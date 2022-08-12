ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back-to-School: Business & Law Enforcement Team Up to Protect Shoppers from Counterfeit Goods

By Yantis Green
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), along with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce are joining forces to educate students, parents, and teachers about the dangers of counterfeit goods and how to spot them, just in time as kids prepare to go back to school.

This joint effort highlights the impacts counterfeit goods have on the economy as well as the health and safety of consumers and includes ten tips to “Shop Smart” for back-to-school basics.

As millions of American students return to the classroom, August is a busy time for parents and educators to stock up on everything they need for a successful school year. Unfortunately, it is also a busy time for scammers looking to cash in by selling fake and potentially dangerous counterfeit goods to unsuspecting consumers. As of August 2022, CBP has made almost 17,000 seizures of counterfeit goods worth an estimated $2.4 billion, had the goods been genuine.  Seizures of these fake goods included consumer electronics, footwear, and wearing apparel to name a few.

“CBP works closely with our industry partners to alert shoppers to the dangers associated with the purchase of counterfeit goods and how to be a conscientious consumer,” said Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner for CBP’s Office of Trade, John Leonard. “While the lure of a great deal is tempting, the consequences simply aren’t worth the risk. Only shop from sources you trust, especially when shopping online.”

