MLB 'Noles: Stats and notes as of mid-August

A look at recent Major League Baseball action for former Florida State Seminoles:. Raleigh, who has appeared in a career-high 84 games this season, has 261 at bats on the season. He has 54 hits, including 15 doubles, his first career triple, and 16 home runs (most recent one below). His batting average is .207 with a slugging percentage of .456. He has 39 RBI on the season and has scored 28 times. He has walked 24 times, while striking out 88 times. His on-base percentage is .273.
The top ten returning players in the Big 12 Conference, according to pro scouts

The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're taking a look at the top-graded returning opponents, per ProFootballFocus. Side note: this does NOT include transfers coming in and requires a minimum of 300 snaps.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returns to practice following surgery

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow may be ahead of schedule with his appendectomy recovery. Burrow returned to practice Sunday, just around two and a half weeks after the initial procedure, according to Ian Rapoport. Though it is unknown what capacity he returned at, The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. notes that Burrow entered the facility following walkthrough with a jersey on and helmet in hand.
Fisher doesn't mask Tommi Hill's elite possibilities as part of motivating the cornerback

The word down Stadium Drive has been consistent. Tommi Hill not only has high-end possibilities, but also some bark to him. Back in April, Hill had not been long in Lincoln but was already getting called "a dog" by wide receiver Trey Palmer and had a challenge going with his head coach Scott Frost. "Tommi has been trying to get two interceptions in one practice since we started because I told him I'd give him the number he wanted if he could ever get two picks in a practice," Frost explained then. "He's been a bright spot."
Weekly pairings set for 2022-23 Pac-12 Men's Basketball season

SAN FRANCISCO - The Pac-12 Conference has released the weekly matchups and site designations for the league’s 2022-23 men’s basketball season. The announcement reflects the games being played and the home/away designations each week of the Pac-12 regular season. Specific dates and times for each game within a week will be announced later this summer after selections by the league’s television partners are finalized. All 120 Conference games will be televised by either Pac-12 Network, ESPN/2/U, FOX/FS1 or CBS.
