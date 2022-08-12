ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

wvlt.tv

Family of Blount Co. deputy awaits a new heart

The East Tennesseans said the diverse fisheries in the region prepared them well for their first tournament at Lake Hartwell. The Vice Chancellor for Student Life Frank Cuevas said that the vibrancy on campus felt different this year. Updated: 5 hours ago. The investigation is being led by the KPD...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park

A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. ‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO. Updated: 1 hour ago. A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

GRAPHIC: Nearly poached buck rescued by TWRA

A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. A crossbow bolt was sticking out of the mature buck’s head when TWRA crews found it. Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park. Updated: 1 hour ago. This...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WBIR

Tazewell Pike closed to traffic as authorities respond to crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities are responding to a motorcycle crash that happened at 7:39 p.m. Sunday on Mountain Shadow Drive on Tazewell Pike, according to Knox County dispatch. Dispatch agents confirmed they received a "10-46" call, which indicates a crash with injury. The eastbound lane on Tazewell Pike is...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD joins ABLE Project aimed at improving accountability

The family was headed to see a pirate show in Gatlinburg when the bear walked up to the patio. Grainger County remains identified as Knoxville woman after more than 25 years. The remains were identified as a missing woman out of Knoxville. Cocke Co. deputy frees black bear locked inside...
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Cocke Co. deputy frees black bear locked inside vehicle

The officer was fired for lying about an investigation into racist behavior, the document states. Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation. The family was headed to see a pirate show in Gatlinburg when the bear walked up to the patio. Grainger County remains identified as Knoxville woman after more...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Ben Cathey's Forecast

A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. A crossbow bolt was sticking out of the mature buck’s head when TWRA crews found it. Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park. Updated: 2 hours ago. This...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD identifies victim of fatal West Knoxville shooting

A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. A crossbow bolt was sticking out of the mature buck’s head when TWRA crews found it. Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park. Updated: 1 hour ago. This...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation

The officer was fired for lying about an investigation into racist behavior, the document states. Grainger County remains identified as Knoxville woman after more than 25 years. Updated: 6 hours ago. The remains were identified as a missing woman out of Knoxville. Cocke Co. deputy frees black bear locked inside...
GATLINBURG, TN
NewsBreak
Fishing
WJHL

Greene County Sheriff: Missing woman found safe

UPDATE: Sandra Pryor was located and is safe as of Monday afternoon, according to an updated post from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were contacted by her husband, who said she has been located. GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a 51-year-old woman was reported missing by her husband, authorities are searching for any […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

GRAPHIC: Deer with crossbow bolt in head rescued by TWRA

A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. ‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO. Updated: 1 hour ago. A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

English Mountain residents fight for clean water in Sevier County

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The residents of English Mountain have a water problem. Some have gone weeks, even months, without water. Others that have water are concerned about its quality and its permanence. “You’re constantly worried if we’re gonna run out tomorrow,” Jerry Hayes who lives on the mountain...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Electric bikes coming to downtown Knoxville

A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. A crossbow bolt was sticking out of the mature buck’s head when TWRA crews found it. Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park. Updated: 1 hour ago. This...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Morristown 18-year-old killed in deadly crash

Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park. This week MEDIC Regional Blood Center and Dollywood teamed up to offer blood donors a ticket to the theme park if they successfully donate a pint of blood. KPD identifies victim of fatal West Knoxville shooting. Updated: 1 hour...
MORRISTOWN, TN

