Amazon saw a huge bump in sales from the onset of the pandemic, and the retail juggernaut is showing no signs of slowing down. Many people don’t know you can get a free account if you shop on Amazon for your business. It doesn’t come with perks like free videos. But you’ll have access to multiple payment options, business-only pricing and quantity discounts. Tap or click here for more information on the benefits of Amazon Business.

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO