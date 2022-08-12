ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

fortworthreport.org

Quorum Hires Najera as Project Coordinator for Housing Team

Quorum Architects announces the addition of Nancy Najera as Project Coordinator to their affordable housing design team. Nancy brings eight years of multi-family design experience to the firm’s expanding housing client roster. Nancy earned her Master of Architecture from the University of Texas at Arlington in 2021. Her passion...
FORT WORTH, TX
getnews.info

At 21-Year-Old Khalil Haji Becomes One Of The Youngest Real Estate Agency Owner

Just Khalil Investments LLC is the name of the real estate agency started by this young entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas. Khalil Haji grew up in Denver, Colorado. Now he is a resident of Dallas, Texas. He had a passion for starting his own business at the young age of 17 years. However, he was not sure where to go. He used his entire savings to start a daycare when the pandemic initially started. Khalil started the daycare because his family businesses were shutting down, and the daycare industry was seeing great growth. Though it had a slow start, it has now become a 7-figure business. He then expanded into real estate with Just Khalil Investments LLC, becoming one of the youngest real estate agency owners in the world.
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

Free Wi-Fi to launch in five Fort Worth neighborhoods

The City of Fort Worth, in collaboration with technology company Cisco and digital services and solutions provider Presidio, is launching free CFW Neighborhood Wi-Fi access to five neighborhoods: Ash Crescent, Lake Como, Northside, Rosemont, and, coming this fall, Stop Six. City officials and community partners will gather to celebrate the launch at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St. in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Fort Worth’s environmental fee to increase for first time in 26 years. Where is the funding headed?

In 1996, back when the city of Fort Worth enacted an environmental fee on residential and commercial water bills, the funding primarily supported the removal of environmental hazards from aging buildings and investigating air and water quality complaints. Now, with a booming population, escalating illegal dumping issues and looming litter...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Home Restored to Its 1920s Glory

A Kessler gem got a new look after homeowners John Vranac and Jacob Kearns took on an extensive project to restore the Tudor Revival home to its original 1925 design. Vranac and Kearns always admired the home when they strolled through their neighborhood, and when a “coming soon” sign was erected, they knew it was their chance to claim the classic property.
DALLAS, TX
concreteproducts.com

Holcim steers Lattimore, sister Texas brands under corporate banner

Holcim US is uniting its Texas brands—Lattimore Materials, Tarrant Concrete, Colorado River Concrete—under the Holcim banner, alongside the producer’s Midlothian cement plant south of the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. The regional rebrand will advance “big ideas and innovations to build progress for people in the Lone Star State,” yet maintain the existing teams and products responsible for unmatched customer satisfaction, management notes.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Why some Texas home prices are falling

TEXAS, USA — It’s not a “buyer’s market” yet, but it’s definitely not the “seller’s market” we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Larry Lease

Peloton Cutting More Jobs Including Plano Employees

Peloton announced another round of layoffs, this time in Plano.Andrew Valdivia/Unsplash. Fitness giant Peloton Interactive Inc, is launching a massive overhaul of itself, which includes cutting 800 jobs and raising costs for its Bike+ and Tread machines. Dallas News says that Peloton will be outsourcing equipment deliveries and customer service to outside companies. The news was announced on Friday to employees in a memo that also announced a gradual closing of many of its retail showrooms.
PLANO, TX
fortworthreport.org

Photo gallery: Fort Worth ISD celebrates new school year

Sixteen-year-old Angel Gabriel came to the United States from Venezuela three years ago. The education system is completely different, he said. It’s a complete adjustment. “The first year, it was really difficult to adapt. It was really hard to come from a totally different system. But I think it’s very productive for me,” Gabriel said.
FORT WORTH, TX
AOL Corp

Watering on the wrong day? Fort Worth is using new meters to watch you

The city of Fort Worth knows if you’ve been using your sprinklers to water your lawn on days when you’re not supposed to, and is asking you kindly to stop. The water department using its recently installed smart water meter system to target homes and businesses that use 300 or more gallons of water per hour on Mondays, when watering is not allowed.
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

150-year-old Plano church adopts new identity to clothe the community

This story has been issued the following correction: The church is slated to hold a celebration for its 150th anniversary on Sept. 17 with a 4 p.m. organ concert featuring David Rogers. A celebratory worship will also be held at 10:30 a.m. with dignitaries from Grace Presbytery, Presbyterian Church (USA), and a proclamation by Plano Mayor John Munns will take place at 12:15 p.m.
PLANO, TX
WFAA

Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas

DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
TEXAS STATE

