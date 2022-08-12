Read full article on original website
PWMania
Former WWE Star Drops Hint at a Return to the Company
A former WWE star recently teased his return to the company on Twitter or appears to be waiting for a call to do so. Although Lio Rush’s experience with the WWE did not finish as he had intended and a number of alleged problems caused his departure, it appears that he is open to joining the company again. On Twitter, Rush shared a photo of himself managing the current United States Champion Bobby Lashley back when he was a member of the Raw roster.
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Makes Return on WWE Smackdown, Pays ‘Fine’ For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is back on WWE after her post-SummerSlam “suspension,” paying her fine with a big bag of money. Rousey appeared on Friday night’s episode with the big of money in the ring, dumping it out to pay her “fine” for the attack on a WWE official after he missed Liv Morgan tap out in their match and counted a pin on Rousey.
ComicBook
Another WWE Faction Wants to Step Up and Challenge The Bloodline
The Bloodline has unquestionably been the top faction in WWE over the past year thanks to Roman Reigns unifying the WWE and Universal Championships while The Usos now hold both the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. But there's another group within the company, The Judgement Day, that has been talking in recent interviews about stepping up and knocking Reigns' group off its perch. First there was Finn Balor, who claimed he still had "unfinished business" with Reigns after their Universal Championship match at last year's Extreme Rules event ended in such an underwhelming fashion.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Planned To Ruin Current Champion Before Regime Change
What a difference a month makes. There have been a lot of changes taking place in WWE over the last several weeks and those changes have had quite the impact on the company. The new regime in charge of the company has caused everything else to be shaken up as well and now we have an idea of just how different things might have been for one wrestler had the old guard stuck around.
ComicBook
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
Sylvester Stallone Once Admitted He Was ‘Traumatized’ by Fellow ‘Rocky’ Star
Tulsa King star Sylvester Stallone has had a lot of cinematic foes, but one of his Rocky adversaries got a little too carried away. The character in question is the infamous “Thuderlips” from Rocky III. Thunderlips was a flamboyant wrestler that the Italian Stallion went up against in a friendly exhibition match for charity. However, Thunderlips never got the memo and decides to manhandle the much smaller Balboa.
Look: Danica Patrick Original Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
Danica Patrick has quite the resume. Both on and off the track, Patrick has become a star. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver broke barriers throughout her career and has accomplished a lot since retiring. The successful business woman has ventured into several different areas, including the modeling world. In...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Has Not Missed Released WWE Star
Recently on Booker T's podcast, "The Hall Of Fame," the five-time former WCW World Champion took the opportunity to talk about former WWE Universal Champion, Braun Strowman. "You know, I haven't missed Braun Strowman," Booker T said with a laugh. He continued on saying, "Out of sight, out of mind. If you're gone from TV for more than a significant amount of time, people forget you just like that." Strowman, whose release in 2021 was met with surprise, had just been Universal Champion the year prior. Right before his release, Strowman was involved in a storyline with Drew McIntyre and then-WWE Champion, The Almighty Bobby Lashley.
wrestlinginc.com
Goldberg Recalls How Vince McMahon Was Not 'Warm And Fuzzy' During His Stressful First WWE Year
Since returning to WWE and pro wrestling in 2016, Goldberg has enjoyed a career renaissance of sorts, winning the WWE Universal Championship twice and taking on top stars like Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley. It's a stark contrast from his first run in WWE back in 2003-2004, which, in the words of Donald Sutherland from "JFK," was not so good.
A Bellator MMA fighter let his opponent hit him over and over so he could time the ultimate counter punch KO
Goiti Yamauchi beat Neiman Gracie by second-round knockout with an uppercut at Bellator 284 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
UFC・
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/15/22)
Tonight’s RAW will be broadcast live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, continuing the Road to WWE Clash at The Castle. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is scheduled to appear on tonight’s show and is now being advertised on both the arena and WWE Events websites.
Popculture
Two Popular AEW Stars Are Officially Married
Two stars from All Elite Wrestling are now a married couple. On Sunday, Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti tied the knot in front of their family, friends and loved ones. Several notable names in professional wrestling were in attendance, including Amanda Huber, Capt. Shawn Dean and WWE's Nikki A.S.H. who was one of Conti's bridesmaids.
ComicBook
Former WWE Star Teases Reunion with United States Champion Bobby Lashley
Bobby Lashley is back to his dominating ways. "The All-Mighty" kicked off the year in a big way, dethroning then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WWE Royal Rumble. Lashley would drop that title just three weeks later at WWE Elimination Chamber, despite not getting the chance to properly defend it. He would then set his sights on Omos, ending the Nigerian Giant's undefeated streak at WWE WrestleMania 38 this past April. It wouldn't take long for Lashley to decorate his waist once again, as he captured the WWE United States Title from Theory at WWE Money in the Bank.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Officially Signs With AEW and Heel Turn Takes Place on Rampage
Parker Boudreaux has signed with AEW, according to Tony Khan, who also revealed that he had his debut on AEW Dark recently and made his television debut on AEW Rampage debut this week. Khan made the announcement on Twitter. In WWE NXT, Boudreaux previously competed as Harland and was paired...
PWMania
Rob Van Dam Comments on Possibly Teaming Up With Matt Riddle in WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston’s Steve Fall for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, RVD commented on possibly teaming up with Matt Riddle in WWE:. “That would be awesome, yeah (teaming with Riddle). I feel like if they...
411mania.com
Trevor Murdoch Enjoyed Ciampa’s Tribute To Harley Race on WWE RAW
During Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Ciampa paid tribute to Harley Race ahead of his US title match with Bobby Lashley and wore attire inspired by Race. In an interview with Love Wrestling) (via Fightful), Trevor Murdoch gave his thoughts on Ciampa’s tribute and said that he loved it.
wrestlinginc.com
Paige Recalls Hitting Rock Bottom When Salacious Videos And Photos Leaked
There are some moments in life, good or bad, that one will never forget. For former WWE star Paige, one of those moments was when photos and videos of her were leaked, without her consent, in 2017. In an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Paige took Paquette through the day, and how she found out while in San Antonio, Texas.
411mania.com
Kevin Nash Criticizes WWE’s Booking of Omos, Says They Shouldn’t Have Taken Him Away From AJ Styles
In the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast (via Fightful), Kevin Nash criticized the way WWE has been booking Omos and doesn’t think he should have stopped being AJ Styles’ bodyguard. He said: “Well, I don’t think you put him against two guys on your number one...
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Reportedly Pulled From WWE Live Events Due To Injury
2022 has been rather unkind to pro wrestlers, putting the best of the best on the shelf for extended periods due to injuries. And just when you thought the injury bug was preparing to recede, it has threatened to raise its ugly head (or in this case, its back) yet again. According to multiple reports, Drew McIntyre is working through a lower back injury, which is why he was pulled from WWE's live events at Atlantic City, NJ, and Salisbury, MD, over the weekend.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Reacts To Ronda Rousey Imitating Her On WWE SmackDown
This past Friday on "WWE SmackDown," Ronda Rousey dumped a bag full of cash in the ring in response to being fined, a move that immediately took WWE fans down memory lane to a similar moment involving Becky Lynch from a few years ago. In the lead-up to her match against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36, Lynch would respond to a vicious backstage attack from the MMA fighter-turned-wrestler by emptying a bag full of cash in the ring, saying that she was paying a preemptive fine for what she had planned to do to Baszler.
