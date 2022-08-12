Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Mass. Shoppers Cash In on Tax-Free Weekend
Sunday is the final day to cash in on the tax holiday in Massachusetts. For many store owners across the Bay State, this weekend is busier than Black Friday. The Retailers Association of Massachusetts says this year, because consumers are cautious about inflation, shoppers are expected to see discounted prices.
wamc.org
Massachusetts has a significant new clean energy and climate law
Since taking office in 2015, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has signed four climate bills into law. The most recent was signed last week. The Republican governor said it should help Massachusetts continue its successful efforts to obtain more renewable energy. Climate activists celebrated the new law. WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau...
hot969boston.com
Congratulations Massachusetts! You are THE BEST state to live in, in 2022
If you live in Massachusetts, congratulations. You are living in the BEST STATE IN AMERICA! This is according to WalletHub.com and for the year 2022. Before we give you the top states, let’s look at what exactly WalletHub looks at to determine the best state to live in. The...
Boston Globe
Readers: What’s the best thing about living in Massachusetts?
The quality of Massachusetts’ schools and its low crime rate helped the Commonwealth land the top spot in this year’s WalletHub study of the Best States to Live In, the consumer financial website reported Monday. Massachusetts beat out New Jersey, which bested the Bay State for the top...
thefreshtoast.com
Massachusetts Gov. Signs Marijuana Compromise Bill, But Strikes This Controversial Section
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law a marijuana compromise bill addressing social equity and taxes. The Thursday move comes nearly six years after The Bay State legalized recreational cannabis use. Senate Bill 3096 is aimed at advancing diversity in the sector and regulating the host community agreement (HCA) between...
Massachusetts savings overflowing amidst pause on spending, tax relief
State tax collections have surged in recent years to the point that nearly $3 billion in excess revenue could be returned to taxpayers, but so too has the amount of money that Massachusetts keeps stashed away and the state now has more than five times as much in its rainy day fund as it did five years ago.
AAA: Average Massachusetts driver spends nearly $900 per month on new vehicle
A new report from AAA found the average yearly cost for a Massachusetts resident to own and operate a new vehicle in 2022 is $10,728 a year, or $894 a month.
Massachusetts Home to Three Oldest High Schools in the Country, One in Western MA
Hard to believe it, but it's almost time for Berkshire County students to head back to school. Massachusetts public schools actually head back to school much later than other states, some districts in states like Arizona, Alabama, and Mississippi, among others, are back in school in late July. While many states beat Massachusetts back to the first day of classes, the history of public schools runs deep in the Commonwealth.
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
Weird Massachusetts laws: From not being allowed to live together after divorce to no mules on your second floor
Massachusetts residents need to be careful who they live with. People divorced but still living together can be found guilty of adultery. Additionally, Massachusetts residents can’t stable a horse or mule on the second floor. These are just two of Massachusetts’ weirdest laws — most of which although still...
Western Mass. seeing lowest gas prices in the state
You'll be happy to know that gas prices here in western Massachusetts remain on the lower end of the spectrum nationally.
Drought Is Better Than You Think for SouthCoast Apple Season
We've all heard a lot about this summer's serious drought and all the things it is affecting. From super-low water levels in area lakes and ponds to reduced usage of town water, the drought has certainly taken its toll locally. Just last week we learned that our usually gorgeous fall...
Could the drought steal Christmas? From tree farms to apple growers, ‘it’s just brutal’ as scorching heat waves add to problem
Hopestill Farm owner Richard Robinson is worried he might lose many of the young Christmas trees he grows on his 16-acre Sherborn property after months of brutally hot and dry weather this summer. The 200-year-old farm features a selection of “cut-your-own,” organic Christmas trees that make up roughly a third...
Sweeping cannabis industry reforms signed into law by Baker
Nearly six years after voters approved legalizing recreational marijuana and almost four years since legal sales began, Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law the first major step of its kind by state government to bolster the nascent industry and tear down obstacles that its participants face.
State finalizes multi-family housing rules
State officials this week released the final set of multi-family zoning rules that half of all municipalities in Massachusetts will soon have to meet if they want to preserve their access to important sources of state funding.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
New England restaurants are spared a big supply-chain hit
A measure that was expected to leave Massachusetts restaurants short on bacon and other pork products has been put on hold, the result of an unusual agreement between industry groups and the state attorney general. The development will spare local restaurants and retailers at least temporarily from a ban on...
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the Oldest Restaurants in the U.S.
With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
nbcboston.com
Masks Won't Be Required in Mass. Schools This Year, Officials Announce
Massachusetts public health and education officials are not recommending mask mandates, broad-sweeping testing, contact tracing, or test-to-stay testing in schools this coming fall. Officials are urging school district to instead focus their COVID-19 mitigation strategies on vulnerable and symptomatic people this coming school year. The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and...
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
fallriverreporter.com
Owner of Massachusetts construction company indicted for $11 million tax offenses, allegedly lying about fatal workplace accident
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with a tax fraud scheme that resulted in a tax loss of approximately $4.4 million and allegedly making false statements about a fatal workplace accident. Mauricio Baiense, 55, was indicted on one count of...
