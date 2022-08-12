ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burrillville, RI

Turnto10.com

Extreme drought effects residents, landscapers in Bristol County

(WJAR) — The grass is being watered on the greens and tees at Touisset Country Club in Swansea thanks to a well sprinkler system, but other parts of the course are not doing as well under extreme drought conditions. Swansea is one of many towns in Southern New England...
SWANSEA, MA
ABC6.com

Rhode Island state beaches shut off showers due to drought conditions

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said that some state beaches have shut off their showers because of extreme drought conditions. The town of Narragansett issued a water use ban, after Gov. Dan McKee announced a statewide drought advisory Tuesday. Water will be shut...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
City
Burrillville, RI
Government
City
Harrisville, RI
State
Rhode Island State
nrinow.news

Illegal mining? Town investigates allegations regarding gravel operation

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Jason Richer says that when he stumbled upon the town of North Smithfield’s regulations that govern businesses conducting earth removal, the information came as a surprise. The regulations, passed in the 1960s, require an appearance before the Zoning Board of Review to obtain a special...
fallriverreporter.com

Officials conform man jumped off of Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

Officials have confirmed that a person jumped off of a local bridge on Sunday. A call came into dispatch at approximately 7:00 a.m. for a jumper off of the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge. According to North Kingstown Fire Chief Scott Kettelle, the fire department received reports of an unattended automobile atop...
JAMESTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Fire crews battle 2.75 acre brush fire in Charlestown

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Fire crews responded to reports of a brush fire on Sunday morning on the Charlestown/Hopkinton line. Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management official Jay Wegimont confirmed the fire was on state property at Burlingame State Park. As of 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the fire had burned...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Crash stops traffic on Jamestown bridge

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A crash stopped traffic on the Jamestown bridge on Monday. The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority said the crash happened around 11 a.m. on the eastbound side of the bridge. All lanes opened just before 11:30 a.m. Emergency personnel are still on scene and...
JAMESTOWN, RI
nrinow.news

Two northern RI beaches closed for swimming due to bacteria

BURRILLVILLE/GLOCESTER – The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended closure on Wednesday of two beaches in northern Rhode Island after testing showed high bacteria levels, the latest facilities in the state to see swimming paused over water concerns. Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville and Harmony Hill School Beach in...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
ABC6.com

Beach in Narragansett closed on weekdays due to staff shortage

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced Saturday that a Narragansett beach will be closed on the weekdays due to lack of staffing. Environment officials said starting Monday, Scarborough South State Beach will only be open on the weekends until Labor Day. The change...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
News Break
Politics
ABC6.com

Elorza to give update on Providence Guaranteed Income pilot program

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Mayor Jorge Elorza will give an update Monday on the Providence Guaranteed Income pilot program. The mayor’s office said the program started last year “provides monthly, recurring cash payments given directly to individuals.”. Through the program, 110 residents were selected to receive $500...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Boat disconnects from trailer on Jamestown bridge

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Traffic was at a standstill on the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge on Monday morning, where a boat disconnected from a trailer. State police said the boat crashed into the high-speed barrier and took down a light pole. The boat blocked both lanes on Route 138 east...
JAMESTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
JOHNSTON, RI
WPRI 12 News

Brewing company to remain closed after being destroyed by fire

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — The owner of Anawan Brewing Company in Rehoboth, whose building was destroyed by a fire six months ago, has decided not to re-open. “It is with careful consideration and deep regret that I must inform you that Anawan Brewing Company will not be opening its doors again. Although an extremely hard […]
REHOBOTH, MA
WPRI 12 News

WaterFire lighting celebrating Rhode Island’s communities of color

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WaterFire returned for a full lighting on Saturday night with crowds expected to be their largest of the season. For the second year in a row, WaterFire and The Papitto Opportunity Connection (POC) are celebrating Rhode Island’s communities of color with a full lightning. Saturday night’s event was described by organizers […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Boat catches fire near Block Island

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — A 38-foot vessel caught fire Friday afternoon near Block Island. The fire happened just before 1 p.m., one nautical mile west of the island. “The fire was initially extinguished by the operator before they were assisted by a Good Samaritan off of the vessel,” the U.S. Coast Guard wrote on Twitter.
NEWPORT, RI

