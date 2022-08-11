ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, MI

95.3 WBCKFM

Remember This? Woolly Mammoth Skeleton Found Buried on Chelsea, Michigan Farm: 2015

Many of us have fantasies of finding buried treasure or historical artifacts...for a farmer in Chelsea, it really happened. This historical artifact was an animal...a now-extinct woolly mammoth, a relative of the elephant, that was found in the soybean field of farmer James Bristle. According to Mlive, on Monday, September 28, 2015, James and a friend were out in the field digging in an attempt to create a lift station for a gas line. They hit something that they thought was some kind of warped, bent fence post...but it turned out to be a giant rib.
CHELSEA, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Two Teenage Girls Help German POWs Escape, 1944: Owosso, Michigan

During WWII Michigan had approximately 25-32 Prisoner of War camps set up throughout the state. One of these many camps was in Owosso, set in a dirt race track at the corner of M-21 and Carland. Open from 1944-1945, it was on May 30, 1944 when 200 German prisoners of war arrived at the camp. These captured soldiers were from Field Marshall Rommel's Afrika Corps, the majority of them in their twenties.
OWOSSO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Rochester Announces Date For Biggest Christmas Light Show In The State

If you're sitting here looking at your device like, "Why the hell is this guy already talking about winter, Christmas lights, and the holidays?" it's because you're going to want to make plans to hit up my hometown for the biggest light show in the state. My hometown of Rochester Hills decided to do something incredible some years back to make the most significant Christmas light show in the state, as every year millions of lights fill the downtown area over the holiday season.
ROCHESTER, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

An MGM Movie Short from 1949 Shows a Very Different Michigan

Rabbitholes. I love them, and I found myself in another one. I was watching an old movie on Turner Classic Movies (TCM) and after it ended, it filled with a movie short, sometimes called a travelogue. "Calling on Michigan" is one in a series from MGM TravelTalks. These shorts were fillers shown at movie theatres back in the day, much like now they show commercials and previews. But remember, in 1949, when this TravelTalks short was produced, hardly anyone had a TV set, so this was a way for many people to see things they might not otherwise be able to see.
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

Jam For The Cure To Help Battle Creek Area Cancer Patients This Weekend

Since 2008, the yearly Jam for the Cure event has raised thousands of dollars to help people fighting cancer. The annual fundraiser was first started in 2008 and since then has brought in hundreds of thousands of dollars, while also giving people a day to have fun and enjoy the beauty of life. That's exactly what they plan on doing once again, this year at Dark Horse Brewery in Marshall on Saturday, August 13th. There will be live music from 2:30 p.m. until 10 p.m., as well as a cornhole tournament and live auction, as the organizers gave a brief history of the event:
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

George Clinton & Parliament Shout Out Kalamazoo In Recent Post

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic have a strong history in Michigan, dating back to one of my favorite live albums recorded on the same stage I graduated from in 2003, Funkadelic Live. The archive live-release from the Funk legends contains 10 previously unreleased tracks from their September 12, 1971 show at Meadowbrook, Rochester, Michigan, and includes a 14+ minute version of 'Maggot Brain', 'I Call My Baby Pussycat', 'Free Your Mind And Your Ass Will Follow' and 'Alice in My Fantasies'.
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Glei’s Orchard in Coldwater Has Sold. What’s Next?

It's been a rollercoaster of emotions for Coldwater-area residents since Glei's Orchards and Greenhouses announced they were put into "receivership" in December 2021. The Glei family-owned business has been serving the Hillsdale-area for over 100 years and its Coldwater store has been open since 2014. After the recent sale, what's next for Glei's?
COLDWATER, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

95.3 WBCKFM

