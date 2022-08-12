NWOAL football: 5 things to know for the 2022 season

Here are five things to know about Northwest Ohio Athletic League football this fall.

Must-see game

Week 5 (Sept. 16), provided the NWOAL coaches' preseason assessments are accurate, will feature the league's title-determining matchup when Archbold travels to Liberty Center. Last season, Archbold easily won the league matchup versus the Tigers at home, 41-7, but Liberty Center got the final word with a last-second 38-35 victory in the third round of the Division VI playoffs.

Best offensive player

Wauseon quarterback Elijah McLeod should live up to this prediction, having completed 215 of his 328 passes for 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns last season for the 8-4 Indians. But, watch for Liberty Center's double-threat QB Zane Zeiter (967 passing yards, 717 rushing yards in 2021) to be in the hunt.

Best defensive player

Among several top candidates, perhaps the best is Archbold's seemingly unblockable 5-11, 210-pound senior defensive end Devon Morris, who made 62 tackles last season, 13 for losses, and recorded eight sacks. He was first team All-NWOAL and Division VI all-district, and was named to the All-Ohio third team after leading a defense that yielded just 9.2 points per game.

The big question

Can Archbold win a fourth straight NWOAL title without graduated star quarterback DJ Newman? The three-year starter led Blue Streaks teams that went 31-4 overall (19-1 NWOAL) and made three playoff appearances. The Streaks bring plenty back from their top-ranked squad of 2021, but filling this void will be a big task.

Our take

Archbold seems to have more back in experienced personnel, but Liberty Center's quality might make the difference, especially playing at home against the Blue Streaks in the Sept. 16 league showdown. The Tigers must rise to the occasion offensively against what will likely be the NWOAL's best defense. Wauseon and Patrick Henry will be playoff teams, for sure, and will provide a challenge to Archbold and Liberty Center. But neither likely has enough firepower to emerge as league champion.