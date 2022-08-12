Arrests for Harassment & Criminal Trespass Top Thursday Booking Report
Several individuals were arrested Thursday on charges of Harassment and Criminal Trespass.
The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, the San Angelo Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety made various arrests including the following individuals.
GARCIA, CYNTHIA
Booking Date: 08-12-2022 - 4:47 am
Charges: 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1500.00
BECK, CRYSTAL
Booking Date: 08-12-2022 - 4:31 am
Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2
54999999 WRONG WAY ON ONE WAY STREET
MISC FTA X 4
Bond: $3672.00
Montanez, Daniel
Booking Date: 08-12-2022 - 1:22 am
Charges: SB1 *CPF*NOT SECURED BY SEATBELT - PASSENGER
Bond: No Bond
VALADEZ, MICHAEL
Booking Date: 08-12-2022 - 1:16 am
Charges: 35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC CPFX1
MISC FTAX1
Bond: $1002.00
BARRON, ERICA
Booking Date: 08-12-2022 - 1:00 am
Charges: 25890001 GOB* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
Bond: No Bond
UDESEN, CHRISTIAN
Booking Date: 08-12-2022 - 12:49 am
Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
MCALLISTER, TROY
Booking Date: 08-11-2022 - 5:54 pm
Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $500.00
MARTINEZ, CHELSIE
Booking Date: 08-11-2022 - 5:27 pm
Charges: MISC COMM X 5
Bond: No Bond
SCOTT, LISA
Booking Date: 08-11-2022 - 5:00 pm
Charges: 57070019 *RPR*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
Bond: No Bond
ANDERSON, STEPHEN
Booking Date: 08-11-2022 - 3:34 pm
Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond: No Bond
RIOJAS, DYLAN
Booking Date: 08-11-2022 - 3:32 pm
Charges: 13160012 HARASSMENT
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
Bond: $4,500.00
ROBLES, RODNEY
Booking Date: 08-11-2022 - 10:31 am
Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond: No Bond
MASTERSON, MICHAEL
Booking Date: 08-11-2022 - 10:21 am
Charges: 13160012 *COMM*HARASSMENT
Bond: No Bond
KUHN, NATHANIEL
Release Date: 08-11-2022 - 11:13 am
Booking Date: 08-11-2022 - 10:03 am
Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: No Bond
VASQUEZ, SAMMY
Release Date: 08-11-2022 - 11:13 am
Booking Date: 08-11-2022 - 6:26 am
Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
The following is a key for the above abbreviations:
- MISC- Miscellaneous
- VOP- Violation of Parole
- GOB- Going off Bond
- VPTA- Violation Promise to Appear
- GJI- Grand Jury Indictment
- COMM- Commuted Sentence
- RPR- Release of Personal Recognizance
- CPF- Capias Pro Fine
- J/N- Judgement NISI
- ICE- Immigration Custom Enforcement
- TDCJ- Texas Department of Criminal Justice
- DWLI- Driving While License Invalid
- POSS MARIJ- Possession of Marijuana
- DWI- Driving While Intoxicated
- MAN DEL CS PG – Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group
- MO- Magistrate’s Order
