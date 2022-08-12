ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal Springs, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WLBT

Terry Police chief confirms man was killed in Saturday hit-and-run

TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - Terry Police are investigating a hit-and-run that claimed the life of Antonio Wade. Police Chief Michael Ivy says Wade was walking near the intersection of the I-55 Frontage Road and Morgan Drive around 12:01 a.m. on Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle. He was...
TERRY, MS
WDAM-TV

USM’s Feral Cat Society holds Kitten Cuddles and Care event

Duckworth Park in Columbia will soon look a little different with the addition of a walking trail. Kiwanis Club holds book drive for Wayne County Library. The Waynesboro Kiwanis Club is collecting books for the local Little Free Library. City of Laurel holds firefighter promotion and swearing-in ceremony. Updated: 7...
COLUMBIA, MS
WDAM-TV

Columbia adds walking trail to Duckworth Park

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - One Pine Belt city is making many improvements to its public spaces, and leaders said they want to focus on all parts of the community. Duckworth Park in Columbia will soon look a little different with the addition of a walking trail. Mayor Justin McKenzie said the goal is to include all community members and use project funding wisely.
COLUMBIA, MS
WLBT

2 suspects wanted for burglary and arson of Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is searching for two suspects involved in the burglary and arson of a gas station on August 8. JPD says the incident occurred at 4:30 a.m. at the Shell Gas Station located at 1141 University Boulevard. If you have any information, contact...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
City
Money, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Crystal Springs, MS
Crystal Springs, MS
Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

Man accused of making terroristic threats to Yazoo County business

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo County business employee was arrested after investigators said he threatened to return to his job “to shoot someone.” The Yazoo Herald reported 20-year-old Jerfari Rucker was charged with terroristic threats on Monday, August 8. Chief Deputy Terry Gann, with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department, said Rucker sent the […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WLBT

Chase begins in Pearl, ends with deadly accident in Flowood

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County Coroner David Ruth confirmed a deadly vehicle crash in Flowood on Sunday. Rankin County Sheriff’s Department PIO Paul Holley says a chase started in Pearl following a traffic stop and ended at the intersection of Flowood Drive and Old Fannin Road. 3 On...
PEARL, MS
WLBT

Man wanted for burglarizing vehicle in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a man wanted for burglarizing a vehicle. JPD says the incident occurred in the Industrial Drive area on Thursday. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or online at p3tips.com. Want...
WLBT

Man struck and killed by train in Yazoo County

BENTONIA, Miss. (WLBT) - An unidentified man was killed Monday morning in Bentonia after being struck by a train. Sheriff Jacob Sheriff of Yazoo County said the incident occurred around 5:15 a.m., but it’s believed that it could have occurred earlier in the morning. Yazoo County Coroner, Ricky Shivers,...
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Suicide#Running Free#Violent Crime
WJTV 12

Man arrested after crash kills motorcyclist in Flowood

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after a person died in a car crash that happened in Flowood on Sunday, August 14. Officials with the Pearl Police Department (PPD) said officers tried to stop a 2009 silver Infinity around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Bierdeman Road and U.S. Highway 80. They said […]
FLOWOOD, MS
WLBT

New restaurant to open in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A new restaurant is coming to Ridgeland!. Business owner Robert St. John made the announcement on his Facebook page Sunday. Enzo Osteria will open in October at the Renaissance, serving customers Italian dishes. Robert St. John says more information will be made available in the coming days.
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Man, woman killed in separate shootings in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating two homicides that happened this week. In the first case, Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Christopher Robinson, 45, was found shot in the 2700 block Terry Road on Sunday, August 7. He later died from his injuries at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Top rated hotels in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Travelers come to Mississippi for many reasons. Some include visiting the state’s many attractions like beaches, historical landmarks, casinos, museums and more. Where do travelers enjoy staying the most when they visit Mississippi? Hotels.com lets guests rate and leave reviews for the accommodations they stay at. While there’s plenty of highly-rated […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Deputy injured, suspect arrested in Warren County chase

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Warren County deputy was injured during a chase that landed the suspect in jail on Friday, August 12. Vicksburg Daily News reported the deputy tried to stop a Grand Marquis that was driving south on Fisher Ferry Road around 11:00 p.m. The driver didn’t stop, and a chase headed […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Jackson man finds woman’s body while walking to work

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was found dead behind a building in the 700 block of University Boulevard in Jackson Monday morning. Police say the victim was 45-year-old Allena Allen, who had allegedly been shot. Deputy Chief of the Jackson Police Department Deric Hearn did not say what the...
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Man pleads guilty for 2020 double-shooting in front of Westin Hotel

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Kemarshon Cassity, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, stemming from a 2020 shooting. The announcement was made by Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens, Jr. on Friday. According to a press release,...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WAPT

MBI investigates shooting involving Capitol Police officer

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says an officer-involved shooting happened Sunday in Jackson. MBI says the shooting involved Capitol police near Lamar and Adelle streets. "MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Three wanted for drive-by shooting in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three people are wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting in Covington County. Officials with the Covington County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said Tadavious King, Tremail Wilson and Juwanna Graham are wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this week. Officials said the suspects were driving a white […]
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy