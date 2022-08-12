Winchester’s rich agricultural heritage will be showcased in annual Tractor and Implement show.

Submitted News

In 2016 it was decided to add a tractor show to the lineup of events held during the annual Winchester Homecoming Festival. Since that time the show has grown and presented residents and visitors alike an opportunity to view the machines that have helped farmers through the years to provide us with the food we need. There have been a wide array of machines on display from unrestored to showroom quality, from tractors seen on every farm to those that are the only ones in the world, from diesel powered to steam powered, and from small models to iron giants. It has been both a joyful and difficult task to organize it each year and would be impossible without a lot of great help.

This year’s show will feature Waterloo Boy tractors. In 1918 John Deere purchased the Waterloo Gasoline Engine company and began selling their Waterloo Boy tractors, which had been on the market for a few years prior and shown great success. Deere sold the Waterloo Boy R and N models through 1923 when it introduced the Model D tractor, which was produced for 30 years and was one of its most popular tractors. Next year the festival plans to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the model D and have it as our feature so this year we are honoring its predecessor. There are not many Waterloo Boy tractors remaining in the world today. Perhaps just a few hundred out of the 30,000 plus produced in the teens and twenties. So far, there are around four to five scheduled to be at the show.

This year’s tractor and implement show will be held on Main Street in Winchester on August 27. There is also a grass lot for displaying tractors and equipment with steel wheels. Registration officially begins at 11 a.m. but those who wish to display their tractors and equipment are welcome to come earlier. Truck and trailer parking will be available at the W3CU church lot and there will most likely be someone available to shuttle folks from the lot back to the show.

There is no charge to be in the show and each participant will receive a custom show plaque. The festival welcomes all tractors and equipment whether restored or un-restored, new or old and would love to have as many people bring items as they can and even more people to come out and learn about the great agricultural heritage in this area.

If anyone has questions or would like more information, contact Matthew Trefz at (937) 779-2893.