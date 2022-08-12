Read full article on original website
Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."Ash JurbergTexas State
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Steer the Budget has ended, but resident voices can still be heard – FY 2023 Fort Worth City BudgetSouthside MattFort Worth, TX
fortworthreport.org
Quorum Hires Najera as Project Coordinator for Housing Team
Quorum Architects announces the addition of Nancy Najera as Project Coordinator to their affordable housing design team. Nancy brings eight years of multi-family design experience to the firm’s expanding housing client roster. Nancy earned her Master of Architecture from the University of Texas at Arlington in 2021. Her passion...
getnews.info
At 21-Year-Old Khalil Haji Becomes One Of The Youngest Real Estate Agency Owner
Just Khalil Investments LLC is the name of the real estate agency started by this young entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas. Khalil Haji grew up in Denver, Colorado. Now he is a resident of Dallas, Texas. He had a passion for starting his own business at the young age of 17 years. However, he was not sure where to go. He used his entire savings to start a daycare when the pandemic initially started. Khalil started the daycare because his family businesses were shutting down, and the daycare industry was seeing great growth. Though it had a slow start, it has now become a 7-figure business. He then expanded into real estate with Just Khalil Investments LLC, becoming one of the youngest real estate agency owners in the world.
fortworthreport.org
Free Wi-Fi to launch in five Fort Worth neighborhoods
The City of Fort Worth, in collaboration with technology company Cisco and digital services and solutions provider Presidio, is launching free CFW Neighborhood Wi-Fi access to five neighborhoods: Ash Crescent, Lake Como, Northside, Rosemont, and, coming this fall, Stop Six. City officials and community partners will gather to celebrate the launch at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St. in Fort Worth.
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth’s environmental fee to increase for first time in 26 years. Where is the funding headed?
In 1996, back when the city of Fort Worth enacted an environmental fee on residential and commercial water bills, the funding primarily supported the removal of environmental hazards from aging buildings and investigating air and water quality complaints. Now, with a booming population, escalating illegal dumping issues and looming litter...
Utah-based soda shop introduces Texas to “Dirty Soda”
What is a "Dirty Soda"? According to the founder of Swig, Nicole Tanner, it's a creation of your own!
dallasexpress.com
Home Restored to Its 1920s Glory
A Kessler gem got a new look after homeowners John Vranac and Jacob Kearns took on an extensive project to restore the Tudor Revival home to its original 1925 design. Vranac and Kearns always admired the home when they strolled through their neighborhood, and when a “coming soon” sign was erected, they knew it was their chance to claim the classic property.
concreteproducts.com
Holcim steers Lattimore, sister Texas brands under corporate banner
Holcim US is uniting its Texas brands—Lattimore Materials, Tarrant Concrete, Colorado River Concrete—under the Holcim banner, alongside the producer’s Midlothian cement plant south of the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. The regional rebrand will advance “big ideas and innovations to build progress for people in the Lone Star State,” yet maintain the existing teams and products responsible for unmatched customer satisfaction, management notes.
Why some Texas home prices are falling
TEXAS, USA — It’s not a “buyer’s market” yet, but it’s definitely not the “seller’s market” we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
tornadopix.com
Wylie agrees to Jericho Village, a $7 million apartment complex to help the homeless in Collin County
Thousands of Metroplex residents can’t buy a home, and civic leaders in a Collin County suburb are taking action. Wylie City Council in March approved a redistricting of the area to allow Jericho Village, a 38-unit income-based urban housing complex at 511 Brown Street. Construction of the $7 million...
CandysDirt.com
North Texas Suburbs Fare Better Than the Rest of Texas in Top 100 Livable Cities
Another livability study is out and it bodes well for North Texas. McKinney ranked 18th, Plano 29th, and Denton 83rd in Livability.com’s Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022. That’s it. As vast as Texas is, only three cities made the website’s top-100 list...
Peloton Cutting More Jobs Including Plano Employees
Peloton announced another round of layoffs, this time in Plano.Andrew Valdivia/Unsplash. Fitness giant Peloton Interactive Inc, is launching a massive overhaul of itself, which includes cutting 800 jobs and raising costs for its Bike+ and Tread machines. Dallas News says that Peloton will be outsourcing equipment deliveries and customer service to outside companies. The news was announced on Friday to employees in a memo that also announced a gradual closing of many of its retail showrooms.
checkoutdfw.com
This city in North Texas has been ranked the fourth best place to raise a family in the country
One of the most important life choices for those who want to start a family is choosing the perfect place to do so. If you decided that Plano was the place for you, you can rest assured that you've made a great choice, based on a new WalletHub study. With...
fortworthreport.org
Photo gallery: Fort Worth ISD celebrates new school year
Sixteen-year-old Angel Gabriel came to the United States from Venezuela three years ago. The education system is completely different, he said. It’s a complete adjustment. “The first year, it was really difficult to adapt. It was really hard to come from a totally different system. But I think it’s very productive for me,” Gabriel said.
AOL Corp
Watering on the wrong day? Fort Worth is using new meters to watch you
The city of Fort Worth knows if you’ve been using your sprinklers to water your lawn on days when you’re not supposed to, and is asking you kindly to stop. The water department using its recently installed smart water meter system to target homes and businesses that use 300 or more gallons of water per hour on Mondays, when watering is not allowed.
Lynch Legacy Realty Closes Record-Setting Deal For 1,495-Acre Dean Ranch Property
Lynch Legacy Realty Group announced that it has closed a record-setting, 1,495-acre deal with Fort Worth’s Dean Ranch. The deal was brokered by eXp Commercial, according to a news release. The total sale amount cannot be disclosed. Dean Ranch is located on the Fort Worth-Aledo border and has been...
spectrumlocalnews.com
'It's heavy': Popular North Texas vegan restaurant Spiral Diner & Bakery closing its Dallas location
DALLAS — An iconic vegan restaurant is closing the doors to its Dallas location on Aug. 14. Spiral Diner & Bakery first opened its Dallas branch in 2007, becoming one of the first places to offer vegan options to restaurant-goers, during a time where meatless options were practically nonexistent in grocery stores or the service industry.
DFW Airline Agent Suspended After This Scary Airport Fight Video Goes Viral
Airports aren't for the faint of heart these days. We may not be in the thick of it like we were during mask season, but folks get crazy when they travel. If you missed it, Spirit Airlines has responded to this wild viral DFW fight video out of Dallas, TX, last week.
Best places to get some fresh fruit in North Texas, according to Foursquare
DALLAS (KDAF) — No summer pool day is complete without a bowl of fresh fruit. There is no better-tasting snack after a day of running around as a kid. No matter which fruit was your favorite, whether that be strawberries, bananas or even melons, you can’t go wrong with fruit.
starlocalmedia.com
150-year-old Plano church adopts new identity to clothe the community
This story has been issued the following correction: The church is slated to hold a celebration for its 150th anniversary on Sept. 17 with a 4 p.m. organ concert featuring David Rogers. A celebratory worship will also be held at 10:30 a.m. with dignitaries from Grace Presbytery, Presbyterian Church (USA), and a proclamation by Plano Mayor John Munns will take place at 12:15 p.m.
WFAA
Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas
DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
