WIBC.com
Former State Atty. Gen. Curtis Hill Expected to Run for Congress
MISHAWAKA, Ind.–You might remember former Indiana Atty. Gen. Curtis Hill, accused of sexual misconduct by several women and essentially removed from candidacy for his office by the state Republican Party. Hill is expected to file today to run for Congress. IndyPolitics reports Hill will file to replace Jackie Walorski,...
WHAS 11
Indiana VA clinic to be named in honor of Rep. Jackie Walorski
INDIANAPOLIS — The House of Representatives passed a bipartisan bill by Indiana lawmakers Friday to rename a Veterans Affairs clinic after late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. The bill, which passed unanimously, calls for the clinic to be renamed the "Jackie Walorski VA Clinic." Walorski, who served on the Committee on...
St. Joseph VA Clinic renamed after late Rep. Jackie Walorski
MISHAWAKA, Ind. — The Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka, Indiana is now named the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic” after the late House representative and congresswoman. The Indiana state delegation in Washington DC introduced a bipartisan resolution last week to rename the St. Joseph Department of Veterans Affairs clinic and on Friday the bill, H.R.8656, passed. […]
WNDU
Candidate challenges opponent’s residency in St. Joseph County Assessor race
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday brought a reassessment of the assessor’s race in St. Joseph County. One candidate claimed the other failed to meet the residency requirements needed to run in November. The candidate in question, Republican Mike Castellon, bought a home in Port Charlotte, Fla., in...
max983.net
Marshall County, Plymouth City Officials Provide Update on Local Public Healthcare Crisis
Plymouth, Indiana – August 12, 2022 – In late June, Marshall County and the City of Plymouth issued a. press release drawing attention to what has been viewed as a local public healthcare crisis as a result of. St. Joseph Health System’s recent closure of physician practices throughout...
WRBI Radio
JCD student wins sheep showman award at Indiana State Fair
Indianapolis, IN — An Osgood resident is a state champion showman. Riley McGhee of Osgood won Champion Expert Sheep Showman this week at the Indiana State Fair. McGhee is a student at Jac-Cen-Del High School. The Indiana State Fair runs through next Sunday and is closed Monday and Tuesday.
Billions available to Indiana Residents
holding money in handPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you feeling more financial stress as inflation continues in Indiana? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Indiana whether you own or rent your home. Sound too good to be true? It's not! These programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit.
WTHR
Indiana coronavirus updates for Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indiana Residents To Receive State Checks
Indiana locals will gain from a refund package of $545.3 million, the announcement got made in July. This benefit is because the state has an automatic taxpayer law. What are the terms of this policy? Hoosiers get some money back from any excess state capital. It happens when state reserves are 12.5% or higher of general fund appropriations. This fund amount excludes K-12 education reserves. (source)
WIBC.com
Eli Lilly Donated To Campaigns Of Lawmakers Who Voted For Abortion Ban
INDIANAPOLIS — After Indiana’s restrictive abortion law was passed late Friday night, Lilly released a statement against the legislation. However, the company once donated thousands to lawmakers who recently supported the abortion ban in the Indiana House and Senate. The statement, which was released Saturday, said, “Given this...
muddyrivernews.com
Pritzker eying Indiana firms after abortion law signed; Eli Lilly says it will look to expand outside Hoosier State
SPRINGFIELD – Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker said this week he is actively reaching out to businesses in Indiana and other states that have recently passed restrictive abortion laws in hopes of luring those companies to Illinois. “Well, already I’ve reached out to companies that are affected in Indiana. I...
2 Indiana projects awarded $19.5 million for transportation infrastructure
In order to receive funding, projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety and environmental sustainability, among other factors.
Indiana Bison farm one of this year's featured farmers at the Indiana State Fair
On approximately 320 acres across the rolling hills of Greene County, Indiana you will find the Red Frazier Bison Ranch.
WISH-TV
Indiana ranks as one of the top most out of shape states in the country
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The United States is one of the healthiest countries in the world and when it comes to the Hoosier state we have some work to do. According to a study by researchers at RunReview.com, Indiana ranks as the 10th most out of shape state in the nation based on several categories.
Ahead of near-total abortion ban, Indiana rural health officials hope for improved health care access
FRANKFORT, Ind. – Indiana’s near-total ban on abortion, which takes effect September 15, has heightened concerns about health care access, especially in rural communities. According to data from the Indiana Department of Health, more than a third of Indiana’s 92 counties do not have a hospital with in-patient delivery services. Five years ago, Clinton County […]
Inside Indiana Business
Transit Development District boundaries approved in northwest Indiana
The Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority has approved resolutions to establish the boundaries of seven new Transit Development districts in the region. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report each district will allow local income taxes to be collected and used for further development in the district. The...
A closer look at school background checks after two coaches arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Within days of each other this month two central Indiana high school coaches were arrested and charged with dealing and possession of drugs. The schools that hired both coaches confirmed they both passed background checks. Mike McCarty’s company Safe Hiring Solutions conducted the background check for one. McCarty said he and his team […]
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Shannon Family Farms
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest are Kelly and Sophia Shannon with Shannon Family Farms. Shannon Family Farms has a variety of family, friendly activities for all. Visit the website here.
abc57.com
Complications rise as Indiana's recent abortion ban could lead to even higher maternal mortality rates
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Pro-choice advocates argue the states near total abortion ban will lead to more women dying as Indiana already has the third highest maternal mortality rate. The new law bans all abortions except in cases of rape, incest, fatal fetal anomalies, or when the mother's life is...
witzamfm.com
25 new conservation officers graduate training
Local Sources- The DNR Division of Law Enforcement held graduation ceremonies today at the Indiana Government Center South in Indianapolis. Twenty-five new Indiana Conservation Officers officially joined the division during the event. Conservation Officer Andrew Harmon, the 2021 James D. Pitzer Officer of the Year, administered the oath of office...
