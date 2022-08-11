Read full article on original website
Woman, 22, died from overdosing on heart medication days after family member was accused of assaulting her while they were on caravan holiday, inquest hears
A 'beautiful' woman died from overdosing on heart medication days after a family member was accused of attacking her while they were on a caravan holiday, an inquest has heard. Sammy-Joe Williams, 22, was on a family trip to Devon when police were called to the caravan site following reports...
Huge update in Kiely Rodni case after ‘burial site’ found in hunt for missing teen and last cell phone message revealed
A POTENTIAL burial site found during the search for a missing teenage girl unearthed the remains of a dog, as cops slam the tip which led to the discovery as frustrating. Kiely Rodni, 16, has been missing for more than a week after mysteriously vanishing from a campground party - with her last text message to her mom claiming she was on her way home.
BBC
Group defends hiring man as period dignity officer
A group in Tayside has defended its decision to appoint a man as a period dignity officer. Jason Grant's hiring sparked a heated online debate, with critics saying the job should have gone to a woman. He will work with the area's period dignity working group to implement the legal...
BBC
Two jailed for 'brutal' murder in Harlow drugs den
Two men have been jailed for life for murdering a man who was found with fatal stab wounds at a house that police believe was a drugs den. Essex Police discovered Cristian-Marin Patru, 24, with injuries to his neck, chin and back in Harlow on 8 November. Jayden Drake, 25,...
BBC
Great Barr: Distress of man, 76, repeatedly harassed by youths
A 76-year-old man says he "can't keep going like this" as youths repeatedly attack him and his home. Roy Muller's family has shared video footage on social media of a clash on his driveway amid criticism of the response by police. Mr Muller said over the last 12 months masked...
BBC
Canterbury: David Creed jailed for killing partner with carving knife
A man who stabbed his partner to death with a carving knife at their home has been jailed. David Creed, 53, attacked 50-year-old Catherine Granger at the maisonette they shared in Canterbury, Kent. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison after admitting manslaughter by diminished responsibility. Maidstone Crown Court...
BBC
Man who stabbed ex-partner's mother to death in Maryhill jailed
A man who murdered his ex-partner's mother by stabbing her more than 30 times has been jailed for a minimum of 19 years. Michael Dorey, 48, attacked mother-of-four Jacqueline Grant, 54, at her home in Maryhill, Glasgow, in April 2021. One of her daughters found her body after failed attempts...
BBC
Cameron House guests tried to save trapped family
Hotel guests had to be physically stopped from going back into a burning building to save a young family during the Cameron House fire, an inquiry has heard. The hotel's night manager, told a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) the group of men tried to go back for a couple and their baby who were trapped in their room.
BBC
Arrests made as police investigate death of child in Colchester
Arrests have been made following the death of a child. Essex Police said it was called to concerns for the welfare of a child in Geoff Seaden Close in Colchester at about 10:20 BST on Sunday. Despite the efforts of the ambulance service, the infant died, police said. A man...
BBC
Ricardo Dos Santos: Sprinter pulled over for second time by police
A sprinter who was allegedly racially profiled during a stop and search has said he was "worried" at being pulled over for a second time by armed police. Ricardo Dos Santos published a series of video tweets of him being pulled over and questioned by police in Paddington at 04:00 BST on Sunday.
BBC
The patients locked in secure hospitals for decades
Scots with learning disabilities and autism have been locked in secure hospitals and psychiatric wards for decades, a BBC investigation has found. They remain unable to get out despite Scottish ministers saying 22 years ago that they should be living independently in the community. BBC Disclosure found one person with...
BBC
Parents' court plea to continue girl's ventilator treatment
The parents of a girl with an incurable condition have argued in court for her treatment not to be withdrawn. At a High Court hearing in London, medical specialists said the six-year-old was dying from a rare neurological condition and was on a ventilator. Lawyers acting for Birmingham Women and...
BBC
County Lines: Cost of living crisis used by gangs to lure new recruits
County lines is the name given to drug-dealing networks connecting urban and rural areas, using phone lines, across the UK. Former gang members and those trying to support them claim the rising cost of living is being used by organised criminals to exploit those struggling to make ends meet. 'It's...
BBC
Men appear in court charged over fatal assault of Paul 'Babs' Connolly
Two men have appeared in court charged over a fatal assault in Athlone, County Westmeath in which a 47-year-old man died. Paul 'Babs' Connolly was found seriously injured after what gardaí (Irish police) described as a public order incident in Church Street in the early hours of Saturday morning.
BBC
Hillsborough: Huntsman Jack Harris fined after attacks by foxhounds
A man has been fined £500 after a pack of hounds killed a cat and bit a man during a fox hunt in County Down. Lisburn Magistrates' Court heard that Jack Harris was the huntsman employed by Iveagh Hunt Club in November 2020 when the incidents happened. He was...
BBC
Polio vaccine in Pakistan: Two policemen guarding vaccinators shot dead
Two policemen guarding a polio vaccination team have been shot dead by gunmen in north-west Pakistan. The team of two vaccinators was unharmed, police said. Local polio vaccination teams are often targeted by anti-vaccine militants, some of whom claim vaccination is a Western plot to sterilise Muslims. Pakistan and Afghanistan...
BBC
Poole murder arrest after 'sudden death' of woman
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in Dorset. Police have set up a cordon around a property in East Quay Road, Poole, following the "sudden death" of a woman in her 40s. Dorset Police and ambulance and fire services attended the scene at...
BBC
Illegal Sunderland fishermen sentenced after online brags
Two men who boasted online about poaching fish in the River Wear have been given suspended prison sentences. Connor Bell and Michael Hutchinson used unlicensed gill nets to catch salmon and sea trout over two years, the Environment Agency said. The Sunderland pair admitted offences at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.
BBC
Thornton Heath: Fatal gas explosion residents to return home
Hundreds of residents evacuated after a fatal gas explosion in south London have been allowed to return home. Sahara Salman, a four-year-old girl, died when one of the houses on Galpin's Road, Thornton Heath, collapsed. About 500 people had to leave their homes while the leak was fixed after last...
