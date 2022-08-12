ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Business Journal

Palomar Building $100M Facility in Escondido

Is planning to build a $100 million mental health hospital in Escondido. The 90,000-square-foot Palomar Behavioral Health Institute is a joint venture between Palomar Health and Kindred Behavioral Health, a unit of. . “We expect to break ground within 12 months and welcome our first behavioral health patients in 2024,”...
ESCONDIDO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Community Congregational Development Corporation receives $6 million donation for South Bay seniors

Chula Vista, CA–Community Congregational Development Corporation has reached a $6 million grant milestone in pursuit of its mission to serve and support the physical, social, psychological, and spiritual health and well-being of older adults. Community Congregational Development Corporation, which has primarily carried out its charitable endeavors across the South...
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Housing Market Cooldown Continues

The San Diego housing market is easing from the red-hot pace it was on. Existing single-family home purchases were down 22% in July compared to June, according to the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors (GSDAR). Compared to July 2021, home sales in San Diego County dropped by around 43%.
SAN DIEGO, CA
mommypoppins.com

San Diego with Kids: 60 Family-Friendly Things To Do in San Diego, California

Whether you live in California and are in town for a weekend getaway or coming from far away for a sunny vacation, we know the perfect things to do in San Diego. San Diego is honestly overflowing with family fun. Some of the destinations are obvious: billboards all over the city remind you that the Safari Park, Legoland, the San Diego Zoo, Sesame Place, and SeaWorld are just a few miles away. However, there are also so many incredible "off the beaten path" places to take your family that before you get halfway through this list it'll be time to go home, and you'll have to plan a return visit.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

The Remy To Replace Half-Century-Old Hunter Steakhouse In San Diego's Mission Valley

Hunter Steakhouse has shuttered in San Diego's Mission Valley after more than 50 years in business and will soon be replaced by a new concept dubbed The Remy. Founded in Mission Valley in 1970 and operating for years as a Hungry Hunter, Hunter Steakhouse's San Diego locations in Mission Valley and Oceanside were sold in October 2008 to Mike Schneider after Hunter's parent Steakhouse Partners Inc. went bankrupt. Although the Oceanside branch remains under Schneider's ownership, the Mission Valley restaurant was sold in 2022 and permanently shuttered as of last week.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Charity that Scammed Taxpayers Forced to Give Up 120-bed Treatment Facility to County

Volunteers of America Southwest played a critical role in San Diego County’s mental health infrastructure for years – until it was exposed for siphoning money to family members of a chief executive and other financial misdeeds. Now, the charity is being forced to turn over a critical piece of that infrastructure to county officials, according to a new proposed settlement.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

