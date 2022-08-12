Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Around 2 AM Monday morning, August 15, 2022, Addie Franks an employee of Hillcrest Nursing Center’s truck was broken into by busting the back glass. The truck was in the parking lot. Although the doors were locked, the thief gained entry through the back window and exited on the driver’s side stealing her purse, Bible, and a watermelon!

