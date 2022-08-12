MILWAUKEE (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler will have season-ending elbow surgery, a setback for the team with the majors’ best record. The Dodgers announced Monday before the start of their four-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers that Dr. Neal ElAttrache would perform the surgery on Aug. 23. “It’s certainly a blow,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “We’re better with Walker on our ballclub, but there’s nothing we can do about it. I still believe we have enough guys to prevent runs to get through October, but yeah, we wanted him to be a part of this. Buehler hadn’t pitched for the last two months due to his injury. He underwent arthroscopic surgery in mid-June to remove bone spurs from his elbow.

