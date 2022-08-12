Read full article on original website
Last Year’s King Of Mississippi Football Learns Valuable Lessons In Lopsided Loss To MRA — By Billy Watkins
They were the bully of Mississippi high school football in 2021. The Greenville Christian Saints beat MRA, Jackson Prep and Jackson Academy by a combined 136-54. They also defeated Oak Grove — ranked No. 1 in the state at the time — 48-41. A Class 6A public school, Oak Grove has won more games than any Mississippi program over the past five seasons.
Verna Mae Lofton Harris, 96 of Eight Mile, Alabama
(December 6, 1925 – August 12, 2022) Verna Mae Lofton Harris, 96 of Eight Mile, Alabama passed away from her...
Marjorie Irby Gordon, 76 of Florence, Mississippi
(April 28, 1946 – August 13, 2022) Marjorie Irby Gordon, 76 of Florence, Mississippi passed away on Saturday, August 13,...
Travis Buffington, 76 of Braxton
Travis Buffington, 76 of Braxton, MS passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at his home in Braxton, MS. He was born Thursday, August 8, 1946 in Pinola, Mississippi.
Jackson-area favorites have withstood the test of time
Deciding to list some of my favorite restaurant dishes around the state was a little concerning. After all, everyone’s tastes are different and what may appeal to me may not be everyone’s idea of heaven on a plate. However, response was positive after the first two installments of can’t-miss dishes on the Gulf Coast and in the Pine Belt, so I’m ready to move on to the Jackson Metro Area.
Erin Woods, 29 of Prentiss, Mississippi
(September 16, 1992 – August 7, 2022) Erin Woods, 29 of Prentiss, Mississippi passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at...
Top rated hotels in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Travelers come to Mississippi for many reasons. Some include visiting the state’s many attractions like beaches, historical landmarks, casinos, museums and more. Where do travelers enjoy staying the most when they visit Mississippi? Hotels.com lets guests rate and leave reviews for the accommodations they stay at. While there’s plenty of highly-rated […]
Heat Advisory Continues, Severe Storms Possible
The National Weather Service is continuing a heat advisory for parts of Mississippi which face an elevated risk of dangerous heat stress today. Attala and Leake counties are included. NWS says heat index readings could go as high as 110 degrees. There’s also a marginal risk of severe storms in the local area this afternoon and tonight with more stormy weather possible Tuesday and Wednesday.
The night a gas line rupture wreaked havoc in a small Mississippi town
SATARTIA, Miss. (WLBT) - Imagine driving home from work or sitting and relaxing in your backyard with family or simply taking an evening stroll and, suddenly, you feel lightheaded, dizzy, and eventually collapse... sounds like a movie?. Residents of the small town of Satartia in Yazoo County say this is...
Fight Leads to Arrest and more in Leake on Friday
5:24 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to HWY 35 South in Walnut Grove for a disturbance in progress there. One person was taken into custody. 7:28 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on HWY 16 East from Edinburg toward Carthage.
Vicksburg, MS - Suspect in Custody, Deputy Injured Following Pursuit on Fisher Ferry Rd
Vicksburg, MS (August 14, 2022) - One person was arrested and a Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy was hospitalized for injuries after a chase on Friday, August 12th in Warren County. At about 11:00 p.m., a deputy from Warren County initiated a traffic stop with a southbound Grand Marquis on...
Chase begins in Pearl, ends with deadly accident in Flowood
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County Coroner David Ruth confirmed a deadly vehicle crash in Flowood on Sunday. Rankin County Sheriff’s Department PIO Paul Holley says a chase started in Pearl following a traffic stop and ended at the intersection of Flowood Drive and Old Fannin Road. 3 On...
Try these healthy school lunch recipes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children are heading back to school, which means some parents will be back to packing their child’s lunch for school. Infuse some new, healthy recipes into your child’s lunch rotation this year. Healthy eating is important for a child’s proper growth and development. According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020-2025, […]
Mississippi receives $15.5M for transportation projects
YAZOO CITY, Miss (WJTV) – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. “We are proud to support so many outstanding infrastructure projects in communities large and small, modernizing America’s transportation systems […]
VIDEO: Twix, a therapeutic kangaroo, hops into WLBT’s studios
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Twix, a kangaroo who specializes in pet therapy hopped into WLBT Thursday and we are all happier because of him. Twix made his debut on Today at 11, snuggled in the arms of his owner, Katrinna Miller. Miller is the executive director of Mississippi Therapy Animals,...
Vehicle Burglarized @ Hillcrest
Around 2 AM Monday morning, August 15, 2022, Addie Franks an employee of Hillcrest Nursing Center's truck was broken into by busting the back glass. The truck was in the parking lot. Although the doors were locked, the thief gained entry through the back window and exited on the driver's side stealing her purse, Bible, and a watermelon!
Weekend police chase involving multiple Mississippi agencies ends with fatal crash
A police pursuit by multiple Mississippi law enforcement agencies ended with a fatal crash Sunday night. Jackson news sources report that one man was killed after a police chase that originated in Pearl ended with a crash in Flowood near the intersection of Flowood Drive and Old Fannin Road around 7 p.m. Sunday.
Beaumont holds fundraiser for men injured in Flora oil tank explosion
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Beaumont community is rallying together to raise money for six men injured in the Flora oil tank explosion that happened in July. The fundraiser will be at Old South Monuments on Highway 15 on August 20. “It’s a horrible situation for all the families,”...
Covington Co. man reported missing, endangered
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins and Metro Crime Stoppers Tip Hotline are asking the public for help locating a senior citizen who is reported “Missing and Endangered.”. Elester Womack, also called “Farrell” by his family and friends, is 61 years old and of medium build....
