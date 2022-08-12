Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
MLB ‘Noles: Stats and notes as of mid-August
A look at recent Major League Baseball action for former Florida State Seminoles:. Raleigh, who has appeared in a career-high 84 games this season, has 261 at bats on the season. He has 54 hits, including 15 doubles, his first career triple, and 16 home runs (most recent one below). His batting average is .207 with a slugging percentage of .456. He has 39 RBI on the season and has scored 28 times. He has walked 24 times, while striking out 88 times. His on-base percentage is .273.
Late Kick: Mississippi State is a chaos team in 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Mississippi State is a chaos team heading into the 2022 season.
Late Kick: What will be the most exciting conference to watch in 2022?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says the Big 12 will be the most exciting conference to watch in 2022.
Iowa Football: Five stock risers so far during fall camp
A few names that have helped themselves in fall camp...
Iowa State football: TE Tyler Moore talks development and future at TE
Over the course of the last week, we had the chance to speak with up and coming redshirt freshman tight end Tyler Moore, an Iowa native. Moore went in depth with the local media on his development, improvement, and the tight end room as a whole, with much more. Moore...
What We Learned: 5 things from Mississippi State training camp
Mississippi State has now been in training camp for more than a week and the Bulldogs just finished off their first training camp scrimmage on Saturday.
The top ten returning players in the Big 12 Conference, according to pro scouts
The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're taking a look at the top-graded returning opponents, per ProFootballFocus. Side note: this does NOT include transfers coming in and requires a minimum of 300 snaps.
Bulldog Preseason Practice Notebook: Monday edition
It didn’t rain a drop but there was enough real electricity close enough to move Mississippi State’s practice indoors for their tenth practice session of 2022 training camp.
Countdown to Kickoff: 17 days until Penn State football
Penn State aims to bounce back into Big Ten contention this fall following a 7-6 finish last season. The Nittany Lions fell from 5-0 in 2021, concluding with an Outback Bowl loss, but have since used the Transfer Portal and a top-10 recruiting class to retool the roster. PSU opens...
Day 10 of WSU fall camp a rough one for offense while D shines
PULLMAN -- Washington State head coach Jake Dickert was none too pleased with how Day 10 of fall camp went on Monday and for good reason, especially concerning the offense. Sacks, interceptions, fumbles, drops and a missed PAT all plagued the offense.
247Sports
Coaches Poll Part 1: Who really is the No. 1 prospect in the 2023 class?
Who in the world do we rank No. 1 in the class of 2023?. It has been the most asked and debated question for the last 12 months. DJ Wagner has held the spot since the rankings debuted minus the short spell when GG Jackson took over before heading off early to South Carolina.
247Sports
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returns to practice following surgery
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow may be ahead of schedule with his appendectomy recovery. Burrow returned to practice Sunday, just around two and a half weeks after the initial procedure, according to Ian Rapoport. Though it is unknown what capacity he returned at, The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. notes that Burrow entered the facility following walkthrough with a jersey on and helmet in hand.
4-star ATH Kylan Fox on NC State: 'They're definitely high on my list'
Touted Georgia athlete Kylan Fox discusses his interest in NC State, relationship with the coaching staff and more.
Georgia recruit Buckeyes have offered has next Ohio State visit set
A very talented Georgia recruit leaves no doubt about his strong interest in Ohio State and has his next visit with the Buckeyes set.
Fisher doesn't mask Tommi Hill's elite possibilities as part of motivating the cornerback
The word down Stadium Drive has been consistent. Tommi Hill not only has high-end possibilities, but also some bark to him. Back in April, Hill had not been long in Lincoln but was already getting called "a dog" by wide receiver Trey Palmer and had a challenge going with his head coach Scott Frost. "Tommi has been trying to get two interceptions in one practice since we started because I told him I'd give him the number he wanted if he could ever get two picks in a practice," Frost explained then. "He's been a bright spot."
Four-star center JP Estrella talks UA Elite 24 experience, his development, and upcoming decision
Brewster Academy (NH) four-star center JP Estrella was one of the headliners at the UA Elite 24 last week in Chicago. 247Sports caught up with Estrella during the week to talk the experience, more about his game, and the upcoming decision he has on Sept. 2. Estrella has recently taken...
Late Kick: Texas Tech is a chaos team in 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Texas Tech is a chaos team heading into the 2022 season.
Stanford VIP Practice Report: Week 2 Depth Chart, OL, DL, DB Updates
Get the Week 2 scoop on Stanford football training camp preseason practice including depth chart notes and updates on the offensive line, defensive line and secondary.
Practice focus: Florida fall camp day 10
Practice focus: Florida fall camp day 10
Weekly pairings set for 2022-23 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball season
SAN FRANCISCO - The Pac-12 Conference has released the weekly matchups and site designations for the league’s 2022-23 men’s basketball season. The announcement reflects the games being played and the home/away designations each week of the Pac-12 regular season. Specific dates and times for each game within a week will be announced later this summer after selections by the league’s television partners are finalized. All 120 Conference games will be televised by either Pac-12 Network, ESPN/2/U, FOX/FS1 or CBS.
