hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival
If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Toned Derriere In New Hottie Bootcamp Video
After a long hiatus, Megan Thee Stallion finally announced the return of her Hottie Bootcamp regime.
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates ‘Traumazine’ With ‘GMA’ Performance, Hotties React To The Album’s Release
The Hotties love Megan Thee Stallion's new album "Traumazine." The post Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates ‘Traumazine’ With ‘GMA’ Performance, Hotties React To The Album’s Release appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Megan Thee Stallion and Future Share New Song “Pressurelicious”: Listen
As promised, Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her new single “Pressurelicious,” which features guest vocals from Future. Megan has been teasing the track since last month, but she officially announced the release date and single art yesterday on her social media channels. The track was produced by HitKidd and arrived three hours before a typical midnight release “since it already leaked lol,” as Megan explained. Listen to “Pressurelicious” below.
Ja Rule Fires Back at Fat Joe After Joe Checked Ja for Not Defending Ashanti During Irv Gotti Interview
Ja Rule is taking Fat Joe to task after the Bronx, N.Y. rapper called Ja out for not defending Ashanti during Irv Gotti's explosive Drink Champs podcast interview. On Tuesday (Aug. 9), Ja Rule responded to Fat Joe under a HollywoodUnlocked Instagram post of Joe weighing in on the Irv Gotti and Ashanti saga. After prefacing his statement with three cap emojis, Ja wrote, "STOP saying I didn’t defend sis and all women when I clearly told Gotti stop calling Ashanti/women the B word same way I told Joe at Verzuz watch the interview before you talk shit… NOW LEAVE ME TF OUT THESE GROWN FOLKS BUSINESS… ❤️."
Megan Thee Stallion Is All Curves In A Custom House Of JMC Bodysuit
Megan Thee Stallion is a stallion, period.
Drake’s Dad Gets Tattoo of His Son’s Face, Drizzy Makes Fun of It
Drake's dad has a tattoo of his son's face and the superstar rapper is making fun of it. On Monday (Aug. 8), Drake hopped on his Instagram page to poke fun at his dad's tattoo of his face. The OVO leader shared an image of Dennis Graham's bicep and the inkwork of a young Drizzy (circa Thank Me Later era). "@therealdennisg I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family," he wrote in the caption with several tears of joy emojis to represent his laughter.
Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Traumazine’ Is a Multi-Faceted Mood
A Megan Thee Stallion verse is not unlike a bag of salt and vinegar chips—there’s something classic and quaint and straight-up hood about the sharp and improbable flavors packed inside every one of them. There were always going to be some quirky juxtapositions with Meg. The twenty-something spitter is an old soul who swears by Pimp C and Biggie and Juicy J. While other rappers her age couldn’t point out Pete Rock in a police lineup, nearly every time Meg spits a freestyle in one of her many viral clips, it’s over a classic instrumental from some raw Nineties hit. Mentored...
Megan Thee Stallion Enters The Pynk In Latest Episode Of ‘P-Valley’
Click here to read the full article. Warning: This article contains spoilers from Season 2 of Starz’s series, P-Valley. Megan Thee Stallion, aka Tina Snow, made her grand entrance as any true Houston hottie would in the latest episode of P-Valley. In season two’s penultimate episode, Lil Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson) returns to The Pynk for the grand re-re-re-opening, alongside Miss Mississippi (Shannon Thornton) and Stallion’s character for a performance and showdown that put season one’s “Murda Night” to shame.More from VIBE.com'P-Valley' Cast And Creator Talk The Show's Authenticity And What To Expect In Season 2Marlon Wayans HBO Comedy 'Book Of Marlon'...
HipHopDX.com
Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Tory Lanez Shooting, Her Mother's Death On 'Traumazine'
Megan Thee Stallion’s new album Traumazine arrived on Friday (August 12), and the project finds her touching on various topics — including the ongoing Tory Lanez shooting case and her mother’s death. On the fiery “Who Me” — a collaboration with the currently incarcerated Pooh Shiesty, who...
Megan Thee Stallion Gets More Serious, Sad and Stern with ‘Traumazine’: Album Review
Megan Thee Stallion has had eeeenough to last her a rap lifetime, judging from the tone of “Traumazine,” her best, most fully realized recorded work to date. Megan records usually drop with spirited, humorous displays of sensuality, assuredness and empowerment, with the twists in their sobriety coming exclusively as the Houston rapper takes time-outs to come down on those who’ve made life hard for her or bad for her #Hotties. “Traumazine,” however, is made of sterner, more serious stuff — a sound of release, of letting go, of dealing with rage – with its callouts coming quicker, often subtly and ringed with...
The FADER
Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s new L.A. Leakers freestyle
It’s been nearly three years since Megan The Stallion’s iconic L.A. Leakers freestyle to the beat of 2Pac and Snoop Dogg’s “2 Of Amerikaz Most Wanted.” Today, she stepped into the booth with Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk once more to reassert her chops, this time over Warren G’s “Regulate” beat. Though nothing could top G and Nate Dogg’s original treatment of the track, Meg honored the late legend by pulling no punches in her own rendition.
hiphop-n-more.com
DJ Premier Releases ‘Remy Rap’ Music Video Feat. Remy Ma & Rapsody: Watch
In celebration of today (Aug. 11) marking Hip Hop’s 49th Birthday, DJ Premier has released the music video for his Remy Ma and Rapsody featured track ‘Remy Rap’. The track appeared on the Hip-Hop 50 Vol. 1 EP from Mass Appeal where Preemo also enlisted Nas, Lil Wayne, Run The Jewels, Slick Rick, Joey Badass and more. Directed by Maya Table, the music video captures the beauty of inner city building rooftops, bucket hats, Cuban link chains, and DJ Premier scratching on a turntable.
Jay-Z’s Best Guest Verses Since His 4:44 Album Ranked
An appearance from Jay-Z is rare these days. Since unleashing his critically acclaimed 4:44 album in 2017, his presence on the mic has gotten quieter. Occasionally, fans are blessed in the form of a feature. And while his foot isn’t on the gas at the moment when it comes to his bars, that’s exactly what the results have been.
Nelly Appears to Throw Jab at Irv Gotti During Performance With Ashanti – Watch
Nelly appeared to throw a light jab at Irv Gotti while recently performing alongside Ashanti. Nelly and Ashanti are currently co-headlining the My 2000s Playlist Tour along with Ja Rule, Lil Jon & The Eastside Boyz, Fabulous and the Ying Yang Twins. During a tour stop in Oakland, Calif. at Oakland Arena on Aug. 5, Nelly appeared to address Irv's recent comments on the Drink Champs podcast, where the Murder Inc. cofounder said he had a tryst with Ashanti only to find out she moved on to Nelly by seeing the two entertainers together at a basketball game. A video of the performance shows Nelly and Ashanti performing their 2008 duet, "Body on Me." After the track is over, Nelly urges the crowd to cheer for his former boo.
The Game Drops 10-Minute Eminem Diss Song ‘The Black Slim Shady’
The Game has unleashed a scathing 10-minute diss song aimed at Eminem. On Friday (Aug. 12), The Game's new album, Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind, was released, revealing a track on the 31-song LP called "The Black Slim Shady," which finds Chuck taking aim at the rap god for an extended period of time.
Pete Davidson in Trauma Therapy Due to Kanye West’s Harassment – Report
Pete Davidson has reportedly been seeking the help of a trauma therapist in order to deal with the harassment he's been getting from Kanye West. On Monday (Aug. 8), People published a report stating that a source close to Pete Davidson says the comedic actor has been in trauma therapy since April "in large part" due to threats and harassing social media posts aimed at him by Kanye West.
HipHopDX.com
New Music Friday - New Singles From Nicki Minaj, YG, Ari Lennox, Cordae, JID + More
HipHopDX – As widespread heatwaves fan out from the West Coast into the Midwest and beyond, the month of August also continues to heat up due to a fiery barrage of music releases. This week’s edition of HipHopDX’s New Music Friday Singles coverage is a sweltering one as the...
NFL・
Snoop Dogg Gets His Own Cereal Snoop Loopz
Snoop Dogg is dipping into the cereal business with his own brand called Snoop Loopz. Snoop Dogg's breakfast food venture was announced by Master P on Aug. 13. The Louisiana music mogul shared a video of Snoop's cereal box on Instagram. The box features an image of a blue dog holding a spoon. The dog is standing behind a bowl of cereal similar to Foot Loops. "More Marshmallow" the box boasts, as well as "Gluten Free."
