Massachusetts State

NECN

Mass. Shoppers Cash In on Tax-Free Weekend

Sunday is the final day to cash in on the tax holiday in Massachusetts. For many store owners across the Bay State, this weekend is busier than Black Friday. The Retailers Association of Massachusetts says this year, because consumers are cautious about inflation, shoppers are expected to see discounted prices.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wamc.org

Massachusetts has a significant new clean energy and climate law

Since taking office in 2015, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has signed four climate bills into law. The most recent was signed last week. The Republican governor said it should help Massachusetts continue its successful efforts to obtain more renewable energy. Climate activists celebrated the new law. WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Study names Massachusetts 'best state to live in'

(WGGB/WSHM) - It’s often wonderered what states are best in which to live and based on a new study, Bay State residents might be in the best place. On Monday, personal finance website WalletHub said Massachusetts was ranked number one on their “Best State to Live In” study after measuring dozens of metrics, including affordability, safety, quality of life, economy, and education and health.
Local
Massachusetts Business
State
Massachusetts State
Live 95.9

Massachusetts Home to Three Oldest High Schools in the Country, One in Western MA

Hard to believe it, but it's almost time for Berkshire County students to head back to school. Massachusetts public schools actually head back to school much later than other states, some districts in states like Arizona, Alabama, and Mississippi, among others, are back in school in late July. While many states beat Massachusetts back to the first day of classes, the history of public schools runs deep in the Commonwealth.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
PITTSFIELD, MA
NECN

Mass. Education, Health Officials Issue School COVID Guidance for Fall

Massachusetts public health and education officials are not recommending mask mandates, broad-sweeping testing, contact tracing, or test-to-stay testing in schools this coming fall. Officials are urging school district to instead focus their COVID mitigation strategies on vulnerable and symptomatic people this coming school year. The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Ballotpedia News

Massachusetts voters will decide on two ballot initiatives this fall related to retail alcohol licensing and dental insurance

The Massachusetts Secretary of State completed the signature verification process for the second round of signatures submitted by campaigns for two ballot initiatives. The Committee on Dental Insurance Quality is leading the campaign in support of a ballot initiative to establish a medical loss ratio for dental plans at 83% and require the insurer to refund the excess premium to its covered individuals and covered groups. A medical loss ratio is the portion of premium revenue a healthcare insurance company spends on claims, medical care, and healthcare quality for its customers. Currently, Massachusetts has established an 88% medical loss ratio for medical insurance plans, but there is no medical loss ratio for dental insurance plans.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
restaurantbusinessonline.com

New England restaurants are spared a big supply-chain hit

A measure that was expected to leave Massachusetts restaurants short on bacon and other pork products has been put on hold, the result of an unusual agreement between industry groups and the state attorney general. The development will spare local restaurants and retailers at least temporarily from a ban on...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the Oldest Restaurants in the U.S.

With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

