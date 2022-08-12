ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Are You Rich?

By Neale Godfrey, Financial Literacy Expert
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12okyx_0hEjSIux00
Getty Images

This is a question that many people ask themselves in quiet moments but would never have enough nerve to say out loud.

What does “being rich” mean? As it turns out, the definition seems to be changing.

What’s the Dollar Figure for Being Rich?

How much money do you need to be considered rich? Well, according to Schwab’s 2021 Modern Wealth Survey, Americans believe it takes a net worth of $1.9 million to qualify a person as being wealthy. (Net worth is the sum of your assets less your liabilities.)

To get a clearer picture of where you rank, check out this wealth report card:

  • People with the top 1% of net worth in the U.S. in 2022 had $10,815,000 in net worth.
  • The top 2% had a net worth of $2,472,000.
  • The top 5% had $1,030,000 and the top 50% had $522,210.
  • The top 10% had a net worth of $854,900.

If you still want to picture where you fit, consider that there are 6.7 million people with a net worth between $1 million and $5 million.

A Different Measure of Wealth: The American Dream

This was so imbedded into the American psyche that the dictionary deems it to be a “noun phrase.” The definition is: “A happy way of living that is thought of by many Americans as something that can be achieved by anyone in the U.S. especially by working hard and becoming successful.”

Successful was not defined, but the American Dream also typically includes the idea of owning your own home, being married and having 2.3 children.

Figure in the Racial Wealth Gap

Unfortunately, the American Dream is not available for everyone. Housing equity makes up about two-thirds of all wealth. We know that there is discrimination in employment and wages. But even for African-American families that do earn decent incomes, housing policies, redlining and other discrimination has prevented them from acquiring land and housing to achieve the American Dream. The average wealth for white families is seven times higher than the average for wealth for black families. More than one in four black households have zero or negative net worth, compared to fewer than one in 10 white families.

It’s shocking when you look at the U.S. wealth gap with minority groups. Net worth is more than just the dollars and cents. It also needs to be looked at through a kaleidoscope of education, race, ethnicity, homeownership, family size and access to credit, among other things.

The New American Dream for the Next Generation?

Gen Y and Gen Z seem to be more excited by quality of earning and not by quantity of money. Even the Schwab survey “found that respondents are lowering the bar for what they consider wealthy. Compared to 2021 ($1.9 million) standards, respondents to the 2020 survey described the threshold for wealth as being a net worth of $2.6 million.”

The next generation is redefining the American Dream, but some of the basics we still hold. According to a survey conducted by Echelon Insights in 2020, 81% of this next generation does believe that hard work will allow them to achieve success, as they define it. They want freedom to choose what to be, financial well-being, family, a good job and housing. They also really value work/life balance.

What makes this generation very different than boomers is that they are willing to leave a job to find the freedom and the job quality they want.

My generation “sucked it up” when we worked for a tough boss. But this generation is quitting when they work for a jerk. Employees today are feeling stressed and tired. More than one in three Gen Zers find it difficult to cope with pressures at work. They are looking for a sense of purpose in their work and want real social and interpersonal connections. A recent McKinsey study also found that, “Yes, they want pay, benefits, and perks, but more than that they want to feel valued by their organizations and managers.”

This is proven out by the numbers. More than 19 million U.S. workers have quit their jobs since April 2021. Most of the people quitting are Millennials. But it’s important to note that a study by Adobe found that “more than half of Gen Z respondents reported planning to seek a new job within the next year.” The “woke” world has deemed this phenomenon the Great Resignation. This goal of seeking quality of life changes the definition of what it means to be “rich.”

The new American Dream is yet to be firmly defined. It appears as if it will include a shift from in-office work to a hybrid schedule that includes some remote work. Technology will obviously have a lot to do with this shift. If you have a hands-on job, remote work may not be an option.

Do You Want Money to be Your Life’s Report Card?

Is more really better? I raised my kids to believe as I do: that rich means that you will never worry about being hungry or having a safe place to live and also have enough give to charity. It seems like after saying this, you should be clasping hands and singing Kumbaya. But this definition may relieve many people from looking over their shoulder to figure out what “the Joneses” are doing and always feeling like a failure. Wealth, however, is in the eye of the beholder. It is also a generational thing.

It's hard to avoid waxing philosophical when talking about being rich. My mother had told me that, “If you look up, you will always find people who have more and when you look down, you will always find people with less. So, be thankful for what you have and see how you can help those who are not so lucky.”

I guess the best piece of advice came from David Rockefeller. He was the CEO at Chase Bank when I was a budding executive. I was fortunate to work with him on occasion. One day we were talking about wealth. I asked him how it felt to be one of the richest men in the world. He basically told me that it’s not about the money, it’s about the legacy you leave behind. Then he quipped, “Let’s face it, you will never see a hearse with a luggage rack.”

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

About the Author

President & CEO, Children's Financial Network Inc.

Neale Godfrey is a New York Times #1 best-selling author of 27 books, which empower families (and their kids and grandkids) to take charge of their financial lives. Godfrey started her journey with The Chase Manhattan Bank, joining as one of the first female executives, and later became president of The First Women's Bank and founder of The First Children's Bank. Neale pioneered the topic of "kids and money," which took off after her 13 appearances on "The Oprah Winfrey Show." www.nealegodfrey.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

What Rising Interest Rates Mean for You

The Federal Reserve has raised the benchmark interest rate four times in 2022, including 0.75% increases in both June and in July, and chances are interest rates may be on the rise again. When the interest rate changes, there are real-world effects on how both businesses and consumers make purchases....
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kiplinger

It’s Time to Cater to the Over-65 Crowd, Or Else!

“There is a huge market – millions of people – that could be a missed opportunity for American business,” says author Susan Golden, who teaches at the Stanford Graduate School of Business and is considered one of the nation’s leading experts on the impact of longevity on our economy.
STANFORD, CA
Kiplinger

Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers

Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Rockefeller
Kiplinger

The 11 Most Expensive Cities in the U.S.

The most expensive U.S. cities are costly for a good reason – several, really. Residents are willing to pay extra for everything from housing to food to gas if it allows them to live someplace with great weather. Others are looking for cosmopolitan living, with a host of restaurants, museums and other cultural options on tap.
WASHINGTON, DC
Kiplinger

Still Awaiting Your Federal Tax Refund? You're Not Alone

Service may be part of the IRS's official name, but the tax agency has been lacking in this area, especially over the past couple of years. It's not all the IRS's fault. Credit the perfect storm of the COVID-19 pandemic, lots of stimulus-related tax law changes passed by Congress for the IRS to administer, years of budget cuts, and a shrunken workforce. All of these, plus other factors, has helped lead to the IRS's backlog of millions of unprocessed returns and delayed tax refund payments.
INCOME TAX
Kiplinger

10 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Impressive Increases

There are two ways to think about dividend growth stocks. You can view them as companies consistently increasing their annual dividend payment, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, which are individual S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend annually for 25 consecutive years or more. Or you can view them...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

5 Things to Teach Your Kids about Money and Happiness

What are the most important lessons you can teach your children about money? That is a difficult question, because there are so many teachings children learn from their parents, grandparents or guardians. One thing is very true, though: How we act later in life often can be directly correlated with what we learned earlier in our youth.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Modern Wealth Survey#Americans
Kiplinger

How Senate Breakthrough on Climate Could Benefit ESG Investors

“Gobsmacked” best describes the mood among congressional Democrats and environmental advocates yesterday. After months of difficult negotiations with Sen. Joe Manchin (D.-W.Va), a small group of senators secured his support for a $369 billion climate package that is part of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The bill still...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Kiplinger

How Four Households Are Tackling Inflation

Americans have survived a few brushes with economic uncertainty over the past few years. In 2019, roughly 800,000 federal employees and contractors were furloughed for a little over a month, leaving many scrambling to cover bills. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic briefly stalled the economy, forcing some businesses to close and lay off their employees. But those disruptions didn’t prepare families for the financial pain wreaked by the steep rise in the prices for everything from gas to groceries.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
Kiplinger

A Medicare Surcharge That Might Surprise You If You’re Not Careful – IRMAA

Likely, not many. When I hold seminars and ask who’s heard of IRMAA, few people raise their hands. For those who haven’t and are getting closer to Medicare eligibility (age 65 is the earliest unless you have a disabling medical condition), it’s worth your while to pay attention. IRMAA — income-related monthly adjustment amount — is one of those unwelcome surprises that can confront you as you near retirement or are in the early stages of it.
SOCIAL SECURITY
FOXBusiness

Dave Ramsey’s inflation survival tips

Consumers have been facing a number of challenges as inflation has sent the price of everyday household items higher. That has many relying on credit cards and reward programs to try cushioning the blow. It is a strategy that personal finance expert Dave Ramsey is against. "We've seen decades since...
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

Answers to Frequently Asked Social Security Disability Questions

In this post-COVID era and period of long COVID health complications, many Americans have become increasingly aware that they could become the victim of a life-threatening illness, injury or disability that makes it impossible for them to work and support their families. This has sparked new attention toward the intricacies of the Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) process and its many requirements for approval.
SOCIAL SECURITY
Kiplinger

Financial Advice I Would Give My Younger Self – Planning for a Young Family

As a planning expert frequently on the lecture tour, I often get asked, “What else should we know?” I always look at the younger audience members and think – if only I knew this back when. That’s the motivation behind this expert series on planning advice I would give to my younger self. Last month, I penned the first of four articles and began with the topic of planning for education funding. This month, I shall follow my younger self past college and my first job, and into the next “typical” stage in life – getting married and starting a family.
RELATIONSHIPS
Kiplinger

How to Invest for a Recession

A sharp decline in the stock market is often an indicator of an impending recession – that is, a temporary period of economic decline. With the S&P 500 Index falling 1,000 points, or about one-fifth, from January through June, a consensus is emerging that a recession is coming, perhaps next year.
Kiplinger

Audit-Proof Your Small Business

When you’re running a business, you have a lot to manage. If there isn’t a person in your face forcing you to stay on top of a task, it can be easy to keep putting it off to tomorrow, Friday or next week … and soon you have a large pile to work through.
INCOME TAX
Kiplinger

What Will Happen With Health Costs in 2023

Health insurance premiums and drug costs will rise a bit more than usual next year. Ed Kaplan, senior vice president of The Segal Group, expects health insurance premiums to pick up 7% to 8% in 2023, slightly more than the 6% average yearly increase seen over the past several years. The main difference with previous years will be higher prescription drug costs, which will jump 10%, the highest in the past decade.
HEALTH
Kiplinger

How to Beef Up Your Portfolio Against Inflation

“The deceleration in the consumer price index for July is likely a big relief for the Federal Reserve,” says Nancy Davis, portfolio manager of the Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (IVOL). “If we continue to see declining inflation prints, the Federal Reserve may start to slow the pace of monetary tightening.” Still, with consumer prices running hot, investors should continue to protect their portfolios against inflation.
Kiplinger

Kiplinger

Washington, DC
17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to Kiplinger's, your destination for trusted personal finance and investing advice for all stages of life.

 https://www.kiplinger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy