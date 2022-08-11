Read full article on original website
Heavy rainfall floods major roadways in town, stalling drivers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sunday's flash flooding on roads across Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff left drivers in potentially dangerous situations. Corpus Christi Fire Department Chief Robert Rocha told 3NEWS, "it's been a while since it's rained here in Corpus Christi and we want to remind residents that whenever there is high water, we want to make sure that we encourage people not to drive through."
These areas of the city are already experiencing flooding
Please be careful if you need to leave the house, as numerous parts of the city are flooded or beginning to flood.
Red Cross to help two victims of early morning house fire in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a house fire early Friday morning on Dody St. Crews were called just before 7 a.m. to the area or McArdle Rd. and Dody St. for smoke showing in the area. Video from our TowerCam showed heavy smoke coming from the neighborhood.
Local power outages reported by AEP Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Weather conditions and heavy flooding have caused several power outages in South Texas. AEP Texas Outage Map shows which locations have reported power loss. Communities without in power in Nueces County and surrounding areas are as follows:. Corpus Christi: 3 outages and 54 without power;...
KHOU
Corpus Christi roads flood, strand drivers after 2 inches of rain
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flooding caused travel problems on a few busy Corpus Christi roads on Sunday, leaving some drivers stranded while others chose to drive through floodwaters. Below was our live blog from coverage throughout Sunday. Now that the rain event for Sunday is mostly over, we are...
High winds bring down powerlines west of Odem near County Road 1472
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The potential for rain has brought high winds to the Coastal Bend and even resulted in downed power lines. High winds knocked down six power poles near County Roads 1472 and 2047 west of Odem, according to a social media post from San Patricio Sheriff Oscar Rivera.
Robstown Police investigate altercation involving couple, firearm found at residence
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday around noon, officers were called to 835 West Avenue drive in regards to a shooting involving a child. When officers arrived they found an 18-year-old male with a gun shot wound on his left arm. The man stated that he accidently shot himself, according to a statement from Robstown Police.
Oso Creek is more like a river after Sunday's rains
The ditches that feed into the creek are filling, causing a ripple effect into the creek that spans the South Side of the city.
spacecityweather.com
Tropical disturbance comes ashore near Corpus Christi bringing beneficial rain to South Texas
Invest 98L, the tropical disturbance we’ve been watching over the Gulf the last couple days, is now ashore in South Texas, ending any potential development concerns. And it’s probably a good thing, as the disturbance finally starting organizing more rapidly overnight and this morning. Another 12 to 24...
Coast Guard seizes 40 sharks illegally caught off Texas coast
The U.S. Coast Guard seized 40 sharks illegally caught off southern Texas coast.
How much rain is needed to bust the South Texas drought
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With all this rain falling in South Texas on Sunday, the question on most people's mind is -- will this be enough rain to bust our current drought?. 3NEWS viewer David Rodriguez asked forecaster Mariah Gallegos that exact question during a Facebook Live, saying, "Would this be a drought buster?"
portasouthjetty.com
Lost dog found after big search
The saga of Siya has ended on a happy note. The lost yellow Labrador retriever was found late last night (Friday, Aug. 12), more than seven days after the dog became lost. News that the dog was missing sparked a search that involved dozens of folks around Port Aransas and led several vehicles to get stuck in the mud at the town’s nature preserve. (A related story is in the Aug. 11 edition of the South Jetty.)
corpuschristicronica.com
Ray High School student killed himself after bullying about tragic accident
On August 13, 2022 at approximately 11:15 a.m., a 18-year-old former Ray High School student was reported to have died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound at his home on the 4300 Mistletoe Street. Police responded and began CPR, but when paramedics arrived, it was too late. According to a...
getnews.info
Better Foundation Repair: Fool Proof Foundation Repairs That Are Guaranteed To Last
TASO meets at Tuluso-Midway ISD to discuss further details on the new 'Three Strike Policy'
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As fall sports kick off, Texas officials from all over the state met at Tuloso-Midway, Saturday morning, to address some major rules. One of the rules discussed adds a layer of protection for referee officials against hyperactive fans who tend to get out of control.
Corpus Christi business owners concerned about alcohol sales at American Bank Center
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi City Council meeting Tuesday saw local business owners voice concern about OVG 360's business model for managing the American Bank Center. “I’m asking as a citizen and a business owner, please dive deeper into the situation," said Casey Lain, owner of House...
Threat reported at Richard King High School
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Richard King High School informed their students and staff about a threat they received Thursday night against a student at their school. As a result the school increased police presence on campus. School officials said they take all threats seriously and that they are asking...
6 Young Corpus Kids Found Malnourished and Alone
Six children in Corpus Christi, all under 10 years old, were found abandoned and malnourished inside a hot trailer home. The children were dirty, pampers were soiled, food was rotten, and there was not a single trace of adult supervision.'. BEGGING THEIR MOTHER TO COME HOME. The oldest, a 9-year-old...
CCISD student told he is no longer eligible to ride the bus because of Mary Carroll High School's new location
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A high school sophomore who depends on the school bus to get him home said he has been told his stop is going away. At issue, the location of the new Mary Carroll High School. The student is no longer eligible to ride the bus...
Heavy rains are expected through the weekend
Showers and thunderstorms are starting to move into the valley and are expected to bring plenty of rain with them. The rain is welcomed to help improve drought conditions; however, too much rain will bring the chance for flooding across the area. The National Hurricane Center has this system (Invest AL98) at a 20% chance […]
