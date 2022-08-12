Read full article on original website
Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival returns to lakefront
MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival returned Saturday, Aug. 13 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 50 teams from Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa competed in colorfully decorated 43-foot-long dragon boats at Lakeshore State Park. “This festival has added richness to our vibrant city....
“HOLY COW!” Field of Dreams Game Tickets Sell for $30,000.00
Take me out to the ball game. Take me out with the crowd. Buy me some peanuts and cracker jack. I don't care if I never get back. It's a fun song, but you may need to stop at the bank on your way to the ballpark. Snagging a ticket...
15 years later, Wisconsin university’s massive Lake Michigan seawall frustrates downstream neighbors
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox and donate to support our fact-checked journalism. Six years ago, David Spector bought an 80-year old house perched on a 120-foot bluff...
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America
There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
Kenosha kid featured in Times Square
Luke Frederick will be highlighted in the Big Apple to promote acceptance and inclusion. Every year, the National Down Syndrome Society shares a video presentation in Times Square. The video highlights roughly 500 people with Down syndrome from all over the United States. The goal, according to the National Down Syndrome Society, is to promote value, acceptance and inclusion for people with Down syndrome. Kenosha resident Luke Fredrick was picked this year amongst the 2,400 entries. Two-year-old Fredrick’s picture will be featured on two jumbotron screens on Sept. 17, from 9 am until 10:30 amFrederick alongside his parents and grandparents are visiting Times Square to see the video in person.
Wisconsin’s ‘Original’ Capital Is Now A Vacant Ghost Town
Did you know that the capital of Wisconsin would have been a little closer to Illinois if history had gone slightly different?. The town of Belmont, Wisconsin is, I think officially, a sleepy hamlet. Tucked in the southwest corner of the state, above Galena, maybe 30 miles north of the border, Belmont is officially home to 986 residents as of the 2010 census.
Free program on Women in Professional Baseball set Monday | Local News
SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning, an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offers a free lecture on Monday, Aug. 15, titled “Her League: Women in Professional Baseball” by Kate Bennett. The presentation will explore the history and legacy of women in professional baseball,...
Historic Highway 41’s Memorable Stretch of Commerce
Historic Highway 41 was constructed in 1926 as the major North-South highway between Chicago and Milwaukee. This was the original route between the two cities until Interstate 94 was constructed in the mid ‘60s. Worth noting is U.S. Highway 41 runs from Miami, Florida to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. It winds its way through the Everglades of Florida, into Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin.
Fresh corn: 3 spots for your summer feast
Summer just got a little sweeter because corn is readily available to Racine County residents. If you’re planning on throwing a couple of ears of this summertime treat on the grill, take the time to find out where you can get corn this time of year. 1. Kyle’s Corn...
Dorothy Mazzei Obituary (2022) – Kenosha, WI
SCOTTSDALE, AZ – Dorothy “Lorraine” Mazzei, age 90 of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 3, 1932, in Kenosha to Charles and Margaret Willems. Lorraine was a lifelong resident of Kenosha...
5 events in September to plan for now
Start looking ahead to the fun things that are happening in September. In Southeastern Wisconsin, there are events for all walks of life. Whether you are looking to have a night with the boys, volunteer, or attend a party, there is something for everyone. Check out these five upcoming events...
Gorilla Trek Virtual Reality Experience debuts at Milwaukee County Zoo
MILWAUKEE, WI- You can now get up-close and personal with the mountain gorillas of Rwanda virtually at the Milwaukee County Zoo. The fully-immersive Gorilla Trek Virtual Reality Experience is the newest attraction at the zoo and is now open to the public. Milwaukee County Zoo’s Jennifer Diliberti says the live...
Yesterday I Witnessed Something on I-380 I’d NEVER Seen in Iowa
Yesterday on my drive home I witnessed something I had never before seen on a major Iowa highway or interstate. I'm still in a bit of shock, too. I'll share what I saw with you, but first, a little context to why this was such a shock. I live in...
Patricia Mau Obituary (2022) – Kenosha, WI
Patricia Calvert Ryan was born on May 13, 1935 at the home of her parents Harry and Gladys (Abel) Ryan near Durand, Wisconsin. She attended Averill School and graduated from Durand High School in 1952. In 1956 she graduated from The Stout Institute (now UW-Stout), where she met her husband James Stuart Mau. They were married on August 17, 1957 at Pilgrim Congregational Church in Durand.
WATCH moments before police shot a man on Milwaukee’s southside
Milwaukee Police shot and wounded a man following a foot chase Thursday night after they say he was spotted with a gun in his waistband. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said on the scene near South 19th Street and Greenfield Avenue, the chase started after patrol officers spotted the 30-year-old Milwaukee man engaged in a hand-to-hand drug transaction. Surveillance video obtained by WISN 12 News showed two men in front of a gas station when police drive up, get out of their squad car, and approach the men. One of them walks away and begins to run as officers run after him. Witnesses told 12 news the man ran down an alley and was shot as police ordered him to stop. Reporter Courtney Sisk asked Chief Norman if the man had the gun in his hand when he was shot. “That is unknown at this time. We’re still involved in the investigation. It’s still fluid,” said Chief Norman. Officers recovered the suspect’s gun and found him to be carrying illegal narcotics. Police swarmed the neighborhood after the shooting, but neighbors say they wouldn’t mind seeing a lot more officers in the neighborhood on a regular basis. “You see people out here, a decent amount of crack cocaine and heroin. People are just going nuts out here,” said Joe Tachka, who works in the neighborhood and says open drug dealing and drug use are rampant, even during the daylight hours. Tachka said he regularly finds syringes and other evidence of drug activity. “Oh, I feel bad because like there’s a family over there with kids, there’s a lot of children around here. Just yesterday I picked up a few needles on the ground. It’s just sick. It’s disgusting,” said Tachka. He said even the high-profile shooting and arrest might not make a difference. “To be honest I don’t think so. It might slow it down a little bit but they’re still out and about.” Milwaukee Police said the wounded man was released from the hospital and is now in custody awaiting formal charges. The officer, who is also 30 years old, has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an internal investigation into the shooting. No officers were injured.
Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha teens visit Washington D.C. | Local News
This summer, 38 teen members and seven chaperones from the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha went a five day, all-expense paid trip to Washington DC. Students visited several museums and national sites including the Lincoln Monument, Martin Luther King Jr. Monument, Arlington National Cemetery, the National Museum of Natural History and more. Club members also visited Georgetown University.
Speaker named for next Building Unity in CommUNITY series workshops | Local News
United Way of Kenosha County, in partnership with The Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund, Herzing University, and Snap-on Incorporated, has announced its next sessions in its equity, diversity, and inclusion workshop series “Building Unity in CommUNITY.”. The series focuses on providing small businesses and nonprofits in Kenosha...
Kenosha antisemitic flyers, man cited for ‘littering’
KENOSHA, Wis. – Kenosha police say they’ve found the person responsible for spreading antisemitic flyers around the city in December 2021. Police issued 23 citations to a 56-year-old Kenosha man for “littering.”. Officials said state law does not allow them to refer criminal charges against the man,...
Elizabeth Leckey Obituary (1930 – 2022) – Racine, WI
Elizabeth “Betty” L. Leckey, age 91, passed away Monday August 8, 2022, at Brookside Care Center, Kenosha. Betty was born in Racine, November 19, 1930, daughter of the late Louis and Mary (Nee: Bodnar) Szondi. Betty was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, “Class of 1949”. On...
