95.3 MNC

Back to School Bash set for South Bend students

A Back-To-School Bash is set for South Bend students. The event is happened from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Brown Community Learning Center. Students will receive free backpacks and school supplies. They’ll also have the opportunity to get free COVID-19 vaccines and immunizations.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Community School Corporation to host Back to School Bash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Community School Corporation will be hosting a Back to School Bash on Saturday at the Brown Community Learning Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free backpacks and school supplies will be given to students, who will also have the opportunity to get free COVID-19 vaccines and immunizations.
SOUTH BEND, IN
News Now Warsaw

DAR Recognizes JROTC Outstanding Female Cadet

Kaley Rodriguez, daughter of Edward and Angi Rodriquez, was recognized as the Warsaw Community High School JROTC DAR Outstanding Female Cadet for the 2021-22 school year. She was awarded a certificate and bronze medal by Agnes Pruyn Chapman Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). While...
WARSAW, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Sheriff's Department: Down Deputies, Duties Going Up

(La Porte, IN) - The La Porte County Sheriff’s Department is facing extra responsibilities and a lack of manpower. At last week’s Sheriff’s Merit Commission meeting, an increase to the department’s workload was discussed. As of August 1, the Sheriff’s Department has assumed substantial policing responsibilities for the Purdue campus in Westville. The university has decided to suspend campus police services on overnights, weekends, and holidays. Sheriff’s Department patrols will have to pick up the slack.
WESTVILLE, IN
95.3 MNC

Federal meal funding to expire: Schools looking at what’s next

Local school districts are looking at their options as federal funding for free meals is coming to a close. The federal program is scheduled to come to a close at the end of September, according to WSBT. There are other programs in place for students to receive free meals if they are eligible.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

17-year-old arrested following altercation at Elkhart High School

ELKHART, Ind. - A 17-year-old was arrested following an altercation at Elkhart High School on Thursday, the Elkhart Police Department reported. Just after 10 a.m., an officer working for Elkhart Community Schools was in the hallway while students changed classes when the officer saw two female students in a verbal altercation.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Hundreds of backpacks donated to kids on South Bend’s East Side

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As most students head back to school, many of them on South Bend’s East Side picked up a free backpack at Perley Park on Sunday. From 12 - 4 p.m., hundreds of new backpacks were donated to children. Other giveaways included free shoes, clothes, haircuts and food.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Pedestrian hit by train on Hendricks Street

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a train on Hendricks Street, the Mishawaka Police Department reported. At 11:55 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to the Hendricks Street crossing of the Norfolk Southern Railroad. According to the investigation, a 30-year-old man appeared to be...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Local high school football teams take part in scrimmages

(WNDU) - Football fans in Indiana got their first look at their favorite high school teams Friday night. The regular season starts a week from Friday, and several teams in our local area took part in preseason scrimmages. There was a trio of Michiana teams in Plymouth, as the Rockies...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Free hair cuts at UniqueHeadz in South Bend on Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - UniqueHeadz is providing free hair cuts to kids on Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The business is located at 244 S. Olive St. in South Bend. The event also features a backpack giveaway and free lead testing for children ages seven and below.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

3 workers injured in South Bend Motor Speedway crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County police were called out to South Bend Motor Speedway at approximately 10:00 p.m. Saturday for assistance with injuries following a crash. Two of the cars racing on the track collided sending one into a gate in the pit area, where three workers...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Kalamazoo Gazette

Indiana man killed in crash on U.S. 131

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – An Indiana resident died early Sunday morning following a fatal crash, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies reported. The individual’s name and age were not immediately available. Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at midnight on Sunday, Aug. 11, along U.S. 131...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
MLive

Mid-Michigan teen injured in two-vehicle collision

CASS COUNTY, MI – A Mid-Michigan teen was injured Saturday night after two vehicles collided, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. Police responded to a report around 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, of a crash on Union Road near Center Street in Cass County’s Calvin Township.
CASS COUNTY, MI
News Now Warsaw

Saturday Night Crash Leads To Criminal Investigation

Police suspect a 16-year-old driver involved in Saturday night’s crash in Warsaw may have been under the influence of alcohol. At least one person was hurt. Warsaw Police Department did not provide names on any people involved as of Sunday evening. The collision occurred at 9:34 p.m. Saturday. A...
WARSAW, IN

Comments / 0

