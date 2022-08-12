Read full article on original website
Beto O'Rourke is looking forward to debate with Greg Abbott.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: A Church in Texas Performed an Anti-Gay, Christian Version of HamiltonK. RevsMcallen, TX
Texas Gov Abbott finally agrees to debate BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Popular Texas supermarket set to close as soon as inventory runs outKristen WaltersTexas State
Guardsman Died Supporting Governor Abbott’s Operation Lonestar - He is Not the FirstTom HandyTexas State
KRGV
Brownsville police arrest man accused of threatening to kill officers
The Brownsville Police Department arrested a man accused of threatening officers on Sunday. At approximately 3:45 a.m., Brownsville police responded to a minor traffic accident at the 1800 block of Ruben M Torres. The officers made contact with Jesus Herrera, 44, at the location. Herrera explained to the officers that...
Edinburg: Man found dead in backyard, investigation underway
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the backyard of a residence. According to a media release from the City of Edinburg, officers were dispatched around 7 p.m. on Thursday to the 1400 block of N. 14th Place in reference to a man found unresponsive. Officers arrived […]
KRGV
Man arrested, 3 hospitalized after crash on expressway in Weslaco, police say
A man was arrested and three people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash in Weslaco Thursday night, according to police. The crash happened at about 10 p.m. on the 1000 block of west Interstate 2. Details about the crash weren't immediately available. Police say Weslaco ambulance services were on scene...
Man arrested after shooting two dogs with shotgun, police say
PALMHURST, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Palmhurst police arrested a man accused of fatally shooting two dogs with a shotgun. Donald Kenneth Guthrie was arrested on two counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals, according to Hidalgo County Records. Palmhurst PD told ValleyCentral that they received a call of shots fired at 8:18 a.m. on Wednesday at the […]
KRGV
Brownsville Fire EMS undergo life-saving training
The Brownsville Fire Department held a training on Sunday to brush up on life-saving skills in case of an emergency. "It started off with the SWAT team recognizing the fact that they need medics, especially if they are ever involved in a horrible situation where they’re in a shootout, one of their officers is hit, now we're there immediately with them," said Brownsville Fire Department Lt. Marco Antonio Paniagua.
kurv.com
Mission Man Charged In Traffic Death Of McAllen Motorcyclist
A Mission man has been charged following the 2-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist in McAllen earlier this week. McAllen police arrested 28-year-old Joel Bello Galindo, who was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of negligent homicide. McAllen police say Galindo was driving an SUV that investigators determined struck a motorcycle on South 10th Street near the I-2 frontage road Tuesday night.
KRGV
McAllen police searching for man accused of robbing convenience store
McAllen police are searching for a man accused of robbing a convenience store. Police say on Sunday afternoon, Ricardo Villarreal, 38, entered a convenience store located on the 200 block of East Highway 83, demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of money. An arrest warrant was issued for...
KRGV
Man accused of shooting and killing two dogs, charged and out of jail
A McAllen man accused of shooting two dogs in Palmhurst Wednesday is out of jail. Donald Guthrie was released Thursday, according to Hidalgo County jail records. Guthrie is charged with two counts of animal cruelty. The shooting remains under investigation.
kgns.tv
Man injured in single vehicle accident on Rancho
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A driver is injured after a single vehicle accident on Rancho Viejo Road. The accident happened on Saturday night at around 6 p.m. According to preliminary reports, the man driving a red truck crashed into a utility pole and then into a fence. The driver was...
Second arrest made in theft of backhoe
RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A second arrest was made in connection to the theft of a school district-owned backhoe. Juan Jose Ramirez was arrested on Friday on charges of theft, according to a press release from the Rio Hondo Independent School District. On Wednesday, Jesus Alberto Lugo Linares, 51, was arrested in connection to […]
Arrest made in fatal McAllen motorcycle crash
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Police have made an arrest in the traffic fatality that occurred on Tuesday. A media release from McAllen Police said Joel Bello Galindo, 28, from Mission, was the driver of the SUV that struck a motorcycle in the 1500 block of South 10th St. The rider of the motorcycle was […]
Drunk driver goes airborne, lands on parked cars
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A drunk driver who lost control of a vehicle went airborne and struck multiple cars at a business. At 12:04 a.m. Sunday, a woman driving southbound on 1924 N. Val Verde Road in Edinburg lost control of her vehicle, the Department of Public Safety said. A preliminary investigation of the crash […]
KRGV
Police seeking man accused of firing gun in McAllen street
The McAllen Police Department is searching for a man accused of firing a weapon on west Pecan. Rogelio Ledesma is wanted by police on a deadly conduct charge, according to McAllen PD. Police say Ledesma fled in a white Buick Regal. Ledesma is about six feet tall and 220 pounds.
Teen tied to accused child abuser’s murder out on bond
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The friend accused of assisting two Pharr brothers in the murder of their stepfather has been released from jail on bond. Juan Eduardo Melendez, 19, was released from jail on Wednesday after posting a reduced bond, according to Hidalgo County Records. An order of release was filed on Aug. 8 and […]
progresstimes.net
Louisiana man pleads guilty to kidnapping McAllen girl
This article appeared in the Aug. 12 issue of the Progress Times. A man accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old McAllen girl pleaded guilty last week. Brandon Galvez, 23, of Chalmette, Louisiana, met the girl on Snapchat in June 2020, according to McAllen Municipal Court records. Less than two weeks after they started talking, Galvez traveled to McAllen, kidnapped the girl and sexually assaulted her.
kurv.com
Two More Sentenced In Grisly Laguna Heights Killing
Punishments have been handed down against two more people who admitted to their role in the murder of a Laguna Heights man almost three years ago. 29-year-old Miguel Angel Aguilera had been found in his trailer home in early October 2019 with his head nearly cut off from deep neck lacerations.
PD: Man wanted for stealing car in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of stealing a vehicle. According to police, a man stole a 2021 gray GMC Yukon on July 8 at the 2900 block of Southmost. Surveillance footage from the location captured an image of the subject driving away […]
One of six suspects in aggravated kidnapping arrested
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One of three suspects wanted for an aggravated kidnapping case was arrested. As previously reported by ValleyCentral, on Sunday, July 3, 2022, deputies responded to an aggravated kidnapping at Avenida Katarina in Cameron Park, a release by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated. Deputies made contact with a witness who […]
PD: Man wanted for robbing convenience store
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a man wanted for robbery and failure to identify himself. Ricardo Villarreal, 38, is accused of a robbery that occurred at 12:28 p.m. Aug. 7 at a convenience store located at the 200 block of East Highway 83. According […]
