Read full article on original website
Related
WLBT
Terry Police chief confirms man was killed in Saturday hit-and-run
TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - Terry Police are investigating a hit-and-run that claimed the life of Antonio Wade. Police Chief Michael Ivy says Wade was walking near the intersection of the I-55 Frontage Road and Morgan Drive around 12:01 a.m. on Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle. He was...
WDAM-TV
USM’s Feral Cat Society holds Kitten Cuddles and Care event
Duckworth Park in Columbia will soon look a little different with the addition of a walking trail. Kiwanis Club holds book drive for Wayne County Library. The Waynesboro Kiwanis Club is collecting books for the local Little Free Library. City of Laurel holds firefighter promotion and swearing-in ceremony. Updated: 7...
WDAM-TV
Columbia adds walking trail to Duckworth Park
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - One Pine Belt city is making many improvements to its public spaces, and leaders said they want to focus on all parts of the community. Duckworth Park in Columbia will soon look a little different with the addition of a walking trail. Mayor Justin McKenzie said the goal is to include all community members and use project funding wisely.
WLBT
2 suspects wanted for burglary and arson of Jackson gas station
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is searching for two suspects involved in the burglary and arson of a gas station on August 8. JPD says the incident occurred at 4:30 a.m. at the Shell Gas Station located at 1141 University Boulevard. If you have any information, contact...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man accused of making terroristic threats to Yazoo County business
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo County business employee was arrested after investigators said he threatened to return to his job “to shoot someone.” The Yazoo Herald reported 20-year-old Jerfari Rucker was charged with terroristic threats on Monday, August 8. Chief Deputy Terry Gann, with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department, said Rucker sent the […]
WLBT
Chase begins in Pearl, ends with deadly accident in Flowood
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County Coroner David Ruth confirmed a deadly vehicle crash in Flowood on Sunday. Rankin County Sheriff’s Department PIO Paul Holley says a chase started in Pearl following a traffic stop and ended at the intersection of Flowood Drive and Old Fannin Road. 3 On...
WLBT
Man wanted for burglarizing vehicle in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a man wanted for burglarizing a vehicle. JPD says the incident occurred in the Industrial Drive area on Thursday. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or online at p3tips.com. Want...
WLBT
Man struck and killed by train in Yazoo County
BENTONIA, Miss. (WLBT) - An unidentified man was killed Monday morning in Bentonia after being struck by a train. Sheriff Jacob Sheriff of Yazoo County said the incident occurred around 5:15 a.m., but it’s believed that it could have occurred earlier in the morning. Yazoo County Coroner, Ricky Shivers,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLBT
Graham says county likely to lose White Oak Creek funding following board vote
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County supervisor is worried that funding awarded to the county to stop erosion along a Northeast Jackson creek is in jeopardy of being revoked, following a recent decision by his colleagues. On Monday, the board voted 3-2 to transfer $2 million in state funding...
Man arrested after crash kills motorcyclist in Flowood
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after a person died in a car crash that happened in Flowood on Sunday, August 14. Officials with the Pearl Police Department (PPD) said officers tried to stop a 2009 silver Infinity around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Bierdeman Road and U.S. Highway 80. They said […]
WLBT
New restaurant to open in Ridgeland
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A new restaurant is coming to Ridgeland!. Business owner Robert St. John made the announcement on his Facebook page Sunday. Enzo Osteria will open in October at the Renaissance, serving customers Italian dishes. Robert St. John says more information will be made available in the coming days.
Man, woman killed in separate shootings in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating two homicides that happened this week. In the first case, Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Christopher Robinson, 45, was found shot in the 2700 block Terry Road on Sunday, August 7. He later died from his injuries at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLBT
Hinds County DA announces verdict for woman who ‘viciously stabbed’ fiancée to death
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Thursday, Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens, II, announced that a Hinds County jury reached the verdict for the woman who stabbed her fiancée in 2018. On June 21, 2018, officers with the Jackson Police Department responded to the NorthPointe Apartments in reference...
WDAM-TV
Legislators willing to re-examine hot pursuit law in wake of recent deadly accidents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The police chase that started in Pearl and ended in Flowood Sunday is again putting the state’s hot pursuit law under the microscope. The state law leaves all the details up to the locals, but this isn’t the first time that pursuits have ended in a deadly crash and called people’s attention to the law.
Top rated hotels in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Travelers come to Mississippi for many reasons. Some include visiting the state’s many attractions like beaches, historical landmarks, casinos, museums and more. Where do travelers enjoy staying the most when they visit Mississippi? Hotels.com lets guests rate and leave reviews for the accommodations they stay at. While there’s plenty of highly-rated […]
Deputy injured, suspect arrested in Warren County chase
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Warren County deputy was injured during a chase that landed the suspect in jail on Friday, August 12. Vicksburg Daily News reported the deputy tried to stop a Grand Marquis that was driving south on Fisher Ferry Road around 11:00 p.m. The driver didn’t stop, and a chase headed […]
WLBT
Jackson man finds woman’s body while walking to work
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was found dead behind a building in the 700 block of University Boulevard in Jackson Monday morning. Police say the victim was 45-year-old Allena Allen, who had allegedly been shot. Deputy Chief of the Jackson Police Department Deric Hearn did not say what the...
fox40jackson.com
Man pleads guilty for 2020 double-shooting in front of Westin Hotel
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Kemarshon Cassity, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, stemming from a 2020 shooting. The announcement was made by Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens, Jr. on Friday. According to a press release,...
WAPT
MBI investigates shooting involving Capitol Police officer
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says an officer-involved shooting happened Sunday in Jackson. MBI says the shooting involved Capitol police near Lamar and Adelle streets. "MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the...
Three wanted for drive-by shooting in Covington County
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three people are wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting in Covington County. Officials with the Covington County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said Tadavious King, Tremail Wilson and Juwanna Graham are wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this week. Officials said the suspects were driving a white […]
Comments / 0