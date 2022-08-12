Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man arrested, crack cocaine found in Laurel drug bust
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested following a drug bust at a home in Laurel on Friday, August 12. Officials with the Laurel Police Department (LPD) said narcotics officers conducted a search warrant at a home located at 1129 Walley Street. They said the officers found 112 packs of crack cocaine, a separate […]
Man arrested for Park Place Apartments burglary
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested in connection to a burglary that happened at the Reserve at Park Park Apartments. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Christian Brown, 25, of Hattiesburg, was charged with two counts of commercial burglary. They said he forced his way into two garages and stole multiple […]
mageenews.com
Vehicle Burglarized @ Hillcrest
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Around 2 AM Monday morning, August 15, 2022, Addie Franks an employee of Hillcrest Nursing Center’s truck was broken into by busting the back glass. The truck was in the parking lot. Although the doors were locked, the thief gained entry through the back window and exited on the driver’s side stealing her purse, Bible, and a watermelon!
WDAM-TV
Fleeing driver Perry facing two new felonies, previous bond revoked
ELLISVILE, Miss. (WDAM) - A Heidelberg man remains in the Jones County Jail Saturday after seeing his bond on previous felonies revoked after leading authorities Friday night on a high-speed chase through Jones County. Friday night’s dash didn’t end until a stolen vehicle driven by Daniel Perry ran out of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
2 arrested on drug charges in Powers community
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A pair of Powers community residents are facing drug charges after a search warrant was executed at their residence Friday night. Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents arrested Kelsey Bradshaw, 42, and James Blankenbeckly, 40, on a trio of “possession with intent” charges, including:
Two arrested on meth, fentanyl charges in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were arrested after a search warrant turned up meth and fentanyl in Jones County. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said narcotics agents conducted a search warrant at a home in the 1800 block of Highway 184 in the Powers community on Friday, August 12. Kelsey […]
WAPT
MBI investigates shooting involving Capitol Police officer
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says an officer-involved shooting happened Sunday in Jackson. MBI says the shooting involved Capitol police near Lamar and Adelle streets. "MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the...
WDAM-TV
Petal police investigating auto burglary and credit card fraud case
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department needs your help identifying people in an ongoing auto burglary and credit card fraud investigation. If you have any information about these subjects, please contact the Petal Police Department at 601-544-5331. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDAM-TV
1 dead, 1 wounded in Lamar Co. Sunday shooting
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County investigators are treating a Sunday evening shooting as a domestic situation that left one man dead and one woman wounded. “This was not a random shooting, “Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said. “We’re still trying to piece it all together, but it looks like the homicide and the shooting of the female were all related.”
WLBT
Man wanted for burglarizing vehicle in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a man wanted for burglarizing a vehicle. JPD says the incident occurred in the Industrial Drive area on Thursday. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or online at p3tips.com. Want...
WDAM-TV
HPD investigating Sunday morning gunfire
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate Sunday morning gunfire in the 400 block of Broad Street. No injuries were re[ported in the incident, which was called in shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday, Hattiesburg Public Information Officer Ryan Moore said. While...
Home struck by gunfire on Broad Street
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A home was struck by gunfire in Hattiesburg on Sunday, August 14. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to a call about a shooting just before 8:00 a.m. in the 400 block of Broad Street. They said no one was shot, but a home was hit during […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Three wanted for drive-by shooting in Covington County
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three people are wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting in Covington County. Officials with the Covington County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said Tadavious King, Tremail Wilson and Juwanna Graham are wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this week. Officials said the suspects were driving a white […]
Man, woman killed in separate shootings in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating two homicides that happened this week. In the first case, Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Christopher Robinson, 45, was found shot in the 2700 block Terry Road on Sunday, August 7. He later died from his injuries at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in […]
WLBT
Owner, worker with moving company arrested
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Better Business Bureau of Mississippi, Since 2019, over 30 Mississippians have fallen victim to a moving service that moves your belongings, but sometimes that’s the last time they’re ever seen. Spyder Moving Services, located in Oxford and Hattiesburg, has received positive...
WDAM-TV
26 arrested in a Covington County warrant round-up, five at large
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Twenty-six people with outstanding felony warrants were arrested Tuesday by a coalition of Covington County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents. Another five people remain at large after Tuesday’s county-wide sweep. During the round-up, deputies and officers recovered two stolen trailers,...
WDAM-TV
1 dead Saturday in Forrest County housefire
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A fatal Saturday morning fire in Forrest County remains under investigation. Shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday, firefighters from North Forrest and Macedonia volunteer fire departments arrived on the scene, and were notified by neighbors that someone still might be in the fully-involved home in the 2100 block of Glendale Avenue.
Person dies in house fire on Glendale Avenue
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A house fire on Glendale Avenue in Forrest County claimed the life of one person on Saturday, August 13. Officials with the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) said their crews and North Forrest VPD responded to the fire just after 7:00 a.m. in the 2100 block of Glendale Avenue. They […]
Man pleads guilty to 2020 shooting outside Westin Hotel
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens announced a 22-year-old man pled guilty in connection to a shooting that happened outside the Westin Hotel in 2020. According to Owens, Kemarshon Cassity pled guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery on Friday after […]
Woman found guilty in 2018 stabbing death of boyfriend in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens announced a woman was convicted in connection to the 2018 stabbing death of her boyfriend. Nakia Wilson was convicted by a jury on a second degree murder charge for the death of 26-year-old Eric Gilmer. Police responded to The Trails at Northpointe Apartments in Jackson […]
Comments / 0