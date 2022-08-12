WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. – There are a lot of physical traits that can be measured in life. There are even quite a few physical attributes that can be measured on a baseball diamond. However, one of those attributes is not clutchness, yet the Rafters have been clutch all season. Wisconsin Rapids walked it off for their seventh time this season to complete the season sweep of the Madison Mallards, 6-5. Rafters starting pitcher, Donovan Brandl, held the Mallards scoreless in the top half of the first inning. Both teams traded zeroes with each other until the top of the third inning. A Josh Caron two-run bomb put the Mallards up 2-0. Brandl would finish throwing one more scoreless frame in the top half of the fourth and was done after that. He threw four innings while allowing two runs on three hits, four walks, and two strikeouts.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO