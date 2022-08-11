Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit
A new lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd revealed that she was still able to find Naomi Judd alive after the late singer shot herself. In pursuit of blocking the release of autopsy and toxicology reports of Naomi, Ashley submitted a new court filing on Friday months after her mother's death. Aside from preventing the publication of private details, she also revealed once-unknown information about the singer's passing.
musictimes.com
Is THIS What Killed Naomi Judd? Creepy New Details Reveal Cause of Suicide
Naomi Judd reportedly struggled for an alarming reason days before claiming her own life. Judd's mental health issues have been put under the spotlight after her tragic death. Her family announced that her long battle caused the singer to cause a self-inflicted gunshot wound. However, a source recently revealed that...
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Washington Examiner
Naomi Judd was found alive after self-inflicted firearm wound: Court filing
The family of Naomi Judd filed a court petition requesting that documents related to her death remain confidential. The petition notes that Ashley Judd found her mother alive after a self-inflicted firearm wound and waited with her for around 30 minutes until help arrived, according to the Tennessean. The matriarch...
RELATED PEOPLE
After Crash, Reported Details About Anne Heche's Toxicology Report Are In, But It’s Complicated
Last week, Anne Heche was caught in a car crash, and now some complicated details about her toxicology report have been reported.
Huge update in Kiely Rodni case after ‘burial site’ found in hunt for missing teen and last cell phone message revealed
A POTENTIAL burial site found during the search for a missing teenage girl unearthed the remains of a dog, as cops slam the tip which led to the discovery as frustrating. Kiely Rodni, 16, has been missing for more than a week after mysteriously vanishing from a campground party - with her last text message to her mom claiming she was on her way home.
R. Kelly responds to claims he’s father of Savage baby
One of R. Kelly’s former girlfriends dropped a bombshell on pop culture when she claimed that she is pregnant with the disgraced singer’s baby. The convicted sexual predator, however, vehemently denies that he is the father. In a preview of her upcoming tell-all memoir, Joycelyn Savage wrote that...
Police no longer investigating the Anne Heche car crash
The Los Angeles Police Department is no longer investigating the car crash that left actor Anne Heche legally brain dead, according to a statement shared with NBC News. "As of today there will be no further investigative efforts made in this case," the statement reads. "Any information or records that have been requested prior to this turn of events will still be collected as they arrive as a matter of formalities and included in the overall case. When a person suspected of a crime expires, we do not present for filing consideration."
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Grease' actor Eddie Deezen found incompetent to stand trial
"Grease" alum Eddie Deezen has reportedly been transferred to state care in Maryland after he was found mentally unfit to stand trial in a burglary case.
musictimes.com
Elvis Presely Fated to Die Young? 45th Death Anniversary Triggers New Theory
The 45th anniversary of Elvis Presley's death approaches, and it has been 45 years since the King of Rock and Roll was discovered comatose in the toilet of his Graceland residence on Aug. 16, 1977. He was one of the greatest idols to ever take the stage, and his untimely...
Anne Heche Lifetime Movie ‘Girl In Room 13’ Still On Track Following Car Crash
Lifetime’s upcoming movie Girl In Room 13, starring Anne Heche, is still scheduled to premiere in September, the network said during the film’s panel Thursday at the Television Critics Association virtual press tour. Heche, who was originally scheduled to appear on the panel, remains hospitalized in critical condition following a car crash last week. Amy Winter, executive VP and head of programming, addressed the issue at the top of the panel, and asked reporters to refrain from asking questions about the actor’s health status. “As many of you know, Anne remains in critical condition and all of us here at Lifetime are...
Anne Heche’s heart being kept beating for organ donation assessment
Anne Heche’s heart is being kept beating despite the actress being declared legally dead so doctors can determine whether her remaining organs are viable to be donated.The actress, 53, was officially declared brain dead and will be taken off life support after suffering a brain injury as a result of crashing into a house in Los Angeles on August 5.Heche, who’s been hospitalized at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital north of Los Angeles, suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” in the crash, according to a statement released Thursday night on behalf of her family and friends.Sign up to our free newsletters here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Anne Heche’s Blood Tested Positive For Narcotics, Says LAPD
On Friday, actress Anne Heche reportedly crashed her car into a Los Angeles home. The accident left her in a coma for several days before she succumbed to her injuries and died. After eye-witnesses claimed to have seen her speeding down the road, investigators issued a drug test that found Heche had narcotics in her system.
The creepy ‘million-dollar’ court battle deciding the fate of Charles Manson’s last possessions
On websites dedicated to selling souvenirs from history's most notorious murderers, a photograph signed by Charles Manson will set you back $500. A densely handwritten letter by the now deceased cult leader and convicted murderer goes for $750. And a purported prison ID card for Patricia Dianne Krenwinkel, a former member of Manson's "Family" who was likewise convicted in 1971, is on sale for $5,000. This Friday, the last untouched cache of Charles Manson "murderabilia" will get one step closer to this ghoulish market as a five-year legal dispute over the late killer's estate returns to a Los Angeles...
musictimes.com
#Scamilton Sued: Unauthorized Version of ‘Hamilton’ Trends Online, Angers Fans
Lin Manuel Miranda is suing the creators of the now-viral #Scamilton, a Texas church that mounted an unauthorized production of "Hamilton." Videos of the production went viral on TikTok after a user spotted that the Tony-winning musical's finale song "Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story," was heavily altered.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Alum Fighting Defamation Case in New York
The ex-fiance of one former Law & Order: SVU star has filed a report with a U.S. District Court claiming that the actress threatened and defamed him after the breakup. According to reports, the former star of the hit NBC TV procedural crime-drama series, Diane Neal is part of a $10 million suit filed by her ex-fiance, Joseph Benn.
musictimes.com
Bill Pitman Cause of Death: Wrecking Crew Guitarist Dead at 102
Bill Pitman, a guitarist who contributed countless songs for TV series and films, died. He was 102. The New York Times (via Deadline) first announced Pitman's death, saying that the musician died at his home in La Quinta, California. The news outlet received further details from his wife, Janet Pitman,...
Comments / 0