things to know for the 2022 season

By By Steve Junga / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IHEJ8_0hElbfHB00

Here are five things to know about Northwest Ohio Athletic League football this fall.

Must-see game

Week 5 (Sept. 16), provided the NWOAL coaches' preseason assessments are accurate, will feature the league's title-determining matchup when Archbold travels to Liberty Center. Last season, Archbold easily won the league matchup versus the Tigers at home, 41-7, but Liberty Center got the final word with a last-second 38-35 victory in the third round of the Division VI playoffs.

Best offensive player

Wauseon quarterback Elijah McLeod should live up to this prediction, having completed 215 of his 328 passes for 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns last season for the 8-4 Indians. But, watch for Liberty Center's double-threat QB Zane Zeiter (967 passing yards, 717 rushing yards in 2021) to be in the hunt.

Best defensive player

Among several top candidates, perhaps the best is Archbold's seemingly unblockable 5-11, 210-pound senior defensive end Devon Morris, who made 62 tackles last season, 13 for losses, and recorded eight sacks. He was first team All-NWOAL and Division VI all-district, and was named to the All-Ohio third team after leading a defense that yielded just 9.2 points per game.

The big question

Can Archbold win a fourth straight NWOAL title without graduated star quarterback DJ Newman? The three-year starter led Blue Streaks teams that went 31-4 overall (19-1 NWOAL) and made three playoff appearances. The Streaks bring plenty back from their top-ranked squad of 2021, but filling this void will be a big task.

Our take

Archbold seems to have more back in experienced personnel, but Liberty Center's quality might make the difference, especially playing at home against the Blue Streaks in the Sept. 16 league showdown. The Tigers must rise to the occasion offensively against what will likely be the NWOAL's best defense. Wauseon and Patrick Henry will be playoff teams, for sure, and will provide a challenge to Archbold and Liberty Center. But neither likely has enough firepower to emerge as league champion.

Comments / 0

Related
The Blade

The Blade's 2022 high school football preview guide

Friday night lights are approaching quickly, and Toledo-area teams are getting ready to take the field. Here are links to The Blade’s high school football preview content. This page will be updated daily until the start of the season Aug. 18.  CONFERENCE PREVIEWS Three Rivers Athletic ConferenceSchedulesTeam-by-team previews5 things to know
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Perrysburg native, former BGSU women's basketball player Baer recruited by WWE

Former Bowling Green women’s basketball player Sarah Baer has been recruited by the WWE, the company announced Tuesday in a release. Baer, 26, played two seasons for the Falcons from 2015-16. She averaged 2.7 points per game in 2015, and 1.2 points per game in 2016, recording a career high of nine points against Akron her freshman year. She then transferred to Findlay, where she played basketball and soccer for the Oilers, and eventually to Lynn University in Florida. She had previously starred in soccer in high school at Perrysburg, helping the Yellow Jackets win a state title in 2012 as a goalkeeper. Baer was named Northern Lakes League girls basketball Player of the Year as a senior at Perrysburg, and earned All-Ohio second team honors twice. She averaged a double-double as a senior with 17.0 points and 11.9 rebounds per game. Baer set Yellow Jackets records for rebounds in a game (24) and a season (309), and broke the school record for blocks in a career with 143.
PERRYSBURG, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy