AUGUST 15, 2022 — Roadrunner Days returns this fall with a lineup of new and traditional events to welcome students back to campus. The annual celebration takes place over the first couple of weeks—commencing a few days before the start of classes and concluding with the first football game of the 2022 season. The events are designed to connect students to campus resources, create opportunities to meet new people, and introduce students to more UTSA traditions.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO