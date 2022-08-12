Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
max983.net
Marshall County, Plymouth City Officials Provide Update on Local Public Healthcare Crisis
Plymouth, Indiana – August 12, 2022 – In late June, Marshall County and the City of Plymouth issued a. press release drawing attention to what has been viewed as a local public healthcare crisis as a result of. St. Joseph Health System’s recent closure of physician practices throughout...
95.3 MNC
Back to School Bash set for South Bend students
A Back-To-School Bash is set for South Bend students. The event is happened from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Brown Community Learning Center. Students will receive free backpacks and school supplies. They’ll also have the opportunity to get free COVID-19 vaccines and immunizations.
abc57.com
South Bend Community School Corporation to host Back to School Bash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Community School Corporation will be hosting a Back to School Bash on Saturday at the Brown Community Learning Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free backpacks and school supplies will be given to students, who will also have the opportunity to get free COVID-19 vaccines and immunizations.
News Now Warsaw
DAR Recognizes JROTC Outstanding Female Cadet
Kaley Rodriguez, daughter of Edward and Angi Rodriquez, was recognized as the Warsaw Community High School JROTC DAR Outstanding Female Cadet for the 2021-22 school year. She was awarded a certificate and bronze medal by Agnes Pruyn Chapman Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). While...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hometownnewsnow.com
Sheriff's Department: Down Deputies, Duties Going Up
(La Porte, IN) - The La Porte County Sheriff’s Department is facing extra responsibilities and a lack of manpower. At last week’s Sheriff’s Merit Commission meeting, an increase to the department’s workload was discussed. As of August 1, the Sheriff’s Department has assumed substantial policing responsibilities for the Purdue campus in Westville. The university has decided to suspend campus police services on overnights, weekends, and holidays. Sheriff’s Department patrols will have to pick up the slack.
News Now Warsaw
K21 Grant Provides Fresh, Local Produce For Combined Community Services
WINONA LAKE – The K21 Health Foundation (K21) awarded a grant of $54,500 to Warsaw-based nonprofit Combined Community Services (CCS) for the purpose of providing fresh, local produce to people in the community. CCS has partnered with Noble Gnome, a farm based in Mentone, that’s committed to reducing food...
95.3 MNC
Federal meal funding to expire: Schools looking at what’s next
Local school districts are looking at their options as federal funding for free meals is coming to a close. The federal program is scheduled to come to a close at the end of September, according to WSBT. There are other programs in place for students to receive free meals if they are eligible.
abc57.com
17-year-old arrested following altercation at Elkhart High School
ELKHART, Ind. - A 17-year-old was arrested following an altercation at Elkhart High School on Thursday, the Elkhart Police Department reported. Just after 10 a.m., an officer working for Elkhart Community Schools was in the hallway while students changed classes when the officer saw two female students in a verbal altercation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
St. Joseph County Metro SWAT called in for shots-fired situation at River Pointe Apartments
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Police responded to the first of two shots-fired calls at 7:44 p.m. on Saturday near 110 Bercado Place, which is in the River Pointe Apartments complex, according to the Mishawaka Police Department. Officers at the time did not locate anything during their initial investigation, and went...
WNDU
Hundreds of backpacks donated to kids on South Bend’s East Side
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As most students head back to school, many of them on South Bend’s East Side picked up a free backpack at Perley Park on Sunday. From 12 - 4 p.m., hundreds of new backpacks were donated to children. Other giveaways included free shoes, clothes, haircuts and food.
WNDU
Protesters gather outside South Bend mayor’s home regarding officer-involved shooting
Six candidates have joined the race so far, and one arguably rose to the position of front runner on Monday. South Bend barbershop gives free haircuts to kids ahead of school year. Updated: 25 minutes ago. The 16th annual “Hair Kutz 4 Kids” was held at UniqueHeadz barbershop in South...
abc57.com
Pedestrian hit by train on Hendricks Street
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a train on Hendricks Street, the Mishawaka Police Department reported. At 11:55 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to the Hendricks Street crossing of the Norfolk Southern Railroad. According to the investigation, a 30-year-old man appeared to be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNDU
Local high school football teams take part in scrimmages
(WNDU) - Football fans in Indiana got their first look at their favorite high school teams Friday night. The regular season starts a week from Friday, and several teams in our local area took part in preseason scrimmages. There was a trio of Michiana teams in Plymouth, as the Rockies...
abc57.com
Free hair cuts at UniqueHeadz in South Bend on Monday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - UniqueHeadz is providing free hair cuts to kids on Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The business is located at 244 S. Olive St. in South Bend. The event also features a backpack giveaway and free lead testing for children ages seven and below.
abc57.com
State police investigating fatal crash on 90th Avenue in Van Buren County
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. -- An investigation remains open regarding a fatal crash that occurred on Friday around 9:45 p.m. on 90th Avenue in Keeler Township, according to Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post. Initial investigations show that 44-year-old Renato Florez of Covert, allegedly crossed the centerline in a Ford...
WNDU
3 workers injured in South Bend Motor Speedway crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County police were called out to South Bend Motor Speedway at approximately 10:00 p.m. Saturday for assistance with injuries following a crash. Two of the cars racing on the track collided sending one into a gate in the pit area, where three workers...
abc57.com
Free health screenings in Kosciusko County on Saturday
KOSCIUSKO, Ind. -- Free health screenings are available at the Kosciusko Community YMCA from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on August 13th. The screenings include pre-diabetes, sleep apnea and blood pressure. Register at www.kcymca.org or at the event.
Indiana man killed in crash on U.S. 131
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – An Indiana resident died early Sunday morning following a fatal crash, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies reported. The individual’s name and age were not immediately available. Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at midnight on Sunday, Aug. 11, along U.S. 131...
Mid-Michigan teen injured in two-vehicle collision
CASS COUNTY, MI – A Mid-Michigan teen was injured Saturday night after two vehicles collided, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. Police responded to a report around 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, of a crash on Union Road near Center Street in Cass County’s Calvin Township.
News Now Warsaw
Saturday Night Crash Leads To Criminal Investigation
Police suspect a 16-year-old driver involved in Saturday night’s crash in Warsaw may have been under the influence of alcohol. At least one person was hurt. Warsaw Police Department did not provide names on any people involved as of Sunday evening. The collision occurred at 9:34 p.m. Saturday. A...
Comments / 0