Wyoming Governor Election Notice on Aug 16
Wyoming is holding an election for governor on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for August 16, 2022. The filing deadline was May 27, 2022. On Aug 16, there will be 2 primary elections.
The Wyoming Republican Primary Election Will Be Interesting
Liz Cheney is hoping to retain her seat in Congress. Wyoming Mountain Scene(Image is author's) Wyoming is one of several states which only has one member of the U.S. House of Representatives. Although every state has two Senators, the number of House members is determined by the population of the state. Because of their lower population, Wyoming has Liz Cheney as its lone House member.
Do Montanans Allow Their Politics To Decide Their Views On This?
It seems that everything these days comes down to politics. Case in point, I recently wrote an article about how Montana was ranked last when it came to teachers' salaries, and somehow online, that turned into a "Left" vs "Right" debate. Which then turned into an attack on the education system, and how "most Montanans home-school their kids."
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With Less Than 48 Hours to Primary
"If the cost of standing up for the Constitution is losing the House seat, then that's a price I'm willing to pay," the GOP lawmaker said.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators Say Chuck Gray Is Wrongly Taking Credit For Voter ID Bill
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two Wyoming legislators are speaking out against Secretary of State candidate Chuck Gray’s claims that Gray was the reason a voter ID bill passed in 2021. Gray, a Republican representative from Casper, was the lead sponsor on this bill. Reps....
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Here Are My Predictions For The 2022 Wyoming GOP Primary Election
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Those have been opening paragraphs and headlines of my columns leading up to this moment. We are watching world history happen right here in our little Wyoming. Politically, we are watching the World Series, March Madness, and the Super Bowl all...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Voting security and the Wyoming primaries
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As the voting season heats up, many may ask about where and how to vote, but others are asking if their votes are secure and counted. Voter security has found itself under the spotlight in recent times. The need to verify voters is a real focus.
kiowacountypress.net
Tour set for Arapaho Ranch in Wyoming, former site of historic Padlock Ranch
(Wyoming News Service) August 27, members of the public will have a rare opportunity to visit the historic Padlock Ranch first developed for livestock in 1867, now operating as the Arapaho Ranch. Lorre Hoffman, project coordinator with the Arapaho Ranch Field Station, said the 450,000 acre site was seen as...
Montana Hospitals in “Crisis”, No Mention of Harmful Mandates?
Oh look...here's another article about mask and vaccine mandates that doesn't mention either one. "Montana hospitals facing unprecedented financial crisis" was the headline on The Billings Gazette website when I checked it Sunday morning. The article talks about the federal government's very bad track record for reimbursing hospitals, inflation, staffing...
KFYR-TV
Rural North Dakota and Montana receives $18.5 million for broadband
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It can be expensive to run internet to rural areas. That’s why the federal government has granted $18.5 million for high-speed internet for more than a thousand rural residents in North Dakota and Montana. The money is available in part through the United States Department...
Montana legislators to weigh in on special session for $1.5B surplus
Montana lawmakers will weigh in on whether to hold a special session in September to return some of the state’s $1.5 billion estimated budget surplus to taxpayers and reduce bonded debt. “These unforeseen, unappropriated and surplus tax collections belong to the people of Montana,” said a letter from Republicans to the Montana Secretary of State […] The post Montana legislators to weigh in on special session for $1.5B surplus appeared first on Daily Montanan.
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter To The Editor: The Facts Chuck Gray Is Forgetting
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As I observe Representative Chuck Gray’s campaign for the Wyoming Secretary of State position, I find it hard to watch him take credit for how he successfully “authored and passed our state’s Voter ID law”. He seems to have forgotten the true facts behind the bill, so I have decided to come forward with the rest of the story.
montanarightnow.com
Montana veterans encouraged to see if new PACT Act can help them
Montana VA Health Care System encourages veterans and their families to examine the potential benefits available to them through the new PACT Act legislation signed into law Aug. 10. The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for veterans with toxic exposures...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunting Preview: The Heat Won’t Beat The 2022 Season, Hunters Say
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two experienced Wyoming sportsmen said soaring temperatures discouraged them from early archery antelope hunts, but they expect a great 2022 season nonetheless. “I’ve never been an early season antelope hunter. It’s still too warm to be out there harvesting an animal,”...
Wyoming Gov. Gordon: Coal Leasing Moratorium Will Harm Consumers
Gov. Mark Gordon denounced the ruling by a federal judge on Friday that would restore a 2016 moratorium on coal leasing on federal lands, according to a prepared statement. "This decision is a step backwards that doesn’t protect the environment and ensures consumers will pay more for energy," Gordon said.
oilcity.news
Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14,...
newslj.com
Park County ‘crossover voting’ up from 2018
CODY (WNE) — Nearly five times as many people in Park County have changed their voter registration through the first seven months of the year as compared to the last midterm elections in 2018. Also, according to Park County Elections Office staff, more than half (56.4%) of the new...
Whacky Laws That Prove Wyoming is Like Idaho’s Crazy Aunt
C'mon, you know it's true. Every family has a crazy aunt! Let's call her "Aunt Shelly." Always the center of attention, Aunt Shelly is a free-spirited woman-child with a colorful reputation at the local watering hole. Her bleach-blonde perm is straight outta 1989, and so is her taste in music, men, and makeup. Even though she lives next door, she's the guest who shows up five hours early or five hours late, empty-handed with a hot but sketchy new boyfriend. Despite her wild ways and your wild disbelief, she's held down the same HR job on a cube farm for the last 18 years. And despite your best advice, Aunt Shelly does what Aunt Shelly wants. It's her world, and we're all just livin' in it. Auntie's motto was YOLO before it was cool, and it was more than likely seasoned with a dash of an illicit substance back in the day.
Montana Dem Tranel Hit for Defending Child Rapist, Enviro Record
Monica Tranel is the Democrat candidate for Congress in Montana's Western Congressional District. She's taking heat for her radical environmental record, and for defending a convicted child rapist. Chris Shipp is a former Montana GOP Executive Director who was the Montana state campaign chair for President Trump's 2016 campaign. He...
Criminal activity in the Bull Mountains must be stopped
The Bull Mountains just north of Billings are home to Montana’s only underground coal mine, owned by Signal Peak Energy. I have ranched in these hills my entire life, just like my parents before me. We have ranched alongside coal production for generations. It’s always been a challenge because coal mining inherently causes damage to […] The post Criminal activity in the Bull Mountains must be stopped appeared first on Daily Montanan.
