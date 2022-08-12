ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 12

Donna Whitley
2d ago

the only experience Francis O'Rourke has is running for office and loosing. he isn't for prime time.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tom Handy

Democrat O’Rourke Visits North Texas to Gain Blue Votes

If Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke wants to win governor, he has to get some voters to change sides, which some haven’t done for years, possibly since Ronald Regan was president in the early 1980s. O’Rourke knows this will be a tough race against Republican Governor Greg Abbott, so he started his campaign across Texas to visit 59 towns over 49 days.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Elections
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Frisco, TX
Local
Texas Elections
K. Revs

Opinion: Texas Democrats Will Take the Governor's Mansion in November

To politic nerds, election day is like the Super Bowl. For months, sometimes even years, we watch as candidates go toe to toe within their own party, and then outside of it. Trying desperately to convince their constituents that the views that they stand for are best for voters as a whole. They attempt to debate their way through longstanding two-party loyalty, and fundraise theirselves into mass marketing efforts.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Rogers
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Ted Cruz
WFAA

Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas

DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Texas Senate#Gun Control#Campaign Speech#Democrats#Republicans#Independents#Americans#Texans
concreteproducts.com

Holcim steers Lattimore, sister Texas brands under corporate banner

Holcim US is uniting its Texas brands—Lattimore Materials, Tarrant Concrete, Colorado River Concrete—under the Holcim banner, alongside the producer’s Midlothian cement plant south of the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. The regional rebrand will advance “big ideas and innovations to build progress for people in the Lone Star State,” yet maintain the existing teams and products responsible for unmatched customer satisfaction, management notes.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
AOL Corp

Kansas will recount abortion amendment votes by hand

Every ballot cast in Kansas’ vote rejecting an amendment to strip abortion rights from the state’s constitution will be recounted by hand — despite the proposal’s landslide defeat. Whitney Tempel, a spokeswoman for the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office, confirmed that Colby resident Melissa Leavitt has...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy