UT San Antonio

Roadrunner Days key to welcoming returning and new students to UTSA

AUGUST 15, 2022 — Roadrunner Days returns this fall with a lineup of new and traditional events to welcome students back to campus. The annual celebration takes place over the first couple of weeks—commencing a few days before the start of classes and concluding with the first football game of the 2022 season. The events are designed to connect students to campus resources, create opportunities to meet new people, and introduce students to more UTSA traditions.
New Bold Scholar program enables more first-year students to live on UTSA campus

AUGUST 16, 2022 — Today, the first cohort of Bold Scholars will be moving into their new rooms in Chisholm Hall as part of UTSA’s Move-In Days. The select group of about 220 incoming freshmen are part of an exciting new program that is allowing more students to experience the important benefits of living on campus their first year of college.
