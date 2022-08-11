ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

Heavy rainfall floods major roadways in town, stalling drivers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sunday's flash flooding on roads across Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff left drivers in potentially dangerous situations. Corpus Christi Fire Department Chief Robert Rocha told 3NEWS, "it's been a while since it's rained here in Corpus Christi and we want to remind residents that whenever there is high water, we want to make sure that we encourage people not to drive through."
KIII 3News

Local power outages reported by AEP Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Weather conditions and heavy flooding have caused several power outages in South Texas. AEP Texas Outage Map shows which locations have reported power loss. Communities without in power in Nueces County and surrounding areas are as follows:. Corpus Christi: 3 outages and 54 without power;...
KIII 3News

How much rain is needed to bust the South Texas drought

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With all this rain falling in South Texas on Sunday, the question on most people's mind is -- will this be enough rain to bust our current drought?. 3NEWS viewer David Rodriguez asked forecaster Mariah Gallegos that exact question during a Facebook Live, saying, "Would this be a drought buster?"
TEXAS STATE
portasouthjetty.com

Lost dog found after big search

The saga of Siya has ended on a happy note. The lost yellow Labrador retriever was found late last night (Friday, Aug. 12), more than seven days after the dog became lost. News that the dog was missing sparked a search that involved dozens of folks around Port Aransas and led several vehicles to get stuck in the mud at the town’s nature preserve. (A related story is in the Aug. 11 edition of the South Jetty.)
getnews.info

Better Foundation Repair: Fool Proof Foundation Repairs That Are Guaranteed To Last

Better foundation Repair has been providing high-quality services in Corpus Christi since 2010. While homeowners don’t often think about their home foundation, the structural integrity and strength of their homes depend on it. In the absence of a robust foundation, it is unlikely that a house or a building will last through the test of time. The foundation is the most critical aspect of any building since it carries the entire weight of the structure, and when the foundation starts to wither or crack, not only, the property is at risk its value is also negatively impacted. Moreover, human life is in jeopardy. However, the team at Better Foundation Repair provides a foolproof foundation repair that is guaranteed to last. They promise their clients in Corpus Christi to never worry about the foundations of their homes or properties.
KIII 3News

Threat reported at Richard King High School

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Richard King High School informed their students and staff about a threat they received Thursday night against a student at their school. As a result the school increased police presence on campus. School officials said they take all threats seriously and that they are asking...
Q92

6 Young Corpus Kids Found Malnourished and Alone

Six children in Corpus Christi, all under 10 years old, were found abandoned and malnourished inside a hot trailer home. The children were dirty, pampers were soiled, food was rotten, and there was not a single trace of adult supervision.'. BEGGING THEIR MOTHER TO COME HOME. The oldest, a 9-year-old...
ValleyCentral

Heavy rains are expected through the weekend

Showers and thunderstorms are starting to move into the valley and are expected to bring plenty of rain with them. The rain is welcomed to help improve drought conditions; however, too much rain will bring the chance for flooding across the area. The National Hurricane Center has this system (Invest AL98) at a 20% chance […]
