Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen Walters
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
The Hidden Garden Hike in Rhode Island that feels like a FairytaleTravel MavenBristol, RI
Related
Drought Is Better Than You Think for SouthCoast Apple Season
We've all heard a lot about this summer's serious drought and all the things it is affecting. From super-low water levels in area lakes and ponds to reduced usage of town water, the drought has certainly taken its toll locally. Just last week we learned that our usually gorgeous fall...
Flood, fire concerns spark calls for cleanup of Pawtuxet River site
State Rep. Joseph McNamara wrote a letter calling on the DEM to order the immediate removal of PVC and high-density polyurethane pipes and tanks that are allegedly being stockpiled at 175 Post Road.
Turnto10.com
Extreme drought effects residents, landscapers in Bristol County
(WJAR) — The grass is being watered on the greens and tees at Touisset Country Club in Swansea thanks to a well sprinkler system, but other parts of the course are not doing as well under extreme drought conditions. Swansea is one of many towns in Southern New England...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island state beaches shut off showers due to drought conditions
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said that some state beaches have shut off their showers because of extreme drought conditions. The town of Narragansett issued a water use ban, after Gov. Dan McKee announced a statewide drought advisory Tuesday. Water will be shut...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nrinow.news
Illegal mining? Town investigates allegations regarding gravel operation
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Jason Richer says that when he stumbled upon the town of North Smithfield’s regulations that govern businesses conducting earth removal, the information came as a surprise. The regulations, passed in the 1960s, require an appearance before the Zoning Board of Review to obtain a special...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials conform man jumped off of Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge
Officials have confirmed that a person jumped off of a local bridge on Sunday. A call came into dispatch at approximately 7:00 a.m. for a jumper off of the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge. According to North Kingstown Fire Chief Scott Kettelle, the fire department received reports of an unattended automobile atop...
Turnto10.com
Fire crews battle 2.75 acre brush fire in Charlestown
CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Fire crews responded to reports of a brush fire on Sunday morning on the Charlestown/Hopkinton line. Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management official Jay Wegimont confirmed the fire was on state property at Burlingame State Park. As of 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the fire had burned...
ABC6.com
Crash stops traffic on Jamestown bridge
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A crash stopped traffic on the Jamestown bridge on Monday. The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority said the crash happened around 11 a.m. on the eastbound side of the bridge. All lanes opened just before 11:30 a.m. Emergency personnel are still on scene and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nrinow.news
Two northern RI beaches closed for swimming due to bacteria
BURRILLVILLE/GLOCESTER – The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended closure on Wednesday of two beaches in northern Rhode Island after testing showed high bacteria levels, the latest facilities in the state to see swimming paused over water concerns. Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville and Harmony Hill School Beach in...
ABC6.com
Beach in Narragansett closed on weekdays due to staff shortage
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced Saturday that a Narragansett beach will be closed on the weekdays due to lack of staffing. Environment officials said starting Monday, Scarborough South State Beach will only be open on the weekends until Labor Day. The change...
Warwick to vote on license plate cameras
The cameras have been causing a lot of controversy in Rhode Island but police departments say they are part of a plan aimed at fighting crime.
4 RI counties at ‘medium’ COVID-19 level
The COVID-19 community level has been raised for three more Rhode Island counties due to an increase in new cases and hospitalizations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fallriverreporter.com
A reminder to be careful and safe around fire pits as Fall River man burned
Whether it is a relaxing night with friends or to stay warm outside when the nights begin to get a little cooler, sitting around a fire pit has become a popular activity, but it can also be dangerous if you are not careful. Just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, a...
ABC6.com
Elorza to give update on Providence Guaranteed Income pilot program
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Mayor Jorge Elorza will give an update Monday on the Providence Guaranteed Income pilot program. The mayor’s office said the program started last year “provides monthly, recurring cash payments given directly to individuals.”. Through the program, 110 residents were selected to receive $500...
Turnto10.com
Boat disconnects from trailer on Jamestown bridge
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Traffic was at a standstill on the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge on Monday morning, where a boat disconnected from a trailer. State police said the boat crashed into the high-speed barrier and took down a light pole. The boat blocked both lanes on Route 138 east...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
Brewing company to remain closed after being destroyed by fire
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — The owner of Anawan Brewing Company in Rehoboth, whose building was destroyed by a fire six months ago, has decided not to re-open. “It is with careful consideration and deep regret that I must inform you that Anawan Brewing Company will not be opening its doors again. Although an extremely hard […]
capeandislands.org
Conservationists say New England’s drought is another wakeup call about climate change
Alicea Charamut went for a hike last weekend to a place where she thought her dog would have a chance to cool off with a swim. Devil’s Hopyard State Park, in East Haddam, Connecticut, has a big waterfall. But on this day, the water was barely flowing and Charamut’s dog found no relief.
WaterFire lighting celebrating Rhode Island’s communities of color
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WaterFire returned for a full lighting on Saturday night with crowds expected to be their largest of the season. For the second year in a row, WaterFire and The Papitto Opportunity Connection (POC) are celebrating Rhode Island’s communities of color with a full lightning. Saturday night’s event was described by organizers […]
ABC6.com
Boat catches fire near Block Island
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — A 38-foot vessel caught fire Friday afternoon near Block Island. The fire happened just before 1 p.m., one nautical mile west of the island. “The fire was initially extinguished by the operator before they were assisted by a Good Samaritan off of the vessel,” the U.S. Coast Guard wrote on Twitter.
Comments / 0