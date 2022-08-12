INDIANAPOLIS — Local detectives have announced the death of a 1-year-old girl back in May is now being investigated as a homicide. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched just after midnight on May 6 to a residence on the city’s east side for an unresponsive infant. Upon arrival to the 2300 block of Post Drive, they found 1-year-old Erieomairy Dingui who police say was unresponsive.

