Bartees Strange Joins Altopalo on New Song “Love That 4 U”: Listen
Altopalo have shared a new song featuring Bartees Strange. The track, “Love That 4 U,” is taken from the group’s forthcoming album Frenemy, and it comes with a music video by Pond Creative. Watch the visual below. “I was really excited to contribute to this song because...
Alvvays Share New Song “Easy on Your Own?”: Listen
Alvvays have released another new single from their upcoming album Blue Rev. “Easy on Your Own?” follows the album’s first single, “Pharmacist.” Take a listen below. Blue Rev is out October 7. The band’s third studio album comes five years after 2017’s Antisocialites and eight years after a self-titled debut. Alvvays recorded Blue Rev with Shawn Everett, and the record includes new members, drummer Sheridan Riley and bassist Abbey Blackwell. In October, the group will head out on tour.
M.I.A. Shares New Song “Popular”: Listen
M.I.A. has shared a new single from her forthcoming album MATA, a track titled “Popular.” It’s produced by Boaz van de Beats and Diplo. Check it out below. MATA will be M.I.A.’s first album since 2016’s AIM. She announced the project in May, sharing “The One” at the time. With the album, she also revealed that she’s a born-again Christian. Prior to “The One,” she’d shared another song titled “Babylon” to coincide with an NFT auction of her 2010 mixtape Vicki Leekx. MATA does not yet have a release date.
Listen to Chris Patrick’s “Insane/Staircases”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Chris Patrick would be the first person to tell you that his demons get the best of him. The New Jersey rapper spends the length of “Insane/Staircases,” a highlight from his latest project X-Files, attempting to regain his mental balance. On the song’s first half, Chris’s panicked bars swirl around producer Senna’s anxious synths as he smokes copious amounts of weed to keep himself back from the edge. By the time the Darius Foster-produced “Staircases” starts, he’s less manic but just as contemplative, questioning God in the face of lost friends and declining mental health. As his messages become more direct, his vocals are pitched lower and lower: “My faith is based on patience and my patience starting to fade.” Chris’s skills as a rapper and storyteller keep him floating through these chaotic waters.
Chloe Moriondo Announces Tour and New Album Suckerpunch, Shares Video: Watch
Chloe Moriondo has announced a new album, Suckerpunch. The follow-up to last year’s Blood Bunny arrives October 7 (via Public Consumption/Fueled by Ramen). Check out the video for new song “Fruity,” in which Moriondo pumps some sugary color into a drab office, below, and scroll down for their tour dates.
Hunx and His Punx and the Shadracks Share New Songs for Sub Pop Singles Club: Listen
Hunx and His Punx and the Shadracks have contributed songs to the seventh volume of the Sub Pop Singles Club. The pair of two-track singles comprises “White Lipstick” b/w “Lose My Mind” from the former and “Time Slips Away” b/w “Hollow and Uncertain” from the latter. Watch the video for Hunx and His Punx’s “White Lipstick” and hear all four songs below.
7 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Panda Bear & Sonic Boom, Megan Thee Stallion, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and mixtapes from Panda Bear & Sonic Boom, Megan Thee Stallion, Tomu DJ, Danger Mouse & Black Thought, Kiwi Jr., Young Nudy, and Elaine Howley. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Listen to Four Tet’s New Songs “Mango Feedback” and “Watersynth”
Four Tet has shared a pair of new tracks, “Mango Feedback” and “Watersynth.” The releases follow last month’s drop “Scythe Master” and, under his KH alias, “Looking at Your Pager.” Listen below. Jason Evans made the artwork. Keiran Hebden’s last Four...
700 Bliss Announce Tour Dates, Share New “Nothing to Declare” Video: Watch
700 Bliss—the duo of Moor Mother and DJ Haram—have released the music video for the Nothing to Declare title track. The visual was directed by Richard R Ross. Watch below. 700 Bliss will play a handful of concerts this summer and autumn. Find the duo’s schedule—featuring shows in August and October—below.
Ari Lennox Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Hoodie”: Watch
Ari Lennox has shared a video for “Hoodie,” a new song produced by her Dreamville colleague Elite. She also announced that her second album is titled Age/Sex/Location and that it’s out September 9 via Dreamville and Interscope. Check out the “Hoodie” video and the LP artwork below.
Broken Bells Detail New Album Into the Blue, Share Video for New Song “Saturdays”: Watch
Broken Bells—the duo of producer Danger Mouse (aka Brian Burton) and the Shins’ James Mercer—have shared another cut from their forthcoming LP Into the Blue, as well as more details regarding the project’s release. The new song is titled “Saturdays,” and the rest of the album arrives on October 7 via AWAL. Check out “Saturdays” and the LP’s tracklist below.
Jeff Tweedy, Waxahatchee, Björk, and More Share New Music on Talkhouse’s Listening Podcast: Listen
Talkhouse has launched a new podcast called Listening. The 10-episode series brings listeners into the musical headspace of each guest, allowing them to explore the creative processes of artists including Jeff Tweedy, Spencer Tweedy, Sammy Tweedy, Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield, Magnetic Fields’ Stephin Merritt, Björk, Jlin, Vagabon, and more. Each episode includes a unique piece of music composed by the guest specifically for the occasion. The compositions will also be available to stream as standalone pieces.
JJulius Announces New Album Vol. 2, First DFA Records Release Since 2020
JJulius is the moniker of the Gothenburg-based musician and producer Julius Pierstorff, and, on, August 26 he’ll release a new album called Vol. 2. The album will get released via DFA Records in the United States, making it the first new release from DFA since Man Power and Amy Douglas’ 2020 single “Flashing Lights.” Find JJulius’ single “Du Aldrig Märker” below.
Benoit & Sergio Announce Debut Album 13 Years After Their First Release, Share New Song: Listen
It’s been a full 13 years since the electronic dance music duo Benoit & Sergio released their debut EP What I’ve Lost; they were interviewed for Pitchfork’s Rising in 2012 and last released any new music in 2017. This year, they’ll finally release their debut album. Lost Decade is out August 26 via FourFour. Check out the video for “Minds & Drums” below.
Dinosaur Jr. and Circuit des Yeux Share Covers in THX Spatial Audio: Listen
Dinosaur Jr., Circuit des Yeux, and the jazz musician Anat Cohen have each shared a song recorded using THX Spatial Audio, a technology described by the company as next-generation surround sound. Dinosaur Jr. covered the Zombies’ “Whenever You’re Ready,” Circuit des Yeux took on Bauhaus’ “Double Dare,” and Anat Cohen recorded new song “Calling Vic Juris.” Click those links to check out the 24-bit tracks, all via the audiophile streaming service Qobuz, which commissioned the project.
she / her / black bitch
Doechii’s independent 2020 single “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” unfolds like a magical girl transformation. Speaking as a nervous new student introducing herself to a classroom, the Tampa-raised rapper begins with a meekness that sharpens into steely resolve as the track builds, girlhood crises of confidence giving way to adult conviction. “I am a black girl who beat the statistics,” she raps with a mix of relief, pride, and vexation. Doechii’s cadences and vocal tics on the song suggest Nicki Minaj, but the origin story at its center is wholly hers. When “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” went viral the next year on TikTok, soundtracking then-versus-now reveals including gender transitions, weight loss stories, and makeovers, the song’s themes of self-discovery and overcoming adolescent angst drove the trend.
Serpentwithfeet and Moby Share Video for New Song “On Air”: Watch
Moby and Serpentwithfeet have shared a video for their new collaborative song “On Air.” The track is the second release from Moby’s label Always Centered at Night. Check out the video—directed by Moby and Mike Formanski—below. Of the collaboration, Moby said in a...
Mac DeMarco, Blondie, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, More Participate in Band Shirt Day Benefit
MerchFriends—a non-profit organization dedicated to building a sustainable ecosystem for independent music merchandise—has announced that it will be hosting a new celebration called Band Shirt Day. Similar to Record Store Day, the event brings artists and musicians together to commemorate the power of the band T-shirt, raising money for charity in the process. The inaugural Band Shirt Day takes place on September 16, 2022.
How Did Speedy Ortiz’s Sadie Dupuis End Up on the Cover of The New Yorker?
This week’s issue of The New Yorker has an unexpected cover star: Sadie Dupuis, the poet and songwriter behind Sad13 and Speedy Ortiz. The piece, “Sun-Dappled” by Nicole Rifkin, is on the cover of the August 22 issue and it features Dupuis reading outside. How exactly did Dupuis come to appear on the cover of a magazine that doesn’t traditionally feature portraits of indie rock mainstays?
Listen to Destroy Lonely’s “NOSTYLIST”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. It's hard to live up to the expectations when you tease a project for longer than two years. Legions of fans work together like they’re building the Pyramids of Giza, uploading every leak, snippet or sign of life to archive pages for mass scrutiny. That’s what happened to Destroy Lonely, a 21-year old rapper from Atlanta, GA who just released his debut album, NO STYLIST, under Playboi Carti’s Opium label. As required, the release contains enough fashion-related quips to fill up Popeye, but the real gems are the lively, euphoric beats. The airy synths of the title track, “NOSTYLIST,” will instantly transport you to an arcade for a round of Asteroids. Lonely matches its breeziness with playful lyrics: “Told my folks I'm gettin' rich, it ain't no way I'm washin' dishes,” he raps, which is hilarious to the core. The rest of the album could use more candid moments like this—in 2022, when you can build a loyal following using 30-second snippets, does having a “prestige” album matter? Explore NO STYLIST and find out what side you land on.
