ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Dodgers' Buehler to have elbow surgery, out for season

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler will have season-ending elbow surgery, a setback for the team with the majors’ best record. The Dodgers announced Monday before the start of their four-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers that Dr. Neal ElAttrache would perform the surgery on Aug. 23. “It’s certainly a blow,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “We’re better with Walker on our ballclub, but there’s nothing we can do about it. I still believe we have enough guys to prevent runs to get through October, but yeah, we wanted him to be a part of this. Buehler hadn’t pitched for the last two months due to his injury. He underwent arthroscopic surgery in mid-June to remove bone spurs from his elbow.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

MLB ‘Noles: Stats and notes as of mid-August

A look at recent Major League Baseball action for former Florida State Seminoles:. Raleigh, who has appeared in a career-high 84 games this season, has 261 at bats on the season. He has 54 hits, including 15 doubles, his first career triple, and 16 home runs (most recent one below). His batting average is .207 with a slugging percentage of .456. He has 39 RBI on the season and has scored 28 times. He has walked 24 times, while striking out 88 times. His on-base percentage is .273.
PHOENIX, AZ
247Sports

247Sports

44K+
Followers
360K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy