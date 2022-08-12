ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

NBC Sports

Patriots sign Devin Hafford

Defensive back Devin Hafford’s first stint with the Patriots was a brief one, but the team saw enough to bring him back for another look. The Patriots announced Hafford’s signing on Sunday. He initially signed with the team in May after going undrafted in April, but was cut loose a week later.
NFL

