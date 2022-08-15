ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

School district tries to fix bad Spanish translation

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0hEijlHu00

With voting already under way in Florida's Aug. 23 election , officials in a county where about one in four voters are Hispanic are scrambling to fix a Spanish translation error that can't help efforts to raise more money for education.

The Broward school district — the nation's sixth largest serving 271,517 students — is asking voters to double the tax rate to help cover the costs of teacher raises and more school security staff and to bolster mental health programs. The proposal would increase a tax from one half a mill — which is about $50 per $100,000 in home value — to a full mill.

But the Spanish version of that question translated “one mill" into “one million" and said the funding would pay for an administrative person who oversees resources, not for school police officers. It also wrongly translated “essential instruction” into “essential expenditures.”

The issue came to light when a Spanish-speaking voter contacted the South Florida SunSentinel.

More than 64,000 citizens had already sent in their vote-by-mail ballots by Wednesday afternoon for the Aug. 23 election, the SunSentinel reported. Early voting at polling places begins Saturday in Florida.

The school district sent a new translation to the Broward Supervisor of Elections. This language will be posted at polling locations and early voting sites, and also appear in future Vote-by-Mail ballots, district spokeswoman Keyla Concepción told the newspaper.

“The Supervisor of Elections Office has also placed the information on its website. The District will share the notification through all its distribution channels to ensure the public is informed about the revision,” she said.

The “Secure the Next Generation Renewal” school district referendum comes as funding voters approved in 2018 for such initiatives is set to expire, the Miami Herald reported. If approved, this referendum would run from fiscal year 2023 to 2027.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spanish Translation#School District#School Security#Mental Health#Hispanic#Sunsentinel
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

788K+
Followers
171K+
Post
443M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy