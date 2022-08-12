ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

How to Steer Your Retirement Portfolio Through the Storm

By Stephen B. Dunbar III, JD, CLU
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vsC6U_0hEjSf1Y00
Getty Images

Here’s something you already know: The world is a pretty crazy place right now. From high inflation and rising interest rates to major market fluctuations, today’s economic uncertainty goes beyond anything we’ve seen since the 2008 financial crisis – and possibly even before that.

Yet aside from the immediate impact on the cost of living, what does all this heavy economic weather mean for your retirement plans? And more importantly, how can you protect your precious nest egg from the worst of its effects?

Stress-test your portfolio

The best place to start is by using financial planning software to figure out what a period of no or low growth may mean for your retirement fund. Ideally, this should be something a little more robust than the free software on the internet. Instead, you want enough “bells and whistles” to let you play around with different variables and really understand their potential consequences. (A qualified financial adviser can help you identify the best software to use. I like eMoney Advisor.)

These variables should be things like:

  • What if we see inflation at 6% for a decade?
  • What if I lose 20% of my portfolio value in the next three years?
  • What if my annual rate of return during retirement is 5% not 7%?

By stress-testing your portfolio against these scenarios, you can figure out if you’ve got a gap between your projected income and the level of income needed to finance your planned retirement lifestyle – and if so, how big that gap is. Knowing this will then help you decide what actions to take to help close it.

Maximize your saving options

Which brings us on to step two: taking advantage of all possible savings vehicles. For example, while most people participate in a 401(k), far fewer tend to be familiar with a cash balance plan. This is a type of tax-deferred defined benefit that lets you invest a certain percentage of your income each year alongside whatever you’re putting into your 401(k).

Adding one to your portfolio is therefore a great way to build up your pension pot. In fact, if you’re in your early 50s, having a cash balance plan can be the difference between saving $67,500 a year with a 401(k) and profit sharing and saving $258,500 – all on a tax-deductible basis (this would be a cash balance plan layered on top of a 401(k) with profit sharing). Accumulated over a decade or more, that’s a very healthy boost to your retirement fund!

Split your nest egg up

There are two types of expenses that ultimately define your retirement lifestyle: fixed and variable. Fixed expenses comprise unavoidable costs you incur year in year out, with little or no control over when you pay them. Stuff like your mortgage, utilities, real estate taxes, even your kids’ college fees.

Because these expenses tend to be non-negotiable, you should dedicate a specific part of your retirement portfolio to covering them – which is where more predictable income investments, such as municipal and government bonds, structured notes and annuities, come in. These offer a stable rate of return, or guaranteed income in the case of annuities, so they can be tied directly to your fixed outgoings. Resist the temptation to overcorrect by investing your whole fund in fixed income vehicles though. Otherwise, you risk getting to a point where inflation outstrips your expansion rate, leaving you worse off.

Variable expenses, meanwhile, are lifestyle costs over which you have some control, such as vacations, entertainment and travel. These should be financed by a separate part of your portfolio to avoid them eating into the money you need for your fixed expenses, normally by selling stock or drawing down upon your retirement fund at the appropriate time without (hopefully!) selling at a loss or incurring substantial fees.

Note, by the way, that some costs may feature in both expense buckets. For example, your medical premiums are a fixed expense, but any costs you or a family member experiences due to ill-health or injury should ideally be covered as a variable expense.

Be ready for anything

Whatever stage of your career you're at, it’s perfectly understandable to be concerned about how economic uncertainty like this might impact your ability to live the lifestyle you want after finishing work. Yet the worst thing you can do is stick your head in the sand and hope for the best.

Sure, none of us can control how long this current storm lasts or precisely predict when the next one might hit. But by monitoring your return rate vs. expected expenses, by taking full advantage of any savings vehicles and by getting the right balance of fixed and variable income investments, you will give yourself the best possible chance of steering through it with your portfolio and your retirement plans intact.

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

About the Author

Director of Diversity & Inclusion, Executive VP, Equitable Advisors

Stephen Dunbar, Executive VP of Equitable, has built a thriving financial services practice where he empowers others to make informed decisions and take charge of their future. He and his team advise on over $3B in AUM and $1.5B in protection coverage. As a National Director of DEI for Equitable, Stephen acts as a change agent for the organization, creating a culture of diversity and inclusion. He earned a bachelor's in Finance from Rutgers and a J.D. from Stanford.

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

How to Beef Up Your Portfolio Against Inflation

“The deceleration in the consumer price index for July is likely a big relief for the Federal Reserve,” says Nancy Davis, portfolio manager of the Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (IVOL). “If we continue to see declining inflation prints, the Federal Reserve may start to slow the pace of monetary tightening.” Still, with consumer prices running hot, investors should continue to protect their portfolios against inflation.
Kiplinger

3 Dated Rules of Thumb Retirees Should Think Twice About

Wouldn’t it be great if following just a few “one-size-fits-all” financial formulas really could make planning a successful retirement less problematic?. Unfortunately, there’s no such thing. Oh, sure, there are theories and guidelines and strategies. And some can be helpful as a starting point for financial...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kiplinger

‘I Can’t Retire – I Need Health Insurance’

It is one of the most discussed reasons people refuse to retire before age 65. There are plenty of reasons someone may not retire, including a lack of income, the fear of running out of money, the loss of identity, boredom, no longer having a sense of purpose. Surprisingly one of the biggest ones we encounter is health insurance. As we age, the presence of health insurance becomes just as much a necessity as income. Some view it as a higher priority, allowing insurance to dictate if/when they can retire.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Retirement Income#Retirement Savings#Government Bonds#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
Kiplinger

Income-Investing Picks for a Recession

If you are furious –or just frustrated –with the inflation readings, the price of fuel and the daily trading drama on Wall Street, remember that we have seen this trouble before, survived and recovered. Surely you know the proverb that bad news can be good news for financial...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
Kiplinger

Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers

Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Kiplinger

Still Awaiting Your Federal Tax Refund? You're Not Alone

Service may be part of the IRS's official name, but the tax agency has been lacking in this area, especially over the past couple of years. It's not all the IRS's fault. Credit the perfect storm of the COVID-19 pandemic, lots of stimulus-related tax law changes passed by Congress for the IRS to administer, years of budget cuts, and a shrunken workforce. All of these, plus other factors, has helped lead to the IRS's backlog of millions of unprocessed returns and delayed tax refund payments.
INCOME TAX
Kiplinger

The 11 Most Expensive Cities in the U.S.

The most expensive U.S. cities are costly for a good reason – several, really. Residents are willing to pay extra for everything from housing to food to gas if it allows them to live someplace with great weather. Others are looking for cosmopolitan living, with a host of restaurants, museums and other cultural options on tap.
WASHINGTON, DC
Kiplinger

10 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Impressive Increases

There are two ways to think about dividend growth stocks. You can view them as companies consistently increasing their annual dividend payment, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, which are individual S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend annually for 25 consecutive years or more. Or you can view them...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

How Senate Breakthrough on Climate Could Benefit ESG Investors

“Gobsmacked” best describes the mood among congressional Democrats and environmental advocates yesterday. After months of difficult negotiations with Sen. Joe Manchin (D.-W.Va), a small group of senators secured his support for a $369 billion climate package that is part of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The bill still...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

Dave Ramsey’s inflation survival tips

Consumers have been facing a number of challenges as inflation has sent the price of everyday household items higher. That has many relying on credit cards and reward programs to try cushioning the blow. It is a strategy that personal finance expert Dave Ramsey is against. "We've seen decades since...
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Retirement: How To Save A Million And Live Off Dividends

Summary If you're in your 40s or older and haven't done retirement planning, there's no better time to do this than now. In fact, it's never too early. We demonstrate how to plan, save, and grow the capital for a couple in their mid-40s and plans to retire at 62. We present multiple simulations to show how anyone could grow modest savings into a significant sum that can last them for a lifetime. Lastly, we provide a simplified model portfolio to grow the capital safely at a 10% rate or more while at the same time preserving the capital to a large extent. Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at High Income DIY Portfolios. Learn More »
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kiplinger

Don’t Name Your Estate as Your IRA Beneficiary

I recently came across an IRA beneficiary document, as I sometimes do, that names the estate as the beneficiary. While there can be some valid reasons for this, 95% of the time this is a really bad idea. Sadly, most of the time I see the estate named as a...
ECONOMY
Kiplinger

What Rising Interest Rates Mean for You

The Federal Reserve has raised the benchmark interest rate four times in 2022, including 0.75% increases in both June and in July, and chances are interest rates may be on the rise again. When the interest rate changes, there are real-world effects on how both businesses and consumers make purchases....
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kiplinger

Digital Platforms Empower Investors through Control, Convenience and Confidence

The pandemic may have changed how we use technology, and ultimately how we manage our finances. Throughout the pandemic, people increasingly relied on digital platforms, such as websites, apps and videoconferencing tools, for work and personal activities. At the same time, organizations improved their online customer experiences by embedding new technologies, making investments, and accelerating enhancements to respond to increased digital traffic. These advances often came with the goal of nudging people’s everyday choices and behaviors as well as improving consumer decision-making.
INTERNET
Kiplinger

A Medicare Surcharge That Might Surprise You If You’re Not Careful – IRMAA

Likely, not many. When I hold seminars and ask who’s heard of IRMAA, few people raise their hands. For those who haven’t and are getting closer to Medicare eligibility (age 65 is the earliest unless you have a disabling medical condition), it’s worth your while to pay attention. IRMAA — income-related monthly adjustment amount — is one of those unwelcome surprises that can confront you as you near retirement or are in the early stages of it.
SOCIAL SECURITY
Kiplinger

10 Easily Fixable, But Often Overlooked, Financial Planning Items

We go through our daily activities and oftentimes neglect to revisit financial aspects that can earn us some extra cash or prevent future financial hardship. The following list is not meant to be exhaustive or cover all eventualities, but it outlines some items to be aware of that you can discuss in more detail with your tax, insurance, estate or financial adviser.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kiplinger

Kiplinger

Washington, DC
17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to Kiplinger's, your destination for trusted personal finance and investing advice for all stages of life.

 https://www.kiplinger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy