Public Safety

The US Sun

Huge update in Kiely Rodni case after ‘burial site’ found in hunt for missing teen and last cell phone message revealed

A POTENTIAL burial site found during the search for a missing teenage girl unearthed the remains of a dog, as cops slam the tip which led to the discovery as frustrating. Kiely Rodni, 16, has been missing for more than a week after mysteriously vanishing from a campground party - with her last text message to her mom claiming she was on her way home.
TRUCKEE, CA
BBC

Group defends hiring man as period dignity officer

A group in Tayside has defended its decision to appoint a man as a period dignity officer. Jason Grant's hiring sparked a heated online debate, with critics saying the job should have gone to a woman. He will work with the area's period dignity working group to implement the legal...
JOBS
BBC

Two jailed for 'brutal' murder in Harlow drugs den

Two men have been jailed for life for murdering a man who was found with fatal stab wounds at a house that police believe was a drugs den. Essex Police discovered Cristian-Marin Patru, 24, with injuries to his neck, chin and back in Harlow on 8 November. Jayden Drake, 25,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Great Barr: Distress of man, 76, repeatedly harassed by youths

A 76-year-old man says he "can't keep going like this" as youths repeatedly attack him and his home. Roy Muller's family has shared video footage on social media of a clash on his driveway amid criticism of the response by police. Mr Muller said over the last 12 months masked...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Canterbury: David Creed jailed for killing partner with carving knife

A man who stabbed his partner to death with a carving knife at their home has been jailed. David Creed, 53, attacked 50-year-old Catherine Granger at the maisonette they shared in Canterbury, Kent. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison after admitting manslaughter by diminished responsibility. Maidstone Crown Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man who stabbed ex-partner's mother to death in Maryhill jailed

A man who murdered his ex-partner's mother by stabbing her more than 30 times has been jailed for a minimum of 19 years. Michael Dorey, 48, attacked mother-of-four Jacqueline Grant, 54, at her home in Maryhill, Glasgow, in April 2021. One of her daughters found her body after failed attempts...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cameron House guests tried to save trapped family

Hotel guests had to be physically stopped from going back into a burning building to save a young family during the Cameron House fire, an inquiry has heard. The hotel's night manager, told a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) the group of men tried to go back for a couple and their baby who were trapped in their room.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Arrests made as police investigate death of child in Colchester

Arrests have been made following the death of a child. Essex Police said it was called to concerns for the welfare of a child in Geoff Seaden Close in Colchester at about 10:20 BST on Sunday. Despite the efforts of the ambulance service, the infant died, police said. A man...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

The patients locked in secure hospitals for decades

Scots with learning disabilities and autism have been locked in secure hospitals and psychiatric wards for decades, a BBC investigation has found. They remain unable to get out despite Scottish ministers saying 22 years ago that they should be living independently in the community. BBC Disclosure found one person with...
HEALTH
BBC

Parents' court plea to continue girl's ventilator treatment

The parents of a girl with an incurable condition have argued in court for her treatment not to be withdrawn. At a High Court hearing in London, medical specialists said the six-year-old was dying from a rare neurological condition and was on a ventilator. Lawyers acting for Birmingham Women and...
HEALTH
BBC

Polio vaccine in Pakistan: Two policemen guarding vaccinators shot dead

Two policemen guarding a polio vaccination team have been shot dead by gunmen in north-west Pakistan. The team of two vaccinators was unharmed, police said. Local polio vaccination teams are often targeted by anti-vaccine militants, some of whom claim vaccination is a Western plot to sterilise Muslims. Pakistan and Afghanistan...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Poole murder arrest after 'sudden death' of woman

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in Dorset. Police have set up a cordon around a property in East Quay Road, Poole, following the "sudden death" of a woman in her 40s. Dorset Police and ambulance and fire services attended the scene at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Illegal Sunderland fishermen sentenced after online brags

Two men who boasted online about poaching fish in the River Wear have been given suspended prison sentences. Connor Bell and Michael Hutchinson used unlicensed gill nets to catch salmon and sea trout over two years, the Environment Agency said. The Sunderland pair admitted offences at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Thornton Heath: Fatal gas explosion residents to return home

Hundreds of residents evacuated after a fatal gas explosion in south London have been allowed to return home. Sahara Salman, a four-year-old girl, died when one of the houses on Galpin's Road, Thornton Heath, collapsed. About 500 people had to leave their homes while the leak was fixed after last...
PUBLIC SAFETY

