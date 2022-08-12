Read full article on original website
Donna Whitley
2d ago
the only experience Francis O'Rourke has is running for office and loosing. he isn't for prime time.
3
Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."Ash JurbergTexas State
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Steer the Budget has ended, but resident voices can still be heard – FY 2023 Fort Worth City BudgetSouthside MattFort Worth, TX
Ex-Governor Thinks Abbott Created One of the Most Brilliant Political Strategies
Since April when Texas Governor Greg Abbott started busing migrants out of Texas to cities such as Washington, D.C., and New York City, this has turned into a bright spot for him and for the entire United States. As President Joe Biden has not provided support for border states, this has turned immigration into a hot topic nationally.
Democrat O’Rourke Visits North Texas to Gain Blue Votes
If Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke wants to win governor, he has to get some voters to change sides, which some haven’t done for years, possibly since Ronald Regan was president in the early 1980s. O’Rourke knows this will be a tough race against Republican Governor Greg Abbott, so he started his campaign across Texas to visit 59 towns over 49 days.
Eater
Following a Beto O’Rourke Event, Conservatives Boycott the Wrong Big Al’s
Call it a case of mistaken identity. Calls for a protest began after a Waxahachie, Texas eatery, Big Al’s Down the Hatch, hosted an event for gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke on the afternoon of Sunday, August 7. Following the event, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that there was...
FBI, Homeland Security warned about increase in threats toward law enforcement
FORT WORTH, Texas — Federal authorities are warning law enforcement officials and the public about the possibility of domestic terrorist acts across the United States. It all stems from the federal investigation focusing on a residence of former President Donald Trump. "I applaud them for putting out the bulletin,"...
AOL Corp
5 takeaways from TEA’s A-F accountability scores for Fort Worth, Tarrant County schools
The Texas Education Agency released its A-F accountability system scores Monday. Here are five takeaways for schools in the Fort Worth area. Fort Worth ISD improved by two points — and a whole letter grade. When Fort Worth ISD received a C rating in 2019, Superintendent Kent Scribner pointed...
Opinion: Texas Democrats Will Take the Governor's Mansion in November
To politic nerds, election day is like the Super Bowl. For months, sometimes even years, we watch as candidates go toe to toe within their own party, and then outside of it. Trying desperately to convince their constituents that the views that they stand for are best for voters as a whole. They attempt to debate their way through longstanding two-party loyalty, and fundraise theirselves into mass marketing efforts.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Issues Proclamation Honoring The 75th Anniversary Of India Independence Day
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation celebrating the 75th anniversary of Indian independence, which will be observed on Sunday, August 15th. The Governor signed the proclamation at a ceremony at the Texas Capitol ahead of India Independence Day, where he was joined by Consul General Aseem Mahajan and First Lady Cecilia Abbott.
keranews.org
Arlington groups planning 'biggest oppositional campaign' as council takes up term lengths
Arlington City Council will vote Tuesday evening on a ballot measure that, if voters approve it, would expand city council term lengths from two years to three. Under the change, council members and mayor could serve up to nine years at each post. City council unanimously approved the ballot question during their Aug. 9 evening meeting.
TX gov. hopeful to heckler: ‘It may be funny to you motherf—–‘
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke on Wednesday snapped at a heckler who laughed as he discussed a recent mass shooting.
WFAA
Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas
DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
AOL Corp
Restaurant owner asks Texans not to boycott any business after confusion over Beto rally
A Beto O’Rourke campaign rally in Waxahachie has led to calls for boycotts of the restaurant that hosted it. And another, unrelated restaurant with a similar name. The owner of that unrelated restaurant in Dallas said she doesn’t want any restaurant to be boycotted. O’Rourke, the Democrat running...
AOL Corp
A pipe dream, or a possibility? Water experts debate 1,500-mile aqueduct from Cajun Country to Lake Powell.
Two hundred miles north of New Orleans, in the heart of swampy Cajun Country, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1963 cut a rogue arm of the Mississippi River in half with giant levees to keep the main river intact and flowing to the Gulf of Mexico. The Old...
tornadopix.com
Wylie agrees to Jericho Village, a $7 million apartment complex to help the homeless in Collin County
Thousands of Metroplex residents can’t buy a home, and civic leaders in a Collin County suburb are taking action. Wylie City Council in March approved a redistricting of the area to allow Jericho Village, a 38-unit income-based urban housing complex at 511 Brown Street. Construction of the $7 million...
concreteproducts.com
Holcim steers Lattimore, sister Texas brands under corporate banner
Holcim US is uniting its Texas brands—Lattimore Materials, Tarrant Concrete, Colorado River Concrete—under the Holcim banner, alongside the producer’s Midlothian cement plant south of the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. The regional rebrand will advance “big ideas and innovations to build progress for people in the Lone Star State,” yet maintain the existing teams and products responsible for unmatched customer satisfaction, management notes.
Found guilty at trial, Texas man drinks cloudy liquid, dies
A man on trial in Texas died Thursday after drinking from a large water bottle containing a cloudy liquid as a jury found him guilty of child sexual assault, officials said.
AOL Corp
Kansas will recount abortion amendment votes by hand
Every ballot cast in Kansas’ vote rejecting an amendment to strip abortion rights from the state’s constitution will be recounted by hand — despite the proposal’s landslide defeat. Whitney Tempel, a spokeswoman for the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office, confirmed that Colby resident Melissa Leavitt has...
Texas ‘Most Searched’ True Crime Story: Amber Hagerman
It's no surprise that Texans still search for details and clues about the murder of Amber Rene Hagerman, in fact, it is the most searched-for true crime case in Texas. Her 1996 abduction and murder still remains unsolved, but in 26 years it has never once been a "cold case".
