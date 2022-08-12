ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro County, SC

Chris Wilcox Family Day at SCC

Former NBA basketball player and Columbus County native, Chris Wilcox, sponsored a day full of fun for children and their families. The event included free food, a live DJ, vendors, and bouncy houses for the kids. Southeastern Community College held a campus tour where youngsters were able to visit buildings on campus, get a signature from each place, and turn in their completed form for a free book bag at the Student Center. SCC also had staff on hand to help future students register for fall classes.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Dennis Miller Jamboree held on Friday

The annual Dennis Miller Jamboree was held Friday night. It was the Battle of the Borders with teams from North and South Carolinas. Marlboro County High School and Anson County faced off during the final of four scrimmages. The Bulldogs came up short against the Bearcats with a score of...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
Marlboro County, SC
Cheraw, SC
Marlboro County, SC
Blenheim, SC
Pre-K program resumes at Marlboro Academy

On Monday, the newest and littlest members of the Marlboro Academy campus arrived for their first day. The Pre-K program resumed after several years. This program will be year-round with a typical school year and daycare provided during the summer. The hours are 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. The program can handle 17 children now.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
HopeHealth Welcomes New Provider

FLORENCE, S.C. – HopeHealth welcomes Colin Spencer, DDS, a dentist serving patients of HopeHealth in Lake City and HopeHealth Medical Plaza in Florence. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Applied Health Science from Wheaton College in Wheaton, IL, and a Doctorate of Dental Surgery from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry in Detroit, MI.
FLORENCE, SC
Woman says 1 in 600,000 chance SC lottery win changed her life

LANCASTER, S.C. — A woman in Lancaster County says a sizable lottery jackpot - the last one in this particular game - has been life-changing. The winner, who asked not to be identified, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she bought the Crossword Bonus Cash ticket at 93 Discount Beverage on Chesterfield Avenue in Lancaster.
LANCASTER, SC
Florence Mayor Rolls OUT New Initiative Focused On Youth

Florence, S.C. Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin announced today the roll out of the Mayor’s Youth Initiative, a youth focused initiative part of the Mayor’s Coalition for Humanity, which was introduced in December 2020. “The youth initiative was a long time coming, as I announced it would be a...
FLORENCE, SC
Cheraw Arts Commission to have Pop Up Art class in September

CHERAW – The Cheraw Arts Commission will feature a “POP UP” ART Class on Thursday, Sept. 8 with local artist Jennifer Rayfield. Jones Furniture Mart will host the class from 10 -11:30 a.m. at 1111 West Greene Street in Cheraw. The class for adults will focus on...
CHERAW, SC
South Carolina man hits lottery jackpot at grocery store

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence man already has some plans for the money he won on a jackpot lottery ticket he bought at an area grocery store. The man said he bought the $10 ticket at the Oakland Grocery Store on Oakland Avenue in Florence. According to South Carolina Education Lottery officials, he was sitting at home when he scratched it off and realized he had won.
FLORENCE, SC
Funeral held for Florence County paramedic Sara Weaver

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A funeral was held Saturday afternoon in Lake City for a paramedic killed Tuesday night while helping a crash victim on Pamplico Highway. Paramedic Sara Kinsy Weaver, 32, of Florence, and the motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Antonio Gregg, 37, were both killed in the seriesof incidents that also injured two […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
Pee Dee man wins $300K on $10 scratch-off ticket

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence man has overcome one in 900,000 odds to win big on a lotto ticket. The winner discovered he had won $300,000 while scratching the $10 Red Cherry Tripler ticket. Immediately after the discovery, he told his wife, who was over the moon. “She...
FLORENCE, SC
One person shot at a bar in Dillon

DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — One person suffered non life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Sunday morning in the 1300 block of East Main Street in Dillon, according to Dillon Police Chief David Lane. Lane said the victim isn’t cooperating. Many departments across the Pee Dee are dealing with...
DILLON, SC

