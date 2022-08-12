Read full article on original website
Sunday 7: Could Malcolm Butler be a surprise Patriots’ cut?
Malcolm Butler was once New England’s best cornerback and one of the best in the NFL. Now, though, the veteran is trying to prove himself in a comeback effort and his Patriots’ future is a bit uncertain after the preseason opener.
Patriots sign Devin Hafford
Defensive back Devin Hafford’s first stint with the Patriots was a brief one, but the team saw enough to bring him back for another look. The Patriots announced Hafford’s signing on Sunday. He initially signed with the team in May after going undrafted in April, but was cut loose a week later.
‘JB is mature in his mindset’: Grant Williams confident in how well Jaylen Brown will handle Kevin Durant trade rumors
Brown's been the reported centerpiece in the Celtics' trade offer for Durant. In the doldrums of the NBA offseason, the Kevin Durant-to-Boston rumors only get louder with each day. Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown’s been the other player in the center of those rumors, with Boston reportedly offering him as...
