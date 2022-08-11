Read full article on original website
Remember This? Woolly Mammoth Skeleton Found Buried on Chelsea, Michigan Farm: 2015
Many of us have fantasies of finding buried treasure or historical artifacts...for a farmer in Chelsea, it really happened. This historical artifact was an animal...a now-extinct woolly mammoth, a relative of the elephant, that was found in the soybean field of farmer James Bristle. According to Mlive, on Monday, September 28, 2015, James and a friend were out in the field digging in an attempt to create a lift station for a gas line. They hit something that they thought was some kind of warped, bent fence post...but it turned out to be a giant rib.
Did You Know The First Lined Road in America Was in Michigan?
Thanks to a Wayne County man and a leaky milk truck, Michigan was the first state in the country to have lines on the roadways. According to Travel+Leisure, the first lined road in the United States was Trenton's River Road in Wayne County, Michigan, which dates back to 1911. You...
Two Teenage Girls Help German POWs Escape, 1944: Owosso, Michigan
During WWII Michigan had approximately 25-32 Prisoner of War camps set up throughout the state. One of these many camps was in Owosso, set in a dirt race track at the corner of M-21 and Carland. Open from 1944-1945, it was on May 30, 1944 when 200 German prisoners of war arrived at the camp. These captured soldiers were from Field Marshall Rommel's Afrika Corps, the majority of them in their twenties.
Spotted Lanternfly Is A Threat to Grapes, Wine Production in Michigan
Listen, I'm a bit of a pacifist, even when it comes to animals and bugs. Yeah, I'll smack a mosquito, fly, or spider if they're up in my space. But for the most part, I'll let them be if they're just doing their thing. That being said, if something isn't...
Michigan Woman Intentionally Crashes Car into St. Paul Lutheran Church
Yesterday, August 14th, first responders and deputies from the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office were called to 4941 Center Street in Millington. Once they arrived at the crash site, they found that a 56-year-old woman from Millington had intentionally driven her vehicle into a church. Yes, I said intentionally... The woman...
35 Years Ago 156 People Died In Michigan’s Deadliest Plane Crash
Tuesday, August 16th, 2022 marks 35 years since Northwest flight 255 bound for Arizona from Detroit crashed moments after taking off. This is a look back to Michigan's deadliest plane crash. (Some images and videos in this story might not be inappropriate for young kids) 35 Years Ago 155 People...
Rochester Announces Date For Biggest Christmas Light Show In The State
If you're sitting here looking at your device like, "Why the hell is this guy already talking about winter, Christmas lights, and the holidays?" it's because you're going to want to make plans to hit up my hometown for the biggest light show in the state. My hometown of Rochester Hills decided to do something incredible some years back to make the most significant Christmas light show in the state, as every year millions of lights fill the downtown area over the holiday season.
Dream of Owning a B&B? This One in Monroe is Just over $2 Million
Thanks to watching Lifetime while I was growing up, I've sometimes fantasized about owning a Bed and Breakfast in the countryside where, eventually, that long-lost friend who now works in the city comes to visit and we fall madly in love. Too on the nose?. If you've ever dreamed of...
An MGM Movie Short from 1949 Shows a Very Different Michigan
Rabbitholes. I love them, and I found myself in another one. I was watching an old movie on Turner Classic Movies (TCM) and after it ended, it filled with a movie short, sometimes called a travelogue. "Calling on Michigan" is one in a series from MGM TravelTalks. These shorts were fillers shown at movie theatres back in the day, much like now they show commercials and previews. But remember, in 1949, when this TravelTalks short was produced, hardly anyone had a TV set, so this was a way for many people to see things they might not otherwise be able to see.
Jam For The Cure To Help Battle Creek Area Cancer Patients This Weekend
Since 2008, the yearly Jam for the Cure event has raised thousands of dollars to help people fighting cancer. The annual fundraiser was first started in 2008 and since then has brought in hundreds of thousands of dollars, while also giving people a day to have fun and enjoy the beauty of life. That's exactly what they plan on doing once again, this year at Dark Horse Brewery in Marshall on Saturday, August 13th. There will be live music from 2:30 p.m. until 10 p.m., as well as a cornhole tournament and live auction, as the organizers gave a brief history of the event:
George Clinton & Parliament Shout Out Kalamazoo In Recent Post
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic have a strong history in Michigan, dating back to one of my favorite live albums recorded on the same stage I graduated from in 2003, Funkadelic Live. The archive live-release from the Funk legends contains 10 previously unreleased tracks from their September 12, 1971 show at Meadowbrook, Rochester, Michigan, and includes a 14+ minute version of 'Maggot Brain', 'I Call My Baby Pussycat', 'Free Your Mind And Your Ass Will Follow' and 'Alice in My Fantasies'.
Don’t Go In The Water: 14 Contaminated Michigan Beaches You Should Avoid
Michigan is the Great Lakes State and offers so many great ways to enjoy yourself out on the water. From fishing, swimming and boating there are so many things to do. But you need to make sure you avoid some of these bodies of water that could make you or your loved ones sick.
Toxic “Cancer-Causing” Chemical Found In Michigan Pond Downstream From Huron River Chemical Spill
Last week, a chemical spill in the Huron River prompted authorities to discourage anyone from interacting with water from the river. Immediately, bodies of water typically filled with boats, kayaks, and fishermen, were eerily empty. The reason was due to an area downstream of Wixom, after a chrome plating factory...
That’s Suspicious: Rundown Home Worth $2.5 Million Near Little Caesar’s Arena Mysteriously Burns Down
The property around Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit is worth a fortune now, and just about all of it has been developed except for one plot of land. It's an infamous home, that at one time, was listed for $5 million - a rundown, two-story duplex at 2712 Cass Avenue, built in the late 1800s.
TV’s Premiere Food Science Showman, Alton Brown Bringing New Show To East Lansing
Alton Brown, one of the most famous TV chefs since since the advent of cooking television is bringing a new live stage show to East Lansing's Wharton Center on December 3rd. "Alton Brown Live - Beyond the Eats -The Holiday Variant" is the latest live show to come from the man to melded showbiz with food with science.
Glei’s Orchard in Coldwater Has Sold. What’s Next?
It's been a rollercoaster of emotions for Coldwater-area residents since Glei's Orchards and Greenhouses announced they were put into "receivership" in December 2021. The Glei family-owned business has been serving the Hillsdale-area for over 100 years and its Coldwater store has been open since 2014. After the recent sale, what's next for Glei's?
