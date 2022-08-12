Read full article on original website
Related
wvlt.tv
Family of Blount Co. deputy awaits a new heart
The East Tennesseans said the diverse fisheries in the region prepared them well for their first tournament at Lake Hartwell. The Vice Chancellor for Student Life Frank Cuevas said that the vibrancy on campus felt different this year. Updated: 5 hours ago. The investigation is being led by the KPD...
wvlt.tv
Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park
A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. ‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO. Updated: 1 hour ago. A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by...
wvlt.tv
GRAPHIC: Nearly poached buck rescued by TWRA
A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. A crossbow bolt was sticking out of the mature buck’s head when TWRA crews found it. Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park. Updated: 1 hour ago. This...
Tazewell Pike closed to traffic as authorities respond to crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities are responding to a motorcycle crash that happened at 7:39 p.m. Sunday on Mountain Shadow Drive on Tazewell Pike, according to Knox County dispatch. Dispatch agents confirmed they received a "10-46" call, which indicates a crash with injury. The eastbound lane on Tazewell Pike is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
KPD joins ABLE Project aimed at improving accountability
The family was headed to see a pirate show in Gatlinburg when the bear walked up to the patio. Grainger County remains identified as Knoxville woman after more than 25 years. The remains were identified as a missing woman out of Knoxville. Cocke Co. deputy frees black bear locked inside...
wvlt.tv
Grainger County remains identified as Knoxville woman after more than 25 years
The officer was fired for lying about an investigation into racist behavior, the document states. Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation. The family was headed to see a pirate show in Gatlinburg when the bear walked up to the patio. Etowah City School went on soft lockdown. Updated: 7...
wvlt.tv
Cocke Co. deputy frees black bear locked inside vehicle
The officer was fired for lying about an investigation into racist behavior, the document states. Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation. The family was headed to see a pirate show in Gatlinburg when the bear walked up to the patio. Grainger County remains identified as Knoxville woman after more...
wvlt.tv
Ben Cathey's Forecast
A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. A crossbow bolt was sticking out of the mature buck’s head when TWRA crews found it. Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park. Updated: 2 hours ago. This...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
KPD identifies victim of fatal West Knoxville shooting
A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. A crossbow bolt was sticking out of the mature buck’s head when TWRA crews found it. Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park. Updated: 1 hour ago. This...
wvlt.tv
Missing a cow? Knox County Sheriff’s Office found two roaming in one weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you missing a cow? The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of a cow that they found around the Millertown Pike area Saturday. The heifer is currently with KSCO Animal Control after being recovered, according to a Facebook post. The next...
wvlt.tv
Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation
The officer was fired for lying about an investigation into racist behavior, the document states. Grainger County remains identified as Knoxville woman after more than 25 years. Updated: 6 hours ago. The remains were identified as a missing woman out of Knoxville. Cocke Co. deputy frees black bear locked inside...
wvlt.tv
Great Smoky Mountains National Park to begin charging for parking, increasing camp fees
A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. A crossbow bolt was sticking out of the mature buck’s head when TWRA crews found it. Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park. Updated: 1 hour ago. This...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Greene County Sheriff: Missing woman found safe
UPDATE: Sandra Pryor was located and is safe as of Monday afternoon, according to an updated post from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were contacted by her husband, who said she has been located. GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a 51-year-old woman was reported missing by her husband, authorities are searching for any […]
wvlt.tv
GRAPHIC: Deer with crossbow bolt in head rescued by TWRA
A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. ‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO. Updated: 1 hour ago. A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by...
Knox County Fire reports over 100 overdose incidents
During Overdose Awareness Month, Knoxville Fire Department is working to shed light on the frequency of overdoses in Knox County.
wvlt.tv
English Mountain residents fight for clean water in Sevier County
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The residents of English Mountain have a water problem. Some have gone weeks, even months, without water. Others that have water are concerned about its quality and its permanence. “You’re constantly worried if we’re gonna run out tomorrow,” Jerry Hayes who lives on the mountain...
wvlt.tv
Electric bikes coming to downtown Knoxville
A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. A crossbow bolt was sticking out of the mature buck’s head when TWRA crews found it. Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park. Updated: 1 hour ago. This...
USGS: Small earthquake around Alcoa area early Sunday evening
ALCOA, Tenn. — According to the United States Geological Survey, there was a report of an earthquake in Alcoa, Tenn. around 6:26 p.m. The magnitude of the earthquake was 2.2 and the depth was 7.8 km.
wvlt.tv
Morristown 18-year-old killed in deadly crash
Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park. This week MEDIC Regional Blood Center and Dollywood teamed up to offer blood donors a ticket to the theme park if they successfully donate a pint of blood. KPD identifies victim of fatal West Knoxville shooting. Updated: 1 hour...
Smokies: Parking pass requirement, camping fee increase coming in 2023
The National Park Service has authorized permission for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to offer an annual tag, the Park it Forward parking tag program, plus an increase in camping fees beginning next year.
Comments / 0