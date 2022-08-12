Arrests for Harassment & Criminal Trespass Top Thursday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.

Several individuals were arrested Thursday on charges of Harassment and Criminal Trespass.

Booking Report photos or mugshots are public information and no permission is necessary for them to appear in the media. A listing of 'No Bond' only means that individual has not appeared before a magistrate judge who will set the bond amount and any other conditions of release from custody.

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, the San Angelo Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety made various arrests including the following individuals.

GARCIA, CYNTHIA

Booking Date: 08-12-2022 - 4:47 am

Charges: 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1500.00

BECK, CRYSTAL

Booking Date: 08-12-2022 - 4:31 am

Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2

54999999 WRONG WAY ON ONE WAY STREET

MISC FTA X 4

Bond: $3672.00

Montanez, Daniel

Booking Date: 08-12-2022 - 1:22 am

Charges: SB1 *CPF*NOT SECURED BY SEATBELT - PASSENGER

Bond: No Bond

VALADEZ, MICHAEL

Booking Date: 08-12-2022 - 1:16 am

Charges: 35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MISC CPFX1

MISC FTAX1

Bond: $1002.00

BARRON, ERICA

Booking Date: 08-12-2022 - 1:00 am

Charges: 25890001 GOB* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

Bond: No Bond

UDESEN, CHRISTIAN

Booking Date: 08-12-2022 - 12:49 am

Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

MCALLISTER, TROY

Booking Date: 08-11-2022 - 5:54 pm

Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

MARTINEZ, CHELSIE

Booking Date: 08-11-2022 - 5:27 pm

Charges: MISC COMM X 5

Bond: No Bond

SCOTT, LISA

Booking Date: 08-11-2022 - 5:00 pm

Charges: 57070019 *RPR*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

Bond: No Bond

ANDERSON, STEPHEN

Booking Date: 08-11-2022 - 3:34 pm

Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: No Bond

RIOJAS, DYLAN

Booking Date: 08-11-2022 - 3:32 pm

Charges: 13160012 HARASSMENT

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

Bond: $4,500.00

ROBLES, RODNEY

Booking Date: 08-11-2022 - 10:31 am

Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: No Bond

MASTERSON, MICHAEL

Booking Date: 08-11-2022 - 10:21 am

Charges: 13160012 *COMM*HARASSMENT

Bond: No Bond

KUHN, NATHANIEL

Release Date: 08-11-2022 - 11:13 am

Booking Date: 08-11-2022 - 10:03 am

Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: No Bond

VASQUEZ, SAMMY

Release Date: 08-11-2022 - 11:13 am

Booking Date: 08-11-2022 - 6:26 am

Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

