New coach means new look for Red Devils
RED SPRINGS — Any time a new coach leads a program, part of the challenge is getting the players to adjust to a new system. But for Red
columbuscountynews.com
Chris Wilcox Family Day at SCC
Former NBA basketball player and Columbus County native, Chris Wilcox, sponsored a day full of fun for children and their families. The event included free food, a live DJ, vendors, and bouncy houses for the kids. Southeastern Community College held a campus tour where youngsters were able to visit buildings on campus, get a signature from each place, and turn in their completed form for a free book bag at the Student Center. SCC also had staff on hand to help future students register for fall classes.
heraldadvocate.com
Dennis Miller Jamboree held on Friday
The annual Dennis Miller Jamboree was held Friday night. It was the Battle of the Borders with teams from North and South Carolinas. Marlboro County High School and Anson County faced off during the final of four scrimmages. The Bulldogs came up short against the Bearcats with a score of...
Safety a concern as students across Carolinas head back to school
FORT MILL, S.C. — Students from South Carolina -- and a handful in North Carolina -- headed back to the classroom Monday morning. Schools in Chester, Chesterfield, Lancaster and York counties, as well as Avery County in North Carolina, began the 2022-2023 year. On the first day back, a...
heraldadvocate.com
Pre-K program resumes at Marlboro Academy
On Monday, the newest and littlest members of the Marlboro Academy campus arrived for their first day. The Pre-K program resumed after several years. This program will be year-round with a typical school year and daycare provided during the summer. The hours are 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. The program can handle 17 children now.
peedeenewsnetwork.com
HopeHealth Welcomes New Provider
FLORENCE, S.C. – HopeHealth welcomes Colin Spencer, DDS, a dentist serving patients of HopeHealth in Lake City and HopeHealth Medical Plaza in Florence. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Applied Health Science from Wheaton College in Wheaton, IL, and a Doctorate of Dental Surgery from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry in Detroit, MI.
WLTX.com
Woman says 1 in 600,000 chance SC lottery win changed her life
LANCASTER, S.C. — A woman in Lancaster County says a sizable lottery jackpot - the last one in this particular game - has been life-changing. The winner, who asked not to be identified, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she bought the Crossword Bonus Cash ticket at 93 Discount Beverage on Chesterfield Avenue in Lancaster.
communitytimessc.com
Florence Mayor Rolls OUT New Initiative Focused On Youth
Florence, S.C. Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin announced today the roll out of the Mayor’s Youth Initiative, a youth focused initiative part of the Mayor’s Coalition for Humanity, which was introduced in December 2020. “The youth initiative was a long time coming, as I announced it would be a...
heraldadvocate.com
Cheraw Arts Commission to have Pop Up Art class in September
CHERAW – The Cheraw Arts Commission will feature a “POP UP” ART Class on Thursday, Sept. 8 with local artist Jennifer Rayfield. Jones Furniture Mart will host the class from 10 -11:30 a.m. at 1111 West Greene Street in Cheraw. The class for adults will focus on...
WLTX.com
South Carolina man hits lottery jackpot at grocery store
FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence man already has some plans for the money he won on a jackpot lottery ticket he bought at an area grocery store. The man said he bought the $10 ticket at the Oakland Grocery Store on Oakland Avenue in Florence. According to South Carolina Education Lottery officials, he was sitting at home when he scratched it off and realized he had won.
Teen accused in Halloween night attack at parking lot near Coastal Carolina University to be tried as an adult
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A teenager facing attempted murder and other charges related to the Halloween night attack of a woman near Coastal Carolina University will be tried as an adult, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s office. A Family Court Judge ruled on Friday that Mije Basnight, who was 16 at the time […]
Funeral held for Florence County paramedic Sara Weaver
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A funeral was held Saturday afternoon in Lake City for a paramedic killed Tuesday night while helping a crash victim on Pamplico Highway. Paramedic Sara Kinsy Weaver, 32, of Florence, and the motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Antonio Gregg, 37, were both killed in the seriesof incidents that also injured two […]
Robeson County deputies looking for wanted SC man
The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to find a man wanted in South Carolina.
WMBF
Pee Dee man wins $300K on $10 scratch-off ticket
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence man has overcome one in 900,000 odds to win big on a lotto ticket. The winner discovered he had won $300,000 while scratching the $10 Red Cherry Tripler ticket. Immediately after the discovery, he told his wife, who was over the moon. “She...
wpde.com
One person shot at a bar in Dillon
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — One person suffered non life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Sunday morning in the 1300 block of East Main Street in Dillon, according to Dillon Police Chief David Lane. Lane said the victim isn’t cooperating. Many departments across the Pee Dee are dealing with...
Dillon police investigating after 1 injured in shooting at High Cotton Bar & Grill
DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt early Sunday morning in a shooting at the High Cotton Bar & Grill in Dillon, according to Police Chief David Lane. Officers were called about 12:50 a.m. to the business in the 1300 block of E. Main Street, Lane said, adding that the person’s injuries were not […]
6th person charged in 2021 double murder at Marlboro County nightclub
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A sixth person was charged in connection with a 2021 double murder at a Marlboro County nightclub, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. Trey “Trey Pound” Lamar Little, 29, of Southern Pines, North Carolina, was arrested last weekend and charged with two counts of murder, three counts of attempted […]
wpde.com
Small alligator blocks traffic on Darlington County road
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A small alligator stopped traffic Friday evening on Society Hill Road in Darlington County. A viewer shared video with ABC15 of a state trooper trying to get the video to move out of the highway, so the reptile wouldn't get hit by a car.
BUTLER: Former Richmond County mill becomes furniture warehouse; Energy Way attracting attention
ELLERBE — A former textile mill will soon be housing upscale furniture. New York-based France and Son recently purchased the former Richmond Yarns facility in Ellerbe for use as a distribution center, Economic Developer Martie Butler told the Richmond County Board of Commissioners last week. Butler said the prior...
WMBF
Funeral arrangements announced for Florence County paramedic killed in crash
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Funeral arrangements for a Florence County paramedic killed in a crash Tuesday night have been announced. Florence County Emergency Medical Services said visitation for Sara Weaver will be held Friday 5-8 p.m. at the Carolina Funeral Home, located at 215 E. Highway 378 Bypass in Scranton.
