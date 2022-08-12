Read full article on original website
Related
onfocus.news
2021-22 OnFocus Athletes of the Week: a Year in Review
The OnFocus Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week honored hundreds of standout athletes and teams across central Wisconsin in the 2021-22 schoolyear. David Keech is a math teacher in Wisconsin Rapids and public address announcer for Abbotsord High School. He officiates basketball, baseball, and softball in central Wisconsin. He has reported on amateur sports since 2011, known as 'KeechDaVoice.' David can be reached at [email protected]
onfocus.news
Woodchucks on doorstep of postseason
ASHWAUBENON, Wis – The Wausau Woodchucks (37-32) bolstered their playoff odds in a tense 3-1 victory over the Green Bay Rockers (29-40) at Capital Credit Union Park Thursday night. With Fond du Lac’s loss to Lakeshore, the Woodchucks are now one win away from their first postseason berth since...
onfocus.news
Rafters Run Over Dock Spiders
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. – In a season where the Rafters have dominated nearly every single one of their opponents, they continued that trend at Witter Field tonight. Wisconsin Rapids finished off their home regular season schedule with an 8-2 win over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. Both sides...
onfocus.news
Rafters defeat Mallards
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. – There are a lot of physical traits that can be measured in life. There are even quite a few physical attributes that can be measured on a baseball diamond. However, one of those attributes is not clutchness, yet the Rafters have been clutch all season. Wisconsin Rapids walked it off for their seventh time this season to complete the season sweep of the Madison Mallards, 6-5. Rafters starting pitcher, Donovan Brandl, held the Mallards scoreless in the top half of the first inning. Both teams traded zeroes with each other until the top of the third inning. A Josh Caron two-run bomb put the Mallards up 2-0. Brandl would finish throwing one more scoreless frame in the top half of the fourth and was done after that. He threw four innings while allowing two runs on three hits, four walks, and two strikeouts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
onfocus.news
Rockers down Woodchucks
ASHWAUBENON, Wis – The Wausau Woodchucks (36-32) saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end in a 6-1 loss to the Green Bay Rockers (29-39) Wednesday night. The Woodchucks’ bats never woke up in the defeat, striking out 14 times and tallying just three hits. Rockers starter Kyle Jungers (Edgewood) earned the win, striking out eight Woodchucks over five scoreless innings.
onfocus.news
Lakeland’s Ouimette POY, Mosinee’s McKellips COY, Great Northern Conference Basketball Team
Baked or Fried! We also feature difference makers throughout central Wisconsin: coaches, booster club leaders, adminstration, volunteers, you name it. Send us your nominations for who you’d like us to interview HERE. We welcome your stories! Contact us at [email protected]!. Author: David Keech. David Keech is a math...
onfocus.news
Woodchucks extend winning streak to 8 games
Wausau, Wisc. – The Wausau Woodchucks (36-31) took on the Lakeshore Chinooks (33-34) in the final game of the series to sweep them up with a final score of 5-2. The Woodchucks extended their winning streak to their longest of the season at eight wins in a row. The...
onfocus.news
Rafters Sweep Fond du Lac in Dominating Fashion
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. – After what was a historic night for the Rafters last night, they came back fighting at Witter Field tonight. After going down early, the Rafters fought back and then some to sweep the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders by a score of 12-6. In the top of the first inning, Rafters starting pitcher, Brandon Scott, retired the Dock Spiders 1-2-3 in order. However, the Rafters were also retired in order in the home half of the first. However, despite two quick outs in the top of the second, Fondy struck first. A pair of RBI singles from the Dock Spiders put them up 2-0.
IN THIS ARTICLE
stevenspoint.news
Kage retires, Britz joins WIAA staff
STEVENS POINT – Julie Kage, administrative coordinator for the executive director at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) for the past 34 years, retired July 31, and Kristin Britz began her position alongside executive director Stephanie Hauser on Aug. 9. Kage served as assistant to three different directors during...
Wisconsin Brewery Will Pay You $10,000 To Watch Sunsets
Usually, when you hear something too good to be true it usually is, but not in this case: A Wisconsin brewery is looking to pay someone $10,000 to watch sunsets!. You've got to hand it to the crew at the Leinenkugel's Brewing Company over in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. They know how to keep Leinies fans happy. And they're doing that again next week by bringing back one of their award-winning beers for the first time in several years-- and they're giving away that $10,000 prize too.
stevenspoint.news
Keeping central Wisconsin students safe
CENTRAL WISCONSIN – While central Wisconsin students feel relatively safe inside area schools, many say that they’re aware of the potential for violence. Wood County’s most recent Youth Risk Behavior Survey numbers showed that 85 percent of students felt safe at school, while 23 percent believed that violence was an issue at their school – that’s nearly one in four students that view potential threats.
Five more small towns in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some more great small towns in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
airlinegeeks.com
Sun Country Schedules First-of-its-Kind EAS Flight
In mid-July 2022, the Department of Transportation posted a document selecting Sun Country as the airline that will serve the Essential Air Service of Eau Claire in Wisconsin. When the DOT decision was made it was a shock to most as there has never been an aircraft this large operating an EAS route within the lower 48 states. Southern Airways Express even posted a letter arguing they didn’t meet certain EAS requirements.
spectrumnews1.com
Only one of Wisconsin's top 10 school districts has consistently grown its teaching staff. Here's how.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — While teacher staffing levels drop across the state, one Wisconsin district has grown. Over the last five years, most of the top 10 school districts in the state have had their staffing levels shrink. However, they’ve shrunk along with enrollment, and enrollment has often dropped at an even greater rate.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire hosts US Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Artists from countries as far away as Japan and Australia are in Eau Claire this week to show how they can turn a piece of wood into a masterpiece. This weekend, the US Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship is at Carson Park where individuals are able to compete for the title of world champion.
cwbradio.com
Auburndale Man Receives Agriculture Lifetime Achievement Award
Mike Sabel, of Auburndale, was recently honored with an agriculture Lifetime Achievement Award by the Wis. Association of Agriculture Educators and the National Association of Agriculture Educators. Sabel was recognized for his lifetime work in agriculture education, agriculture service activities and community service. Sabel taught agriculture for 41 years. Ten...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing Eau Claire girl; Katherine Ertz last seen Aug. 1
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl from Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Katherine Ertz was last seen nearly two weeks ago on August 1, 2022, when she left a friend’s home and did not return. No one has seen or heard from her since.
WSAW
Living History Encampment Provides Education For LogJam Festival Visitors
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Mosinee LogJam Festival wrapped up their 2022 weekend this afternoon. Petting zoos and cornhole tournaments were only a fraction of fun activities for people of all ages to enjoy. One event in particular, the living history encampment, served as an educational tool for visitors to not only learn more about their area’s history of the Wisconsin River Alley, but also about life during wartime. Overall, the event covers history from 6000 BC all the way up to 1920, including the Civil War, Revolutionary War, and French-Indian War, among others.
onfocus.news
Home Fire Deaths Trending High in 2022
Wisconsin home fire deaths are trending high in 2022, with 33 people killed this year so far – including one death in Marshfield. In 2021, this is especially heartbreaking because there were only 40 civilian home fire deaths in Wisconsin in 2021, and. that was down from 52 in...
wiproud.com
Eau Claire man leads police on multiple chases
EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A 22-year-old man is arrested after leading police on multiple chases in Eau Claire County. Last night, Altoona police tried to stop a vehicle. The driver got away from the officer. An Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Deputy found the vehicle in a neighborhood near...
Comments / 0