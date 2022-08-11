Fla. teacher resigns after school district employee removes his 'age inappropriate' images of historic Black Americans

Read full article on original website
Where does your child’s school rank in Texas accountability scores? Find out here
Most Tarrant County school districts gained or dropped a few points in accountability scores overall since 2019, according to data released by the Texas Education Agency on Monday, but most letter grades remained the same — with notable improvements at major districts including the Fort Worth Independent School District, which was upgraded from a C to a B rating, and High Point Academy, a charter school that moved from a C to an A rating.
Ariz. parents arrested, tased during school lockdown
PHOENIX – Three Arizona parents were arrested Friday after scuffling with law enforcement as they tried to get into an elementary school to pick up and protect" their children during a school lockdown, police said. Thompson Ranch Elementary School in the Phoenix suburb of El Mirage was locked down...
Why sharks attack — and why they don’t. In Florida, the waters are complicated
A shark bit a human in the Florida Keys again. Last weekend, the family of a 10-year-old said the boy lost part of his leg in the attack. This was at least the fifth shark attack off Monroe County this summer. “He is doing quite well,” said Jason Rafter, a...
A pipe dream, or a possibility? Water experts debate 1,500-mile aqueduct from Cajun Country to Lake Powell.
Two hundred miles north of New Orleans, in the heart of swampy Cajun Country, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1963 cut a rogue arm of the Mississippi River in half with giant levees to keep the main river intact and flowing to the Gulf of Mexico. The Old...
Eastern Kentucky flood victims were trapped inside home as it washed away, family says
A family member of two Eastern Kentucky flood victims says rescue workers nearly managed to get to the married couple before their home washed away. Judy and Victor “Bones” Slone of Leburn were among those who died in the Kentucky floods, Judy’s niece Julia Everidge said Sunday.
They are the ‘bullies of the plant world’ in WA. Now’s your opportunity for revenge
It was hard to tell where the berry juice ended and where the blood began on Michael Mitchell’s arms as he emerged from a patch of Himalayan blackberry Saturday afternoon in DuPont. The volunteer with Champions Centre church was covered with scratches and scrapes after spending the morning with...
See inside this luxury treehouse resort hidden in the woods along Michigan's Grand River
IONIA, Mich. – Nestled in a wooded area blanketed with vibrant green leaves and plants, Michigan’s first luxury treehouse resort has a variety of amenities for guests to reconnect with nature in comfort. Tree Vistas debuted the Winding Springs Treehouse, which is lifted 13 feet above ground, Thursday,...
Home prices in SC soared by double digits in July. Here’s where that slowed buying the most
South Carolina home prices jumped by double digits in July year over year, continuing a trend of rising costs that have caused a market cool down and drop in buying. The South Carolina housing market saw a 17.6% jump in median sales prices in July, year over year, the latest South Carolina Realtors statistics show. Inversely, nearly every housing market in the Palmetto State saw a double-digit drop in home sales in July. The shift is part of a larger cooling trend in the U.S. housing market as more buyers have been priced out, industry experts say.
Girls' volleyball: Mira Costa comes home from Hawaii with championship
It was some of the best volleyball Mira Costa girls' coach Cam Green had seen in a long time. At long last, about 2,500 miles away from their respective Manhattan Beach and Chatsworth homes, Mira Costa and Sierra Canyon, two powerhouse Southern Section girls' volleyball programs, lined up on opposite sides of the net for the first time in at least eight years.
