Rafters defeat Mallards
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. – There are a lot of physical traits that can be measured in life. There are even quite a few physical attributes that can be measured on a baseball diamond. However, one of those attributes is not clutchness, yet the Rafters have been clutch all season. Wisconsin Rapids walked it off for their seventh time this season to complete the season sweep of the Madison Mallards, 6-5. Rafters starting pitcher, Donovan Brandl, held the Mallards scoreless in the top half of the first inning. Both teams traded zeroes with each other until the top of the third inning. A Josh Caron two-run bomb put the Mallards up 2-0. Brandl would finish throwing one more scoreless frame in the top half of the fourth and was done after that. He threw four innings while allowing two runs on three hits, four walks, and two strikeouts.
Rafters Run Over Dock Spiders
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. – In a season where the Rafters have dominated nearly every single one of their opponents, they continued that trend at Witter Field tonight. Wisconsin Rapids finished off their home regular season schedule with an 8-2 win over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. Both sides...
Woodchucks on doorstep of postseason
ASHWAUBENON, Wis – The Wausau Woodchucks (37-32) bolstered their playoff odds in a tense 3-1 victory over the Green Bay Rockers (29-40) at Capital Credit Union Park Thursday night. With Fond du Lac’s loss to Lakeshore, the Woodchucks are now one win away from their first postseason berth since...
Rockers down Woodchucks
ASHWAUBENON, Wis – The Wausau Woodchucks (36-32) saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end in a 6-1 loss to the Green Bay Rockers (29-39) Wednesday night. The Woodchucks’ bats never woke up in the defeat, striking out 14 times and tallying just three hits. Rockers starter Kyle Jungers (Edgewood) earned the win, striking out eight Woodchucks over five scoreless innings.
Rafters Sweep Fond du Lac in Dominating Fashion
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. – After what was a historic night for the Rafters last night, they came back fighting at Witter Field tonight. After going down early, the Rafters fought back and then some to sweep the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders by a score of 12-6. In the top of the first inning, Rafters starting pitcher, Brandon Scott, retired the Dock Spiders 1-2-3 in order. However, the Rafters were also retired in order in the home half of the first. However, despite two quick outs in the top of the second, Fondy struck first. A pair of RBI singles from the Dock Spiders put them up 2-0.
2021-22 OnFocus Athletes of the Week: a Year in Review
The OnFocus Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week honored hundreds of standout athletes and teams across central Wisconsin in the 2021-22 schoolyear. David Keech is a math teacher in Wisconsin Rapids and public address announcer for Abbotsord High School. He officiates basketball, baseball, and softball in central Wisconsin. He has reported on amateur sports since 2011, known as 'KeechDaVoice.' David can be reached at [email protected]
Lake County DockHounds New Home Unlike Any Other Baseball Stadium
The Lake County DockHounds mascot at the team's new stadium. The entire playing field is synthetic.CBS58.com. The gameday experience at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park in Oconomowoc is much like any other minor league baseball stadium. There are goofy contests, oddly-themed promo nights, and more music between pitches than needed. In short, it's your typical American ballpark- except for two things.
Woodchucks extend winning streak to 8 games
Wausau, Wisc. – The Wausau Woodchucks (36-31) took on the Lakeshore Chinooks (33-34) in the final game of the series to sweep them up with a final score of 5-2. The Woodchucks extended their winning streak to their longest of the season at eight wins in a row. The...
Lakeland’s Ouimette POY, Mosinee’s McKellips COY, Great Northern Conference Basketball Team
Baked or Fried! We also feature difference makers throughout central Wisconsin: coaches, booster club leaders, adminstration, volunteers, you name it. Send us your nominations for who you’d like us to interview HERE. We welcome your stories! Contact us at [email protected]!. Author: David Keech. David Keech is a math...
20 of the Most Horrible Smells in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
You know when you walk by someone in the skyway in Rochester, Minnesota who has a bit of a stink? It could be someone at the gym or worse, someone you sit by at work every day. Their B.O. got the best of them and you'd love to just hand them a stick of deodorant to help the world be a better place but, well, that would probably come across as rude. That's one of the Top 20 Worst Smells that annoy us in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois...but it's not the worst.
Five more of the best places to go camping in Wisconsin this year
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TripSavvy website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to camp in the state of Wisconsin this summer, you've come to the right place.
Sweet corn season returns for central Wisconsin
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Food lovers, rejoice. Sweet corn season is finally back. Sweet corn season is a yearly routine in which customers become anxious to grab some delicious, locally grown food. Many farmers around central Wisconsin have prepared months to provide fresh, locally grown foods for customers. Before that, though, farmers take several careful months preparing to provide the best food possible.
Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser featured in national competition
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) wants Wisconsinites to show their support in choosing the winner of a special contest. The American Assocation of State Troopers is holding a competition to find the best-looking law enforcement vehicle, DOT officials announced Friday. Voters will be able to...
Federal Food Aid in Wisconsin has Evolved, but Users Still Face Decades-Old Barriers
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. But she’s heard horror stories...
Wisconsin’s ‘Original’ Capital Is Now A Vacant Ghost Town
Did you know that the capital of Wisconsin would have been a little closer to Illinois if history had gone slightly different?. The town of Belmont, Wisconsin is, I think officially, a sleepy hamlet. Tucked in the southwest corner of the state, above Galena, maybe 30 miles north of the border, Belmont is officially home to 986 residents as of the 2010 census.
Milton House: Wisconsin’s only remaining authenticated stop on the Underground Railroad
As enslaved people sought freedom in Canada in the mid-1800s, some passed through Wisconsin on the Underground Railroad. The secretive nature of the operation makes it difficult for historians to fully track, but existing records show how Wisconsinites lent a helping hand to those fleeing slavery in the South. The...
Five more small towns in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some more great small towns in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
Historic Stoughton building becomes woodworking paradise
A historic Stoughton building that stood vacant for nearly a decade now invites visitors in to buy and build wood crafts. Dubbed the Doughboy Building because it was once the home of Doughboy Feeds, the century-old building at 501 E. Main St. was last occupied nine years ago by a fleet of milk trucks. In the 1920s and 1930s, it was an auto showroom.
Marshfield is Getting a Jimmy John’s Franchise
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Jimmy John’s is coming to Marshfield, according to a real estate listing. The new dining option will be located in the 600 block of North Central Avenue, across from Weiler’s Convenience Store. Jimmy John’s will occupy Tenant Space “A” , which includes a...
Sign States That Wisconsin Gas Station ARMS Employees
Here's an interesting sign I saw over the weekend that had me scratching my dome... While stopping at a gas station in Beloit Wi I was greeted with a threatening sign. We have all seen things like:. "this gas station does not have large bills" "this location uses surveillance cameras"
