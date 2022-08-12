Read full article on original website
San Diego Business Journal
Palomar Building $100M Facility in Escondido
Is planning to build a $100 million mental health hospital in Escondido. The 90,000-square-foot Palomar Behavioral Health Institute is a joint venture between Palomar Health and Kindred Behavioral Health, a unit of. . “We expect to break ground within 12 months and welcome our first behavioral health patients in 2024,”...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Community Power Fumes Over SDG&E Price Cut Right Before Consumers Compare Rates
Energy from San Diego’s brand new public power companies – set up to provide more affordable and cleaner energy than San Diego Gas and Electric – is actually more expensive than its once-monopolistic competitor. At least, for now. And customers will soon get a piece of mail alerting them of that.
sandiegocountynews.com
Community Congregational Development Corporation receives $6 million donation for South Bay seniors
Chula Vista, CA–Community Congregational Development Corporation has reached a $6 million grant milestone in pursuit of its mission to serve and support the physical, social, psychological, and spiritual health and well-being of older adults. Community Congregational Development Corporation, which has primarily carried out its charitable endeavors across the South...
San Diego students head back into the classroom
It's officially the time for students and teachers to head back into the classroom across San Diego County.
ksut.org
The Southwest is running out of fresh water. Could the ocean provide a cure?
It's a picture-perfect day in Southern California. The sun is beating down on this Carlsbad beach, where volleyballs hit the sand and surfers paddle out into the waves. Just steps from here, the salty water lapping the shore is being transformed. This beach neighbors the largest desalination facility in the...
FOXBusiness
California retirement community hikes elderly couple's rent by $1,000/month: 'That has to be a mistake'
Residents at a retirement home in California are now facing a surge in their cost of living by more than $1,000 per month for rent and other fees, sparking outrage in the community, according to a report. Murrieta resident Yvonne Collins, whose mother and stepfather live at Paradise Village in...
USPS hosting ‘hiring blitz’ this week: What to know
The United States Postal Service this week will host an "unprecedented one-day hiring blitz" across San Diego County to fill open positions throughout the agency.
A year later, 'co-living' at National City complex is cutting housing costs
Nearly one year later, 'co-living' apartment units at Parco complex in National City are cutting housing costs
NBC San Diego
San Diego Housing Market Cooldown Continues
The San Diego housing market is easing from the red-hot pace it was on. Existing single-family home purchases were down 22% in July compared to June, according to the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors (GSDAR). Compared to July 2021, home sales in San Diego County dropped by around 43%.
Increase in vendors vexes many La Jollans, but sellers say they plan to stay
With summer in full swing and vacationers continuing to flock to La Jolla's parks and beaches, sidewalk vendors are establishing an increasing presence in places like Scripps Park at The Cove, locals say.
La Jolla Village merchants group IDs utility box for wayfinding wrap
In a continued collaboration with Enhance La Jolla, which administers the Village Maintenance Assessment District, the La Jolla Village Merchants Association has identified the first of several utility boxes intended to be wrapped in images designed to help people find their way around.
NBC San Diego
USPS Holding One-Day Hiring Event Across San Diego County
Looking for a job in San Diego County? The U.S. Postal Service is looking for you. The USPS will be holding a one-day hiring "blitz" for mail carriers and clerks at 19 of their post offices across San Diego County on Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Starting...
mommypoppins.com
San Diego with Kids: 60 Family-Friendly Things To Do in San Diego, California
Whether you live in California and are in town for a weekend getaway or coming from far away for a sunny vacation, we know the perfect things to do in San Diego. San Diego is honestly overflowing with family fun. Some of the destinations are obvious: billboards all over the city remind you that the Safari Park, Legoland, the San Diego Zoo, Sesame Place, and SeaWorld are just a few miles away. However, there are also so many incredible "off the beaten path" places to take your family that before you get halfway through this list it'll be time to go home, and you'll have to plan a return visit.
California becomes first state to give all K-12 kids free breakfast, lunch
SAN DIEGO — California has become the first state in the nation to offer free school meals to all children regardless of their family's income. "Feeding San Diego is thrilled that this is going forward and it's an investment that's going to help a lot of families in San Diego County," said Carissa Casares, the Senior Communications Manager for Feeding San Diego.
theregistrysocal.com
Greystar Completes 204-Unit Apartment Project in San Diego’s Bankers Hill Neighborhood
SAN DIEGO (August 11, 2022) – Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing properties, has announced the completion and grand opening of 525 Olive, a luxury apartment community in Bankers Hill that offers panoramic views of Balboa Park, downtown San Diego and the bay.
Here's Why San Diego Schools Are Starting Later Than Usual
If you’re wondering why schools throughout San Diego County — and California at large — are starting their days earlier than in the past, there’s a simple reason why. Parents likely have already noticed that high school students are seeing their start times pushed to 8:30 a.m.
sandiegoville.com
The Remy To Replace Half-Century-Old Hunter Steakhouse In San Diego's Mission Valley
Hunter Steakhouse has shuttered in San Diego's Mission Valley after more than 50 years in business and will soon be replaced by a new concept dubbed The Remy. Founded in Mission Valley in 1970 and operating for years as a Hungry Hunter, Hunter Steakhouse's San Diego locations in Mission Valley and Oceanside were sold in October 2008 to Mike Schneider after Hunter's parent Steakhouse Partners Inc. went bankrupt. Although the Oceanside branch remains under Schneider's ownership, the Mission Valley restaurant was sold in 2022 and permanently shuttered as of last week.
Voiceof San Diego
Charity that Scammed Taxpayers Forced to Give Up 120-bed Treatment Facility to County
Volunteers of America Southwest played a critical role in San Diego County’s mental health infrastructure for years – until it was exposed for siphoning money to family members of a chief executive and other financial misdeeds. Now, the charity is being forced to turn over a critical piece of that infrastructure to county officials, according to a new proposed settlement.
35th Philippine Cultural Arts Festival returns to Balboa Park, FOX 5 anchor honored
he Philippine Cultural Arts Festival returned to Balboa Park Sunday after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The event brought hundreds of people to the park to enjoy traditional food, song, art, dance, and music.
Party problems: La Jolla Shores group hears ways to combat noise from neighbors
People who consistently disturb neighbors with loud parties can face large penalties in San Diego, the La Jolla Shores Association was told during its meeting Aug. 10.
