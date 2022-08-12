Anne Heche's family says actress "is not expected to survive"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The family of Anne Heche, who remains in a coma following a fiery car crash in Los Angeles last week, says the actress is not expected to live.

"We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne's recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital," the family wrote in a statement to KABC Thursday night.

"Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive," the statement continued. The actress is also reportedly severely burned.

The family added that Heche, 53, had chosen to donate her organs, adding, "she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable."

The statement closed by saying, "Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life's work -- especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light."

Heche was severely burned when her blue Mini Cooper crashed into a Mar Vista home August 5 and burst into flames, setting the house on fire.

ABC News learned on Thursday that a test of Heche's blood was positive for unspecified narcotics, though authorities said it wasn't yet known whether those drugs were illegal or whether they were administered by emergency personnel. Heche could face felony DUI charges for the accident should LAPD investigators refer the case to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office.

